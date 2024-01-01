Adobe Express and Box Partner to Bring Industry-Leading Creativity and AI Tools to Businesses

Every Box user will be able to create and edit visual content directly in Box with Adobe Express as the default image editor, enhancing Box’s Intelligent Content Management solution

Adobe Express features powered by Firefly AI are designed to be commercially safe, so enterprises can use them with confidence

Adobe and Box also announced they will deliver additional AI and video editing capabilities in the future

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management platform, and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) today announced a partnership that will redefine how digital media is managed, created and shared in the enterprise. Adobe Express will be generally available as the default image editor in Box, empowering every Box user to easily create more engaging content without leaving Box’s secure platform. Adobe Express brings the best of Adobe’s industry-leading creative tools into an app everyone can use. Features in Adobe Express powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI are designed to be safe for business so enterprises can deploy them broadly – with confidence.





With the new capabilities generally available through the Adobe Express integration, Box enterprise customers will have the ability to empower millions of individuals and teams to create the content they need for their jobs quickly and easily. Using the Adobe Express integration in Box, marketers can edit images for their next campaign, HR teams can customize compelling training content, and sales teams can develop high-impact content for their next pitch – all within their secure Box workflows, enhancing Box’s Intelligent Content Management solution.

“As enterprises increase the amount of content they’re creating, Box is leveraging AI in our secure ecosystem to fuel collaboration, reduce content sprawl and manage risk,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. “We’re excited to partner with Adobe Express to enhance what we can offer with the world’s best creative tools and AI that’s commercially safe. As a result, every Box customer and user will have the ability to easily create, collaborate on and securely manage digital media in a single, secure Intelligent Content Management platform.”

“Today, every enterprise is feeling the pressure to create more content to engage audiences across a growing number of internal and external channels,” said Govind Balakrishnan, SVP of Adobe Express & Creative Cloud Services. “By integrating Adobe Express directly into Box, we’re helping enterprises close that gap, meeting millions of business users where they work with intuitive, world-class creative tools and AI they can trust.”

Thousands of joint enterprise customers, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Axiom Space, BBC Studios, Brigham Young University, ByteDance, FANATICS, Lionsgate and Penguin Random House, are already using Adobe to transform content in Box.

Adobe Express Now in Box

Together, Box and Adobe will deliver a seamless solution that enhances user productivity and creativity without leaving the Box secure content management environment. Millions of Box users will be able to edit images with Adobe Express and save the files back to Box, all from within the secure Box workflows enterprise customers expect.

The integration leverages intuitive editing and generative AI-powered features in Adobe Express, empowering Box users to:

Instantly crop and resize images;

Apply filters and adjust opacity;

Remove distracting objects and backgrounds;

Add or replace objects and people with a simple text prompt using Firefly-powered features in Adobe Express;

Automatically and securely save content on Box, ensuring that Box remains the secure content layer for storing and managing files.

Additionally, Box and Adobe are developing workflows that will enable Box users with even more capabilities, including:

Generating new images using Adobe Express and Firefly AI right within Box by describing a visual or using reference images and then adjusting the style, size, and format;

Editing video files in Box with Adobe Express, including capabilities like trimming videos, converting to GIFs, and adding captions.

Box and Adobe’s Existing Partnership

Box and Adobe have forged a strong partnership over the past decade, enhancing productivity and creativity for businesses by integrating Adobe’s document and creative tools within the Box platform. In addition to the integration announced today, Box and Adobe are integrated across Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Adobe Creative Cloud.

The partnership makes it easy easier for Adobe and Box customers to get work done securely and seamlessly while using their favorite apps to create, edit, and publish assets, including:

Viewing, editing and managing PDF files in Box with Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Acrobat Reader integrations.

Accessing Box files from Adobe Marketo and syncing files between Adobe Workfront and Box using their applications in the Box App Center.

Managing and storing your creative content from Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign and other Adobe Creative Cloud desktop apps in Box with Box Drive and Box Tools.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, general availability of the Adobe Express integration is rolling out to Box enterprise customers. Once a customer’s instance is updated, users can start accessing Adobe Express image editing capabilities directly in Box for no additional fee and without needing to sign up for a separate Adobe Express plan. To learn more, please visit the Adobe and Box blogs.

About Box

Box (NYSE: BOX) is the leading Intelligent Content Management provider, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. Visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Contacts

Box

PR



Dani Robin



PR@box.com

IR



IR@box.com

Adobe

Lisa Davis



davisl@adobe.com