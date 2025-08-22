Bionic Bloom Unveils Neurodivergent Burnout IOP: An Empowerment-Based Pathway to Restore Energy, Focus, and Joy

Bionic Bloom announced the Neurodivergent Burnout Intensive Outpatient Program, a structured 8-week track designed for autistic and ADHD adults experiencing burnout, executive dysfunction, chronic stress, and loss of vitality.

“Burnout in neurodivergent people is not a character flaw-it’s a predictable response to chronic mismatch,” said Dr. Angela. “This program rebuilds capacity through compassionate structure, nervous-system regulation, and skills that actually fit the person.”

Program highlights (8 weeks)

Core therapies: EBiT-informed IFS parts work, DBT emotion regulation & distress tolerance, mindfulness, and regression hypnotherapy for stuck patterns.

Somatic regulation: breathwork, gentle Pilates for interoception, yoga nidra, and music/sound-based relaxation.

Functional supports: sleep and hydration protocols, sensory-friendly routines, optional genetics-informed nutrition & detox planning.

Optional KAP: ketamine-assisted psychotherapy with medical screening, intention setting, and two integration sessions.

Schedule example: weekly 2-hour skills group; one 60-minute individual session (weeks 1-8); body-based class (e.g., Tuesday evening); peer integration circle biweekly.

Outcomes Tracked

Fatigue severity, mood, executive function behaviors, sleep quality, and quality-of-life indices at intake, mid-program, and completion.

Enrollment

Rolling starts; virtual and on-site cohorts.

