Announcing the 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Southern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SOUTHERN ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

4-Star Electric Ltd.

Electric Contractors

www.4starelectric.com A Maid For A Day

Maid- House Cleaning Services

www.amaidforaday.ca A Proactive Driving School and Traffic Safety Consulting Ltd.

Driving School

www.driveproactive.com A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd.

Concrete Breaking, Coring & Cutting

www.a-1concrete.com AAA Towing Ltd.

Towing Services

www.aaatowing.ca Airline Ticket Centre

Travel Agencies

www.airlineticketcentre.ca Alberta Carpet Cleaning

Carpet And Rug Cleaning

www.albertacarpetcleaningcalgary.ca Alberta Dampproofing And Waterproofing Ltd.

Waterproofing & Foundations

www.altadamp.com Alberta Furnace Cleaning

Furnace & Duct Cleaners

www.albertafurnacecleaning.ca Alpine Vista Landscapes Inc.

Landscape Contractors

www.avlandscapes.ca Ananta Health

Acupuncture

anantahealth.ca Apex Massage Therapy

Massage Therapy

www.apexmassage.com Atcom – Business Phone Systems

Telephone Systems Sales & Service

www.atcomsystems.ca Atlas Appliances Ltd.

Home Appliance Sales

www.atlasappliances.com Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Restaurant- Sports Bar & Lounge

www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com Bath Fitter

Bathtub Refinishing & Remodeling

www.bathfitteralberta.ca Bb Baskets Corp.

Gift Baskets

www.bbbasket.ca Beauty Depot

Cosmetic & Beauty Suppliers

www.beauty-depot.ca Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing

Web Design

www.blueoceaninteractive.com Bon Ton Meat Market

Meat Market/Deli

www.bontonmeatmarket.com Bond Contracting & Construction Inc.

Home Renovation Contractor

www.bondconstruction.ca Bronze Baxx Tanning Studio

Suntanning Salons

www.bronzebaxxtanning.com Cal-Alta Auto Glass

Automobile Windshields

www.calaltaautoglass.ca Calgary Ceramic Coatings

Automobile Detailing

www.calgaryceramiccoatings.ca Calgary Contract Upholstery

Upholsters

www.contractupholstery.ca Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.

Customs Brokers

www.ccb.ab.ca Calgary Dream Centre

Addictions Treatment Centre

www.calgarydreamcentre.com Calgary Integrative Medicine

Naturopathic Medicine

www.calgaryintegrativemedicine.ca Calgary Pilates Centre

Pilates Studio

www.calgarypilates.com Calgary Trusted Cleaners

Janitorial Services

www.calgarytrustedcleaners.com Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.

Paralegal Services

www.canadianlegal.org Carrington Lighting

Light Fixtures Store

www.carringtonlighting.com Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc.

Asbestos Removal

www.certifiedasbestos.ca Chinook School Of Music

School – Music

www.chinookschoolofmusic.com Country Hills Ford

Automobile Dealers – Ford

www.countryhillsford.com Cristy’s Roast Chicken

Restaurant- Bar-B-Q & Chicken

www.cristys-chicken.com Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic

Podiatrist – Foot Clinic

www.calgarypodiatrist.com Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning

Carpet & Furnace Cleaning

www.danggoodcarpetandfurnacecleaning.com Delmar College

School – Hair Dressing & Esthetics

delmarcollege.com Delta Construction & Siding Ltd.

Siding

www.deltasiding.ca Denca Cabinets

Custom Cabinets

www.denca.ca Digital Post

Photocopy, Print & Digital Services

www.digitalpost.ca Economy Paving

Paving Contractors

www.economypaving.ca Enviroshred Inc.

Shredding Services

www.enviroshred.net Equium Group

Property Management

www.equium.ca Family Braces

Orthodontist

www.familybraces.ca Father & Son Landscape and General Contracting Ltd.

Landscape and Snow Removal Services

www.fatherandsonyyc.ca Flooring Superstores

Flooring Contractors

www.flooringsuperstorescalgary.ca Greenfox Windows And Doors

Windows & Doors

www.greenfoxwindows.ca Halt Pest Control

Pest Control

www.haltpest.ca Hearing Loss Clinic

Hearing Services

www.hearingloss.ca Homes By Avi

Home Builder

www.homesbyavi.com/calgary Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc.

Stairs and Railings

www.ironwoodstairs.com JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning

Air Conditioning & Heating

www.jpsfurnace.ca Kids@Churchill Park

Daycare

www.churchillpark.ca Kramer Mazda

Automobile Dealers – Mazda

www.kramermazda.com Lasik MD

Laser Vision Correction

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/calgary Lions Park Denture Clinic

Denturists

www.lionsparkdenturesab.ca Lube Town

Automobile Lubrication

www.lubetown.com Mandala Floral Inc.

Florists

www.mandalafloral.com Marlborough Dental Centre

Dentists

www.marlboroughdentalcentre.com MathPro Learning Centre

Tutoring

www.mathpro.ca Met Blinds Calgary

Window Treatments Covering

www.metblinds.com Millhouse Carpet Ltd.

Carpet & Vinyl Flooring

www.millhousecarpet.com MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/calgary-downtown Money Mentors

Credit & Debt Counselling Services

www.moneymentors.ca Mr. Fireplace

Fireplace Sales & Service

www.mrfireplace.com My Home Handyman

Handyman Services

www.myhomehandyman.ca Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza

Restaurant – Steakhouse

www.nickssteakandpizza.com Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Spa

Pet Grooming

www.pawsitivelypurrfect.com Prime Painting

Painting Contractors

www.primepaintingcalgary.ca RE/MAX Calgary

Real Estate – Residential

www.remax.ca/ab Resolve Legal Group

Lawyer – Family Law

www.resolvelegalgroup.com ResQ Pro Restoration

Fire & Water Damage Restoration

www.resqpro.ca Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd.

Caterers

www.rockymountainbbq.ca Shajani CPA – Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors Accountants – Small Business

www.shajani.ca Silver Dragon Restaurant

Restaurant – Fine Chinese Cuisine

www.silverdragoncalgary.com Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training

Pet Training

www.sithappens.org South Trail Chrysler

Automobile Dealership – Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram

www.southtrailchrysler.com Southland Registrations Ltd.

License & Registry Services

www.southreg.ca Space Place NW Storage Ltd.

Storage – Self Service

www.spstorage.com Strange World Tattoo

Tattoo Parlour

www.strangeworldtattoo.com Strategic Criminal Defence Calgary

Criminal Defence

www.strategiccriminaldefence.com Sunik Roofing

Roofing Contractors

www.sunikroofingcalgary.ca The Audio Room Ltd.

Home Theatre Systems

www.theaudioroom.ca The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical

Residential Plumbing, Heating, AC & Electrical

www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-sa The Lawnfather

Lawn Maintenance

www.lawnfather.ca Tile + Stone Source International

Porcelain & Ceramic Tile

www.tilestonesource.com Titan Health & Safety

Health & Safety Training

www.titanhealth.ca Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique

Tobacconist

www.tobaccooutlet.ca Trademark Renovations Ltd.

Home Renovation

www.trademarkrenovations.com Ultra-Lite Doors

Garage Door Dealers

www.ultralitedoors.ca United Benefits Group Ltd.

Life Insurance Advisor For Business Owners

www.unitedadvisors.ca Wise Tech Corp

Computer Consultants – Managed IT Services

www.wisetechcorp.ca Yanko Popovic Sidhu

Lawyer – Personal Injury

www.yanko.ca Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic

Cosmetic Procedures

www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca Zeno Renewables

Solar Energy Systems

www.livezeno.com

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

