Alset to Host Investor Webinar on May 22, 2025

Investors Invited to Submit Questions for Q&A with Executive Team

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, today announced that it will host an investor webinar (the “Webinar“) on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Webinar will provide an overview of the Company, strategic update covering key milestones achieved to date and insights into what investors can expect from Alset AI for the remainder of 2025. The event will include a Q&A session, where the executive team will respond to investor-submitted questions.

Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing ir@alsetai.com no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Event Details:

Title: Alset AI Ventures Investor Webinar

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Registration Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nCpOuERR

A replay of the Webinar and related materials will be available on the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) related to Alset AI’s plans to host the upcoming Webinar, including the anticipated content and format of the Webinar, and the date and timing of the Webinar. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire