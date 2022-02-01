Bild Expo Is Live: Join Us at Gear Expo for New Product Announcements and Educational Presentation

Announcing Several Products in Honor of B&H’s 50th Anniversary









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—B&H is excited to announce a selection of special products released in conjunction with B&H’s 50th anniversary. We are working with several manufacturers to release specially branded products, commemorative products that mark 50 years of business and successful partnerships. Be sure to sign up for the Bild Expo, our two-day conference happening on September 6th and 7th at the Jacob Javits Center, in New York, to celebrate with us.

AAXA Technologies, the maker of “micro” and “pico” projectors, is releasing the 50th-anniversary edition of the AAXA SLC450 projector. Tiny, compact, yet capable of rich contrast and vivid colors, the SLC450 features 1080p resolution, RGB LEDs, and 450-lumen brightness. Its size makes it ideal for smaller spaces and it has a built-in stereo speaker, as well as the ability to stream audio via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack.

Angelbird makes media cards and storage solutions for photographers. For B&H’s 50th anniversary, the brand is releasing the limited-edition version of its 1TB AV Pro CF CFast 2.0 Memory Card, which is designed for devices compatible with the CFast 2.0 standard. It handles raw video up to 12K and offers maximum read speeds up to 560 MB/s and maximum write speeds up to 525 MB/s. Angelbird’s other offering for B&H’s 50th-anniversary celebration is the 512GB AV PRO CFexpress 2.0 Type B SE Memory Card. This memory card features maximum read speeds of 1785 MB/s and maximum write speeds of 850 MB/s.

Designer of high-end cine lenses from France, Angenieux has announced the EZ-3 Series Convertible Super 35 and Full-Frame/VistaVision zoom lens. Its default 45 to 165mm zoom range with T2.3 to 3.0 aperture that covers Super 35 format sensors can be easily converted to a 68 to 250mm zoom with a T3.5 to 4.5 aperture that covers a Full Frame/Vista Vision sensor.

Anton/Bauer is known for its industry-standard battery technology for broadcast, video, and cinema. Its special-edition 4 x Titon 90 Gold Mount Batteries and GM2 Charger Kit includes four Titon 90 Gold mount lithium-ion batteries and a GM2 dual-bay Gold mount charger to keep your camera and accompanying accessories powered up all day long.

Maker of ergonomic carrying solutions for long shoots, BlackRapid is releasing the special 50th-anniversary-edition Curve Breathe Camera Strap Bundle. The bundle includes a curve breathe camera strap, an underarm stabilizer, a safety tether II, a Lockstar II, and two FR-5 FastenRs. The included items in the bundle let you wear your camera around your body safely and securely and mount your camera on a tripod.

Bright Tangerine creates accessories that make filmmaking easier. The Misfit Kick Mk II is a multi-configurable matte box system that can be used as a clip-on, rod-mounted, or swing-away matte box. It can be put together with several separately available accessories to suit the needs of your rig.

COLBOR’s 220W RGB COB LED Video Light is the latest addition to the brand’s lineup of compact and portable lighting for film, video, vlogging, and more. It features a 2700-6500K CCT and full RGB color control and can output up to 30,600 Lux at 3.3 ‘ with the included reflector. It also comes with a diffuser, COB cover, carry bag, and more.

A maker of optics since 1893, Cooke’s new SP3 Full Frame Cine Lenses feature a 9-blade iris and T2.4 to T16 aperture range that lets you create cinematic bokeh and better control your depth of field. The lenses are lightweight yet durable, and the series includes 25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm focal lengths.

DayStar Filters offers products specially designed for safe solar viewing. Available in packs of 2, 5, 10, 20, and 50, these official 50th-anniversary edition Solar Eclipse Glasses from Daystar feature a special map design depicting the path of the April 2023 solar eclipse and let you watch the event without sacrificing your retinas. They block 100% of harmful ultraviolet and infrared radiation, filter out more than 99.99% of intense visible light, and are ISO-certified to the 12312-2 standard for safe solar viewing.

DZOFILM designs professional cine lenses for all types of filmmakers. The Tango Zoom lens line includes the 18-90mm and 65-280mm focal lengths, with your choice of imperial or metric markings. Both lenses provide cinema optics paired with ENG functions and feature a 16-blade aperture and Native ARRI PL mounts along with EF bayonets. Buy them separately or in a kit that comes with a hard case, shims, caps, bayonets, and lens support accessories.

Gitzo’s camera accessories and supports offer great quality and performance. The brand’s special, limited-edition bundle takes the handy GT2545T Series 2 Traveler tripod and pairs it with the durable GM2542 Series 2 Carbon Fiber Monopod. Together, the pair allows for greater flexibility when shooting out in the field. Gitzo’s second bundle for B&H’s 50th anniversary combines the GT1545T Series 1 Traveler tripod and the GM2542 Series 2 Carbon Fiber Monopod in a kit. Like the bundle above, this kit is great for situations where switching between a tripod and monopod is necessary to get your perfect shot, but at a slightly lower price point. The brand’s last 50th-Anniversary bundle brings the versatile GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 tripod and the GHF3W 3-Way Fluid Head together. With this combo, you’ll be able to track moving subjects and create incredibly smooth video panning shots easily.

Lighting equipment expert Godox has announced the ADS200 Stick Flash Head and AT200Bi KNOWLED Air Bi-Color LED Tube Light. The ADS200 is a lightweight, 2.1′ long, transparent flash tube that outputs a wide 360° beam spread and has a color temperature of 5600K. It comes with barndoors and a carry bag for safe storage and transportation. The AT200Bi is a 4′ tube light that features a color temperature range between 2700K and 8500K, with color accuracy ratings of CRI/TCLI 96. It comes with a large array of accessories, including an inflator, grid, skirt, and carry bag.

GoPro, maker of the famous eponymous action camera, is adding the HERO12 Black and the HERO12 Black Creator Edition to its lineup. Both cameras feature high dynamic range video, longer battery life, and better image stabilization compared to older models. GoPro has also released the Extension Pole with Bluetooth Shutter Remote, useful for taking selfies with its 48″ maximum reach, and the Max Lens Mod 2.0, for expanding your field of view and vertical capture, that are compatible with GoPro’s latest cameras.

Kondor Blue specializes in high-quality camera accessories for professionals. Its recently announced Mini Lock System lets you mount and unmount a magic arm, monitor, microphone, or other accessories on/from your camera rig with ease. Although small, the Mini Lock System securely locks items to the plate and the 50th Anniversary Edition comes in a striking red color and sports B&H’s anniversary logo on its side.

Famed maker of high-end cameras and lenses, Leica has announced the Cine 1, an ultra-short throw laser home theater projector. It’s available in either a 100” or 120” model and should be paired with the 100″ Daylight or 120″ Cinematic screens. The Cine 1 features a triple RGB laser that works in tandem with a Summicron lens to create 3000 ANSI lumens at 120″ in 4K at 60 Hz.

Lensbaby designs special effects lenses that add a dash of whimsy to your photography. The brand just released the OMNI Universal Collection, which comes with effect wands, a ring set, and the Shapes and Reflections expansion packs. Each item in the collection adds a special effect to your photos, and the mounting system lets you mix and match them to your heart’s desire.

Trusted bag maker Lowepro is adding the Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II Backpack to its large selection of carrying bags for cameras, laptops, image accessories, and more. With a capacity of 43L, this weatherproof, modular, and adjustable bag can fit two DSLR or mirrorless cameras, four lenses, a flash, accessories, and more, safe and sound as you head out on your next excursion.

Module 8 has just released the Tuner Variable Look Lens Attachments, which give your video a vintage look and feel. The set comprises the L1, L2, and L3 tuners, each of which has a different cinematic style to offer. The tuners come in ARRI PL and Canon EF lens mount variations and can attach to Canon RF or Sony E mount mirrorless cameras.

Nanlite makes an assortment of LED lights and accessories for professional photographers and videographers. Compact, lightweight, flexible, and portable, the brand’s limited-edition PavoTube II 6C RGB LED Tube Light features B&H’s anniversary logo on its side and accompanying carrying pouch. It outputs up to 183 lux of 5600K daylight-balanced light at 3.3′ and features an adjustable color temperature from 2700 to 7500K. Nanlight is also releasing the FC-300B Bi-Color LED spot, the FC-500B Bi-Color LED spot, and a re-released Forza 60B II with Spotlight Projection Kit. The FC-300B and FC-500B are AC-powered bright LED spotlights that both boast a 2700 to 6500K CCT range, 0–100% dimming, 12 built-in lighting effects and knobs to adjust your color settings. The already released Forza 60B II, meanwhile, has been repackaged with 19° and 36° projection lenses, a projection attachment, a gobo holder, an M-size gobo holder, and four gobos.

Creator of protective cases that keep your gear safe, Nanuk’s 935 Wheeled Hard Utility Case lets professionals, amateurs, and everyone in between protect, store, and carry a wide array of items such as tablets, camera lenses, drones, and even medical supplies. Meanwhile, the limited-edition 918 6-Lens Case keeps your gear safe and sound in its IP67-rated, dustproof, waterproof, impact-resistant, NK-7 resin construction. Both feature B&H’s anniversary logo etched on the front. Nanuk is also releasing the Soft Bag Ecosystem, comprising three subcategories: Photo/Video/Drone Bags, Cubik Organizers, and Cubik Tech Pouches. The ecosystem provides various means of carrying, organizing, and storing your gear.

A favorite among singers, voice-over artists, announcers, producers, and recording engineers for decades, Neumann’s U 87 Ai Large-Diaphragm Multipattern Condenser Microphone provides low-noise performance and optimal signal purity. The 50th-anniversary edition comes with an EA 87 MT shockmount, a booklet of authenticity, black velvet gloves, and a wooden box etched with B&H’s logo. It also comes in titanium and features B&H’s anniversary logo. Neumann will release only 25 of these, so act fast.

Prograde Digital provides high-quality, reliable memory cards for professionals. Its 1.3TB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Cobalt Memory Card is designed for capturing raw 8K, 6K, and 4K video and features read speeds of up to 3400 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3000 MB/s. The card is available on its own or in a 2-pack.

SanDisk has announced a series of G-RAID Mirror 2-Bay RAID Arrays, available in 12TB, 16TB, 24TB, 36TB, and 44TB capacities. Each features a hardware controller and PRO-BLADE SSD Mag slot that stores your data without fail and operates at a high speed. They are preconfigured in RAID 1 mode to let you reliably back up massive files, and come preformatted for macOS APFS but can be reformatted for Windows compatibility.

Well-known lens maker Sigma is releasing the FUJIFILM X-mount 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Lens and the 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens, also for FUJIFILM X-mount. The former is a versatile telephoto zoom that provides high clarity and color accuracy due to its series of low dispersion glass elements, features OS Image stabilization, a rounded 9-blade diaphragm, and a dust- and splash-resistant construction. The latter lens is a fast-aperture, wide-angle prime for APS-C mirrorless cameras. It produces sharp images with high resolution and beautiful bokeh and has a 35mm equivalent focal length.

The SKB iSeries Waterproof Case for Zoom H4N is dustproof and waterproof, resistant to corrosion and impact damage, and features cutouts to protect your recorder, power adapter, windscreen, and memory cards while on the go. Its pressure-equalization valve makes this case a unique addition to your kit and the limited-edition features the B&H 50th-anniversary logo on the front.

Sonos, maker of fan-favorite speaker systems, has announced the Move 2. An updated version of the original Sonos Move, the Move 2 features extended battery life, improved audio quality, Trueplay tuning, wireless and wired playback, and compatibility with other Sonos speakers. It has been built to withstand the elements and its built-in handle lets you transport it easily.

Sony announced the a7CR and a7C II cameras. The a7CR features a 61MP full-frame sensor and BIONZ XR processor, which provide great resolution and clarity, low noise, and 15-stop dynamic range, all in a compact body meant for everyday carry. The a7C II has a 33MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor and a BIONZ XR processor that allow for 10-bit 4K at up to 30 fps. It offers improved resolution, autofocus, in-body image stabilization, and video capabilities.

Tilta is releasing the updated Nucleus Nano II, a focus, iris, and zoom (FIZ) control system that features a handwheel controller with an upgraded touchscreen display, a powerful lens control motor, USB-C connectivity, and more. Its designed for a wide array of videographers using both a handheld or gimbal-mounted rig.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years.

B&H is proud to present the inaugural Bild Expo, a special, new event celebrating photo, video, and audio creativity. Bild, the Yiddish word for ‘image,’ represents B&H’s 50-year commitment to supporting visual and auditory artistry. Bild will inspire you with expert speakers, educational experiences, a world-class brand expo, contests, and lots of ideas to help you grow your creativity. Bild is a free event for registered attendees.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

B&H Photo Video



Henry Posner



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/