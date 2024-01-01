Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc. Celebrates 15 Years of Breakthrough Marketing Success

SoCal-based Marcom Firm Grows from a Two-Woman Startup to an Award-Winning Omnichannel Marketing Powerhouse

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc., a full-service public relations and marketing agency based in Orange County, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Founded in 2009 by Lauren Ellermeyer and Leslie Licano, the agency began as a Minority Business Enterprise and Women Business Enterprise (MBE/WBE) run from a kitchen table. From the start, Beyond Fifteen has been guided by a singular mission: To help clients move beyond their “15 minutes of fame” to achieve sustained recognition, measurable results and long-term success.









At its inception, Beyond Fifteen took a leadership position in combining earned media public relations with social media marketing and advertising—an innovative approach for 2009, when few firms were offering comprehensive social media services. This pioneering strategy allowed the agency to amplify client stories across traditional and digital platforms, creating integrated campaigns that delivered meaningful impact.

Over the past 15 years, Beyond Fifteen has served hundreds of clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 brands, spanning industries such as professional services, technology, education, real estate, aerospace, defense and consumer packaged goods (CPG). The agency has executed campaigns at local, national and global levels, showcasing its ability to adapt strategies to meet diverse client needs and objectives.

The firm’s client-focused approach and drive for results spurred early growth, with its first employee joining in 2010 and the team tripling by the end of its second year. By 2011, Beyond Fifteen had moved into its first office in Irvine, a milestone that reflected its expanding capabilities and its evolution into a trusted partner for organizations seeking bold, omnichannel marketing solutions.

Beyond Fifteen has consistently prioritized strategies that benefit its clients by forging valuable connections and driving meaningful outcomes. In 2012 and 2013, the agency hosted major networking events at the Yost Theater and Lamborghini Newport Beach, which brought together hundreds of top executives and decision-makers. These efforts enhanced visibility for clients, facilitated key introductions and cemented the agency’s ability to deliver impactful results.

The agency’s commitment to innovation and growth has fueled its success over the years. By 2017, Beyond Fifteen had added influencer marketing, search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimization (SEO) to its portfolio, ensuring its clients remained ahead of digital trends. Beyond Fifteen’s dedication to staying at the forefront of marketing earned it certifications as a Google Partner and Microsoft Advertising Select Partner and established it as a leader in digital strategy. In 2019, it expanded its creative services to include a strengthened focus on graphic design, video production and photography—further empowering brands to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

In 2020, just after celebrating its first decade in business, Beyond Fifteen launched its Executive Spotlight Program—an initiative designed to amplify client executives’ profiles through awards and speaking engagement positioning, executive LinkedIn management and earned media thought leadership. The program has served CEOs and other C-level professionals, including leaders at publicly traded companies—helping them build visibility and establish thought leadership in their industries. Around the same time, the agency transitioned to a remote work model in response to the pandemic. Today, Beyond Fifteen remains fully remote—prioritizing flexibility for a thriving team that spans California, Texas, Florida and New Jersey—while continuing to deliver the high-touch service clients value.

After years of steady growth and recognition on the Orange County Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, Beyond Fifteen recently continued to celebrate success by taking home two PROTOS Awards: Best Media Relations Campaign for its work with an author in 2023 and Best Social Media Campaign for its initiatives with a long-time client and international HVACR leader in 2024. These awards underscore the agency’s ongoing commitment to innovative, results-driven marketing.

“As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we reflect on our journey with immense pride and gratitude,” said Lauren Ellermeyer, co-founder and president of Beyond Fifteen. “Our success is rooted in our ability to adapt to the evolving marketing landscape while consistently delivering meaningful results for our clients. We look forward to the next 15 years with excitement and commitment to innovation.”

To learn more about Beyond Fifteen, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS: Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc., an Orange County, Calif.-based marcom firm launched in 2009, is a progressive, full-service public relations, digital marketing, social media and influencer marketing agency dedicated to providing powerful, goal-driven communications solutions that exceed client expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame. Beyond Fifteen combines the talent, capability and reach of a mega-agency with the personal service and dedication of a boutique firm. It is laser-focused on achieving measurable results for every client it serves. Follow Beyond Fifteen on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.



leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101