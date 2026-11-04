Beyond Connectivity: InHand Networks’ IEC 62443 Approach to Industrial IoT Security

With IEC 62443 certifications covering secure product development and industrial devices, InHand Networks highlights the importance of cybersecurity throughout the product lifecycle.

As factories, utilities, and remote industrial sites connect more equipment to enterprise networks and cloud platforms, choosing a router or edge gateway has become a security decision as much as a connectivity one. Beyond evaluating performance and network features, industrial customers need to understand how devices are developed, how security risks are addressed, and how products are supported after deployment.

InHand Networks is highlighting its approach to industrial IoT cybersecurity, supported by IEC 62443 certifications for secure product development and industrial device security, along with established vulnerability management practices.

Security Starts with the Manufacturer

For industrial organizations, cybersecurity is increasingly becoming part of the equipment procurement process.

In January 2025, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and international partners published Secure by Demand: Priority Considerations for Operational Technology Owners and Operators when Selecting Digital Products. The guidance encourages OT buyers to evaluate manufacturers’ security practices, including secure communications, authentication, vulnerability management, and software updates. It also recommends looking for evidence of Secure by Design practices and adoption of ISA/IEC 62443 standards.

This reflects an important consideration for industrial customers: security depends not only on the features built into a device, but also on the processes used to develop and maintain it.

Firewalls, VPNs, and access controls remain essential, but they represent only part of a broader approach to protecting industrial networks.

Building Security into Product Development

InHand Networks obtained IEC 62443-4-1 certification in September 2024, demonstrating that its product development processes have been assessed against internationally recognized secure development lifecycle requirements.

IEC 62443-4-1 addresses security throughout product development, covering areas such as security requirements, secure design, implementation, verification, vulnerability management, and security updates.

By incorporating these practices into the development process, manufacturers can identify and address potential security issues more systematically, rather than relying solely on protective features added to finished products.

For industrial customers and system integrators, certified development practices provide an additional basis for assessing a manufacturer’s approach to product security.

From Secure Development to Certified Devices

Secure development practices establish a foundation, but the technical security capabilities of individual devices also matter.

In August 2024, five InHand Networks products achieved IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 (SL2) certification:

IR302 and IR315 Industrial Routers: Providing cellular connectivity for industrial equipment and remote sites.

Providing cellular connectivity for industrial equipment and remote sites. IG502 and IG902 IoT Edge Gateways: Supporting industrial data acquisition, equipment connectivity, and edge-to-cloud integration.

Supporting industrial data acquisition, equipment connectivity, and edge-to-cloud integration. EC312 Edge Computer: Combining industrial connectivity and edge computing with security features such as Secure Boot and optional TPM 2.0.

IEC 62443-4-2 defines technical security requirements for industrial automation and control system components, addressing areas including identification and authentication, access control, system integrity, and data confidentiality.

These certifications provide independently assessed evidence of the specified products’ security capabilities, helping customers and system integrators evaluate networking equipment for industrial environments.

The certifications apply to the listed products, rather than to an entire industrial network or system.

Security Continues After Deployment

Industrial networking equipment often remains in operation for years. During that time, new vulnerabilities may be discovered, software may require updates, and security threats may change.

InHand Networks maintains a Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT), providing a dedicated channel for customers, partners, and security researchers to report potential vulnerabilities.

The company also publishes Product Security Advisories, including information about affected products, firmware versions, and available mitigation measures or updates. Its publicly available advisories include security updates issued in 2026.

For organizations managing industrial equipment across multiple facilities or remote locations, access to this information helps security teams assess potential exposure, prioritize updates, and plan maintenance.

Together, secure development practices, product-level security certification, and ongoing vulnerability management support a more comprehensive approach to industrial IoT cybersecurity.

Helping Industrial Customers Make Informed Security Decisions

As industrial networks expand, evaluating a networking supplier involves more than comparing connectivity specifications. Customers also need to consider the security practices behind the products and the support available throughout their operational lives.

InHand Networks’ IEC 62443 certifications and established vulnerability reporting process provide customers with documented information to support these evaluations.

For manufacturers, utilities, and system integrators, this means a clearer basis for assessing equipment security before deployment and managing potential risks over time.

No individual certification can guarantee the security of an entire industrial system. However, independently assessed development practices, certified device-level security, and accessible vulnerability information can help organizations make more informed purchasing and maintenance decisions.

About InHand Networks

Founded in 2001, InHand Networks is a global provider of industrial IoT connectivity, edge computing, and networking solutions.

The company serves industries including industrial automation, digital energy, business networking, smart commerce, and mobility. With products deployed in more than 60 countries, InHand Networks helps organizations connect, manage, and optimize distributed operations.

For more information, visit the InHand Networks website.

Media Contact

InHand Networks

Marketing & Communications

marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

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