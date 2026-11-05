Best Rated Gold IRA Companies 2026 for US Consumers Rankings Released by Experts

Learn about the top gold IRA companies in the US market for consumers through the new and updated rankings released by IRAEmpire.

IRAEmpire has released its updated rankings of the Best Rated Gold IRA Companies in 2026 for US consumers.

Best Rated Gold IRA Companies in 2026:

After careful evaluation, the rankings remain consistent:

According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, “This ranking considers customer reviews, company history, minimum investments, published fees, educational support, rollover assistance, storage arrangements and buyback services. Ratings, fees and promotions can change, so investors should request current written terms before opening an account.

Find the Best Gold IRA Company of Your State Here

Best Gold IRA Companies for 2026

1. Goldco – Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Goldco ranks as the best-rated Gold IRA company for 2026. Founded in 2011, the company helps Americans open self-directed precious-metals IRAs and purchase physical gold and silver outside retirement accounts.

Read Goldco Reviews, Fees and Gold Kit Info Here

Goldco is particularly well suited to first-time investors who want personal assistance with the rollover process. Its representatives help customers establish an account, coordinate with the IRA custodian, transfer eligible retirement funds and select qualifying precious metals.

The Better Business Bureau lists Goldco as an accredited business with an A+ rating and approximately 15 years in operation.

Why Goldco ranks first

Goldco provides a balanced combination of:

Guided IRA and 401(k) rollovers

Dedicated precious-metals specialists

Gold and silver investment options

Educational resources for beginners

Assistance coordinating with custodians

Secure depository-storage arrangements

A great precious-metals buyback program

A substantial customer-review history

Goldco generally requires around $25,000 to begin a Gold IRA. Its published information mentions a one-time setup charge, annual account-administration expenses and separate storage costs. The final amount can depend on the custodian and storage method selected.

What customers commonly like

Positive Goldco reviews frequently mention:

Patient representatives

Clear explanations

Professional service

Help completing rollover paperwork

Regular communication

A relatively smooth account-opening process

Support for people buying precious metals for the first time

Goldco’s service model is especially useful for investors who do not want to coordinate every part of a self-directed IRA independently.

Best for

Goldco is best for retirement investors who want an established provider, personal guidance and help moving an existing IRA or workplace retirement account into physical precious metals.

Goldco verdict

Goldco earns the No. 1 position because it offers one of the strongest overall packages for mainstream Gold IRA investors. Its rollover assistance and customer-service model make the process approachable, although customers should carefully compare product premiums and resale values.

Check if Goldco is the Right Fit For You Here

2. Augusta Precious Metals – Best for Investor Education

Augusta Precious Metals ranks second among the best-rated Gold IRA companies for 2026.

Founded in 2012, Augusta focuses heavily on educating retirement savers before they purchase precious metals. The company offers one-on-one educational presentations, assistance with account paperwork and ongoing support for customers.

Read Augusta Precious Metals Reviews, Fees, and Gold Kit Info Here

Augusta holds an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and has been BBB accredited since 2015. Its BBB profile showed one complaint during the previous three years at the time reviewed.

Why Augusta ranks second

Augusta stands out for:

One-on-one educational web conferences

A low-pressure consultation process

Published account fees

Assistance with self-directed IRA paperwork

Long-term customer support

Gold and silver products

Strong customer-review patterns

Clear explanations of common Gold IRA risks

Customer reviews frequently praise Augusta’s knowledgeable staff and education-focused approach. This makes the company particularly attractive to investors who want to understand the process before making a decision.

What customers commonly like

Positive reviews often mention:

Patient education

No-pressure presentations

Knowledgeable representatives

Clear account explanations

Smooth rollover assistance

Helpful ongoing support

Augusta’s educational approach may be especially valuable for retirees who are concerned about aggressive precious-metals sales tactics.

Best for

Augusta is best for investors with at least $50,000 who value education, personal assistance and a deliberate, low-pressure decision process.

Augusta verdict

Augusta takes the No. 2 position because of its strong customer-service reputation, educational resources and transparent published account expenses. It might rank first for education alone, but its higher minimum reduces accessibility.

Check if Augusta Precious Metals is the Right Fit For You

3. Lear Capital – Best for Experience and a Lower Minimum

Lear Capital ranks third among the best-rated Gold IRA companies for 2026.

Founded in 1997, Lear Capital has the longest operating history among the four companies included in this guide. It helps customers purchase physical gold, silver and other precious metals through IRAs or direct transactions.

Read Lear Capital Reviews, Fees, and Gold IRA Kit Info

The Better Business Bureau lists Lear Capital as an accredited company with an A+ rating and approximately 29 years in business.

Why Lear Capital ranks third

Lear Capital offers:

A lengthy operating history

A lower $10,000 Gold IRA minimum

Published account fees

Gold and silver products

Platinum options

Rollover assistance

Dedicated account representatives

Depository-storage coordination

A large volume of customer reviews

Lear’s lower minimum makes it accessible to consumers who cannot meet Augusta’s $50,000 requirement or prefer to begin with a more modest allocation.

What customers commonly like

Lear Capital says recurring review themes include:

Dedicated representatives

Step-by-step guidance

Responsive service

Smooth purchases

Reliable delivery

Helpful explanations

The company reported a 4.7 Trustpilot rating based on more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.8 BBB customer-review score at the time of its published review summary. These figures can change and should be checked directly before investing.

Best for

Lear Capital is best for investors who want a long-established company, published fees and a lower starting requirement.

Lear Capital verdict

Lear Capital earns third place because of its experience, accessible minimum and clearly stated account costs. Investors should still compare product-level premiums, research the company’s history and obtain an immediate buyback estimate before purchasing.

Check if Lear Capital is the Right Fit for You

4. GoldenCrest Metals – Best Boutique Gold IRA Company

GoldenCrest Metals ranks fourth in our 2026 Gold IRA company comparison.

It is a newer precious-metals company that focuses on personalized support, transparent explanations and a boutique customer experience. GoldenCrest helps customers move eligible IRA, 401(k), 403(b) and TSP funds into self-directed precious-metals IRAs.

Read Goldencrest Metals Reviews, Fees and Gold IRA Kit Info Here

The company identifies Entrust Group as its custody partner and Delaware Depository as its storage provider. Its current published Gold IRA minimum is $25,000.

Why GoldenCrest ranks fourth

GoldenCrest’s notable features include:

Personalized account support

Gold and silver IRA assistance

A $25,000 IRA minimum

Custody through Entrust Group

Storage through Delaware Depository

Published information about fees and minimums

Zero advertised buyback fees

Storage promotions for qualifying accounts

A boutique, relationship-focused service model

GoldenCrest may appeal to investors who prefer working with a smaller company rather than a high-volume national call center.

Reputation and reviews

GoldenCrest is BBB accredited and held an A rating at the time reviewed. The BBB listed the company as having approximately two years in business.

Its BBB review profile showed a five-star average based on eight customer reviews. Reviewers frequently mentioned friendly representatives, responsive service and a professional buying process.

These early reviews are encouraging, but the sample is much smaller than those of the older companies in this ranking.

Best for

GoldenCrest is best for investors seeking a more personal boutique experience and who are comfortable choosing a newer company with a shorter public track record.

GoldenCrest verdict

GoldenCrest takes fourth place because of its personalized service model, named custodian and depository relationships, and promising early reviews. Its shorter history prevents it from ranking above the more established providers.

Check if Goldencrest Metals is the Right Fit For You

How IRAEmpire Ranked the Best Gold IRA Companies

This ranking considers more than customer-star averages.

The main evaluation factors include:

Reputation

We examined operating history, BBB standing, customer-review patterns and publicly available complaint information.

Rollover support

A strong company should help coordinate the transfer while clearly explaining the roles of the dealer, custodian and depository.

Fee transparency

The best providers disclose setup, annual administration and storage costs. However, published account fees are only part of the total expense.

Product pricing

Investors must compare the retail price of coins and bars with their underlying metal value.

Buyback assistance

A clear liquidation process can make it easier to sell metals or generate cash for required minimum distributions.

Education

Quality providers explain both the possible benefits and the risks of holding physical precious metals.

Accessibility

Investment minimums affect who can use the service and how much of a retirement account must be allocated.

Customer support

We considered the quality of help available during account setup and after the purchase.

How to Compare The Best Rated Gold IRA Companies

Even highly rated companies should be compared using written information.

Ask each provider for:

The minimum initial purchase

First-year account costs

Recurring annual fees

Custodian and depository names

Exact coins or bars recommended

Metal weight and purity

Current spot value

Complete retail price

Immediate buyback quotation

Promotion conditions

Liquidation charges

Account-closing fees

Request quotes for comparable bullion products. It is difficult to compare two companies fairly when one recommends common bullion and the other recommends premium or limited-mintage coins.

Compare the Best Gold IRA Companies in the USA Here

Gold IRA Red Flags to Keep in Mind While Researching the Best Rated Gold IRA Companies

Be cautious if a company:

Guarantees profits

Claims gold cannot decline

Pressures you to act immediately

Recommends moving your entire retirement account

Refuses to provide written pricing

Avoids discussing the buyback spread

Pushes obscure or exclusive coins

Uses fear of economic collapse as its primary argument

Encourages home storage of IRA metals

Discourages independent financial advice

Cannot clearly identify its custodian and depository

A reputable company should allow enough time to review the transaction and compare alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best-rated Gold IRA company in 2026?

Goldco ranks as the best overall Gold IRA company in this analysis, followed by Augusta Precious Metals, Lear Capital and GoldenCrest Metals.

Which company is best for beginners?

Goldco is a strong option for first-time investors because of its guided rollover process and personal assistance.

Does a high BBB rating guarantee competitive prices?

No. A BBB rating primarily reflects factors involving business practices and complaint handling. It does not evaluate metal premiums, investment suitability or future performance.

Are Gold IRA promotions really free?

Promotional metals or fee waivers may be valuable, but their cost can be reflected in product pricing. Compare the complete offer with and without the promotion.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

CONTACT:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire