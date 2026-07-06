Biohacking Pioneer and Coffee Mogul Dave Asprey Honored with 2026 Mindshare Summit Pinnacle Award

Celebrating two decades of leadership in biohacking, human optimization, and health innovation

Dave Asprey, four-time New York Times bestselling author and widely recognized as the Father of Biohacking, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Pinnacle Award. Presented annually, the Pinnacle Award recognizes a leader whose work creates a lasting and positive impact on global health and wellness.

Asprey is the CEO of Upgrade Labs and host of the Webby Award-winning podcast, The Human Upgrade, with over 1,000 episodes. Over more than two decades, Dave Asprey has fundamentally changed the way the world thinks about human performance, longevity, and the science of upgrading the body and mind. Widely credited with popularizing the term “biohacking,” Asprey has spent decades empowering people to take control of their own biology.

“Dave Asprey has done something extraordinary,” said JJ Virgin, Founder of the Mindshare Summit and the Health Business Growth Collective. “He didn’t just build a brand. He built an entirely new category and brought millions of people into a conversation about what’s truly possible for their health. That kind of impact is precisely what the Pinnacle Award was created to recognize.”

Asprey has spent the last two decades working alongside world-renowned doctors, researchers, scientists, and innovators to unlock new levels of human performance. He’s been featured in Men’s Health, Wired, Vogue, CNN, and hundreds of other major media outlets. His most recent book, Heavily Meditated: The Fast Path to Remove Your Triggers, Dissolve Stress, and Activate Inner Peace, published by HarperCollins, combines cutting-edge neuroscience and practical biohacking techniques to help readers unlock the brain’s potential.

His influence extends far beyond his books and media. As founder of Upgrade Labs, and as an investor and advisor to dozens of biohacking startups, Asprey has built an ecosystem dedicated to making the science of human optimization practical and scalable for a global audience.

The 2026 Pinnacle Award will be presented at the Mindshare Summit, September 24-27, at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in Coronado, California. The event is an annual live gathering of health business leaders and innovators founded by JJ Virgin, providing training, collaboration, and community for practitioners and health brand builders committed to real-world results.

For more information about the Mindshare Summit, visit: https://pages.thehbgc.com/summit/

For media inquiries about the Pinnacle Award, please contact: support@thehbgc.com .

About the Health Business Growth Collective

The Health Business Growth Collective (HBGC) is the leading community where health and wellness professionals create, grow, and scale their businesses. Formerly known as Mindshare Collaborative, HBGC was founded by JJ Virgin and continues to power the Mindshare Summit and related programs that help health experts expand their impact.

About Dave Asprey

Dave Asprey is a four-time New York Times bestselling author, CEO of Upgrade Labs, and host of the Webby Award-winning podcast, The Human Upgrade (one of the leading podcasts in health and human performance). A former cloud computing executive who once weighed 300 pounds, Asprey’s personal health transformation became the foundation for a global movement dedicated to helping people upgrade their biology, extend their healthspan, and perform at their highest level.

SOURCE: Health Business Growth Collective

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