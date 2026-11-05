Best Rated Gold IRA Companies 2026 for US Consumers Rankings Released by Experts
Learn about the top gold IRA companies in the US market for consumers through the new and updated rankings released by IRAEmpire.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / IRAEmpire has released its updated rankings of the Best Rated Gold IRA Companies in 2026 for US consumers.
Best Rated Gold IRA Companies in 2026:
After careful evaluation, the rankings remain consistent:
- Goldco – #1 Best Overall & Most Trusted Gold IRA Company
- Augusta Precious Metals – #2 Best for Customer Education
- Lear Capital – #3 Most Experienced
According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, “This ranking considers customer reviews, company history, minimum investments, published fees, educational support, rollover assistance, storage arrangements and buyback services. Ratings, fees and promotions can change, so investors should request current written terms before opening an account.
Find the Best Gold IRA Company of Your State Here
Best Gold IRA Companies for 2026
1. Goldco – Best Overall Gold IRA Company
Goldco ranks as the best-rated Gold IRA company for 2026. Founded in 2011, the company helps Americans open self-directed precious-metals IRAs and purchase physical gold and silver outside retirement accounts.
Read Goldco Reviews, Fees and Gold Kit Info Here
Goldco is particularly well suited to first-time investors who want personal assistance with the rollover process. Its representatives help customers establish an account, coordinate with the IRA custodian, transfer eligible retirement funds and select qualifying precious metals.
The Better Business Bureau lists Goldco as an accredited business with an A+ rating and approximately 15 years in operation.
Why Goldco ranks first
Goldco provides a balanced combination of:
- Guided IRA and 401(k) rollovers
- Dedicated precious-metals specialists
- Gold and silver investment options
- Educational resources for beginners
- Assistance coordinating with custodians
- Secure depository-storage arrangements
- A great precious-metals buyback program
- A substantial customer-review history
Goldco generally requires around $25,000 to begin a Gold IRA. Its published information mentions a one-time setup charge, annual account-administration expenses and separate storage costs. The final amount can depend on the custodian and storage method selected.
What customers commonly like
Positive Goldco reviews frequently mention:
- Patient representatives
- Clear explanations
- Professional service
- Help completing rollover paperwork
- Regular communication
- A relatively smooth account-opening process
- Support for people buying precious metals for the first time
Goldco’s service model is especially useful for investors who do not want to coordinate every part of a self-directed IRA independently.
Best for
Goldco is best for retirement investors who want an established provider, personal guidance and help moving an existing IRA or workplace retirement account into physical precious metals.
Goldco verdict
Goldco earns the No. 1 position because it offers one of the strongest overall packages for mainstream Gold IRA investors. Its rollover assistance and customer-service model make the process approachable, although customers should carefully compare product premiums and resale values.
Check if Goldco is the Right Fit For You Here
2. Augusta Precious Metals – Best for Investor Education
Augusta Precious Metals ranks second among the best-rated Gold IRA companies for 2026.
Founded in 2012, Augusta focuses heavily on educating retirement savers before they purchase precious metals. The company offers one-on-one educational presentations, assistance with account paperwork and ongoing support for customers.
Read Augusta Precious Metals Reviews, Fees, and Gold Kit Info Here
Augusta holds an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and has been BBB accredited since 2015. Its BBB profile showed one complaint during the previous three years at the time reviewed.
Why Augusta ranks second
Augusta stands out for:
- One-on-one educational web conferences
- A low-pressure consultation process
- Published account fees
- Assistance with self-directed IRA paperwork
- Long-term customer support
- Gold and silver products
- Strong customer-review patterns
- Clear explanations of common Gold IRA risks
Customer reviews frequently praise Augusta’s knowledgeable staff and education-focused approach. This makes the company particularly attractive to investors who want to understand the process before making a decision.
What customers commonly like
Positive reviews often mention:
- Patient education
- No-pressure presentations
- Knowledgeable representatives
- Clear account explanations
- Smooth rollover assistance
- Helpful ongoing support
Augusta’s educational approach may be especially valuable for retirees who are concerned about aggressive precious-metals sales tactics.
Best for
Augusta is best for investors with at least $50,000 who value education, personal assistance and a deliberate, low-pressure decision process.
Augusta verdict
Augusta takes the No. 2 position because of its strong customer-service reputation, educational resources and transparent published account expenses. It might rank first for education alone, but its higher minimum reduces accessibility.
Check if Augusta Precious Metals is the Right Fit For You
3. Lear Capital – Best for Experience and a Lower Minimum
Lear Capital ranks third among the best-rated Gold IRA companies for 2026.
Founded in 1997, Lear Capital has the longest operating history among the four companies included in this guide. It helps customers purchase physical gold, silver and other precious metals through IRAs or direct transactions.
Read Lear Capital Reviews, Fees, and Gold IRA Kit Info
The Better Business Bureau lists Lear Capital as an accredited company with an A+ rating and approximately 29 years in business.
Why Lear Capital ranks third
Lear Capital offers:
- A lengthy operating history
- A lower $10,000 Gold IRA minimum
- Published account fees
- Gold and silver products
- Platinum options
- Rollover assistance
- Dedicated account representatives
- Depository-storage coordination
- A large volume of customer reviews
Lear’s lower minimum makes it accessible to consumers who cannot meet Augusta’s $50,000 requirement or prefer to begin with a more modest allocation.
What customers commonly like
Lear Capital says recurring review themes include:
- Dedicated representatives
- Step-by-step guidance
- Responsive service
- Smooth purchases
- Reliable delivery
- Helpful explanations
The company reported a 4.7 Trustpilot rating based on more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.8 BBB customer-review score at the time of its published review summary. These figures can change and should be checked directly before investing.
Best for
Lear Capital is best for investors who want a long-established company, published fees and a lower starting requirement.
Lear Capital verdict
Lear Capital earns third place because of its experience, accessible minimum and clearly stated account costs. Investors should still compare product-level premiums, research the company’s history and obtain an immediate buyback estimate before purchasing.
Check if Lear Capital is the Right Fit for You
4. GoldenCrest Metals – Best Boutique Gold IRA Company
GoldenCrest Metals ranks fourth in our 2026 Gold IRA company comparison.
It is a newer precious-metals company that focuses on personalized support, transparent explanations and a boutique customer experience. GoldenCrest helps customers move eligible IRA, 401(k), 403(b) and TSP funds into self-directed precious-metals IRAs.
Read Goldencrest Metals Reviews, Fees and Gold IRA Kit Info Here
The company identifies Entrust Group as its custody partner and Delaware Depository as its storage provider. Its current published Gold IRA minimum is $25,000.
Why GoldenCrest ranks fourth
GoldenCrest’s notable features include:
- Personalized account support
- Gold and silver IRA assistance
- A $25,000 IRA minimum
- Custody through Entrust Group
- Storage through Delaware Depository
- Published information about fees and minimums
- Zero advertised buyback fees
- Storage promotions for qualifying accounts
- A boutique, relationship-focused service model
GoldenCrest may appeal to investors who prefer working with a smaller company rather than a high-volume national call center.
Reputation and reviews
GoldenCrest is BBB accredited and held an A rating at the time reviewed. The BBB listed the company as having approximately two years in business.
Its BBB review profile showed a five-star average based on eight customer reviews. Reviewers frequently mentioned friendly representatives, responsive service and a professional buying process.
These early reviews are encouraging, but the sample is much smaller than those of the older companies in this ranking.
Best for
GoldenCrest is best for investors seeking a more personal boutique experience and who are comfortable choosing a newer company with a shorter public track record.
GoldenCrest verdict
GoldenCrest takes fourth place because of its personalized service model, named custodian and depository relationships, and promising early reviews. Its shorter history prevents it from ranking above the more established providers.
Check if Goldencrest Metals is the Right Fit For You
How IRAEmpire Ranked the Best Gold IRA Companies
This ranking considers more than customer-star averages.
The main evaluation factors include:
Reputation
We examined operating history, BBB standing, customer-review patterns and publicly available complaint information.
Rollover support
A strong company should help coordinate the transfer while clearly explaining the roles of the dealer, custodian and depository.
Fee transparency
The best providers disclose setup, annual administration and storage costs. However, published account fees are only part of the total expense.
Product pricing
Investors must compare the retail price of coins and bars with their underlying metal value.
Buyback assistance
A clear liquidation process can make it easier to sell metals or generate cash for required minimum distributions.
Education
Quality providers explain both the possible benefits and the risks of holding physical precious metals.
Accessibility
Investment minimums affect who can use the service and how much of a retirement account must be allocated.
Customer support
We considered the quality of help available during account setup and after the purchase.
How to Compare The Best Rated Gold IRA Companies
Even highly rated companies should be compared using written information.
Ask each provider for:
- The minimum initial purchase
- First-year account costs
- Recurring annual fees
- Custodian and depository names
- Exact coins or bars recommended
- Metal weight and purity
- Current spot value
- Complete retail price
- Immediate buyback quotation
- Promotion conditions
- Liquidation charges
- Account-closing fees
Request quotes for comparable bullion products. It is difficult to compare two companies fairly when one recommends common bullion and the other recommends premium or limited-mintage coins.
Compare the Best Gold IRA Companies in the USA Here
Gold IRA Red Flags to Keep in Mind While Researching the Best Rated Gold IRA Companies
Be cautious if a company:
- Guarantees profits
- Claims gold cannot decline
- Pressures you to act immediately
- Recommends moving your entire retirement account
- Refuses to provide written pricing
- Avoids discussing the buyback spread
- Pushes obscure or exclusive coins
- Uses fear of economic collapse as its primary argument
- Encourages home storage of IRA metals
- Discourages independent financial advice
- Cannot clearly identify its custodian and depository
A reputable company should allow enough time to review the transaction and compare alternatives.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best-rated Gold IRA company in 2026?
Goldco ranks as the best overall Gold IRA company in this analysis, followed by Augusta Precious Metals, Lear Capital and GoldenCrest Metals.
Which company is best for beginners?
Goldco is a strong option for first-time investors because of its guided rollover process and personal assistance.
Does a high BBB rating guarantee competitive prices?
No. A BBB rating primarily reflects factors involving business practices and complaint handling. It does not evaluate metal premiums, investment suitability or future performance.
Are Gold IRA promotions really free?
Promotional metals or fee waivers may be valuable, but their cost can be reflected in product pricing. Compare the complete offer with and without the promotion.
About IRAEmpire
IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.
CONTACT:
Ryan Paulson
ryan@iraempire.com
SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC
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