Best Bitcoin & Crypto Sports Betting Sites: August 2025

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Bitcoin sports betting in 2025 is a breakthrough. It’s fast, flexible, and cuts out all the usual hassles you might face at a traditional sports betting site, like waiting days for withdrawals and jumping through multiple identity checks.
You just send crypto to your wallet, place your bet, and get paid out, most often within minutes. Plus, most crypto betting sites out there work 24/7, don’t care what country you’re in, and give you way more control over your money. Support for Bitcoin, USDT, and a range of other crypto coins makes the whole experience feel like betting finally works the way it should online.
But finding a solid crypto sportsbook isn’t always easy. There’s a ton of noise out there. Some sites look decent but turn out sketchy, and others just don’t give you much to work with. Odds are bad, support’s missing, or you’re stuck trying to get your money out.
This article sorts through the mess. It highlights the best Bitcoin and crypto betting sites right now, places that deliver. Fast payouts, solid odds, good promos, and a smooth experience from start to cashout. If you’re thinking about betting with crypto, or already doing it and want better options, this’ll point you in the right direction.
Top Crypto Betting Sites Of 2025
Site
Bonuses
Key Features
Rating
Risk-free first sports bet up to $100
100 free spins (no wagering)
– Huge esports coverage with live stats & streaming
– Crypto payouts in under 15 minutes
– 30% rakeback, bet builder, clean mobile UI
5/5
150% up to $1,500 (casino) + 150% up to $1,500 (poker)
– Virtual sports only (no real matchups)
– Fast crypto support
– Strong poker features like Bad Beat & Royal Flush bonuses
4/5
200% crypto welcome bonus, reload bonuses, and a VIP program
|
250% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) for new crypto players
|
4/5
welcome bonus for new crypto players, reload bonuses, and free spins
|
4/5
Best Crypto & Bitcoin Betting Sites: Ranked & Reviewed
We’ve tested and reviewed the top bitcoin betting platforms based on speed, trust, odds, and overall user experience. If you’re looking for a smooth, reliable way to bet with crypto, these are the sites that actually deliver.
#1. Jackbit: Best Overall Crypto Betting Experience for US Players
Key Features:
-
Extensive esports markets: CS2, LoL, Dota 2, Valorant, CoD, and more
-
Built-in Twitch streaming, live trackers, and bet builder tools
-
Crypto-first platform with BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, and others
-
Fast withdrawals, usually processed in under 15 minutes
-
VIP rakeback program with up to 30% return and instant redemptions
-
24/7 live chat support and multilingual service
Overview:
Launched in 2022 and licensed in Curaçao, Jackbit has quickly become a go-to crypto betting site, especially those into esports. The platform offers deep coverage of major titles, plus live, in-play betting backed by real-time stats and streaming.
With a sleek, mobile-friendly interface, Jackbit supports fast crypto transactions and features like editable betting slips, early cash-out, and accumulator bonuses. It also runs regular promotions, including 3+1 free bets, bet insurance, and rakeback rewards without wagering requirements.
New players can claim a risk-free first bet up to $100. Casino fans get 100 free spins (no wagering on winnings) with a $50+ deposit using promo code WELCOME.
Pros:
-
Massive esports coverage with live tools
-
Fast crypto payouts (10-15 minutes)
-
Strong VIP program with no-wager rakeback
-
Solid support and mobile experience
Cons:
-
No dedicated esports welcome offer
-
Weekly $25k withdrawal cap may limit high-stakes play
#2. Ignition: Best Virtual Sports & Poker Platform with Fast Crypto Payouts
Key Features:
-
Crypto-friendly with BTC, ETH, LTC, and more
-
Virtual sports betting with round-the-clock events
-
Poker perks: anonymous tables, Bad Beat/Royal Flush bonuses
-
Dual welcome bonuses for casino and poker (up to $3,000 total)
-
Weekly 100% crypto reload bonus
-
Loyalty system with permanent tier progression
-
Fast crypto payouts, often under an hour
Overview:
Launched in 2016 and operating under a Curaçao license, Ignition built its name on poker and casino gaming, then added a sportsbook focused entirely on virtual sports. These aren’t esports or real-life matches but RNG-driven simulations of soccer, horse racing, greyhound races, camel races, and even supercars.
Events are fast-paced and run 24/7, making it ideal for quick, casual betting. Crypto support is a major highlight, with Bitcoin and Ethereum withdrawals often processed in under an hour. The site runs smoothly across devices, and poker fans get standout features like anonymous tables, weekly freerolls, and ongoing hand-based bonuses.
On the flip side, customer service can be hit or miss, and larger withdrawals sometimes trigger KYC checks. While the casino and poker sections are solid, the sportsbook’s focus on simulations, not real matchups or esports, won’t appeal to everyone.
Pros:
-
Fast crypto withdrawals and deposits
-
Excellent poker features and unique bonuses
-
Smooth user interface across all devices
-
24/7 virtual sports betting
Cons:
-
No real esports or live sports betting
-
KYC required for large withdrawals
-
Support quality can be inconsistent
#3. MyBookie: Leading Crypto Sportsbook with Fast Withdrawals & Wide Sports Coverage
Key Features:
-
Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash
-
Covers 30+ sports, including major leagues, esports, and niche events
-
Live betting, cash-out, and in-play betting options
-
User-friendly interface with mobile-optimized site (no app)
-
Fast payouts, with crypto withdrawals processed within 24 hours
-
24/7 customer support via live chat
-
Regular bonuses and promotions, including a 200% welcome bonus for crypto users
Overview:
MyBookie is a well-established online sportsbook and bitcoin betting site that caters to both traditional and cryptocurrency players. It was launched in 2014 under a Curacao gaming license and has quickly become one of the go-to crypto betting platforms in the US. MyBookie supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for fast, secure deposits and withdrawals.
The sportsbook covers 30+ sports, including major leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, along with esports and niche sports. MyBookie also offers live betting, in-play betting options, and a wide variety of casino games including slots, table games, and live dealer options.
While MyBookie does not have a dedicated mobile app, its mobile-optimized website ensures a smooth, responsive experience across all devices. Deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly, with crypto withdrawals typically completed within 24 hours, making it a reliable platform for quick access to winnings.
The platform’s security is robust, with SSL encryption and optional two-factor authentication (2FA) to safeguard player data. MyBookie also offers a range of regular promotions, including a 200% crypto welcome bonus, reload bonuses, and a VIP program for loyal players.
Pros:
-
Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash with fast crypto transactions
-
Covers 30+ sports, including major leagues and esports
-
Live betting and in-play betting options available
-
Mobile-optimized platform without the need for a dedicated app
-
Fast crypto withdrawals processed within 24 hours
-
Generous promotions including a 200% welcome bonus for crypto players
Cons:
-
No dedicated mobile app
-
High wagering requirements on some bonuses and promotions
-
Occasional delays in customer support responses
#4. Wild Casino: Best Online Betting Site for Fast Withdrawals and Extensive Game Selection
Key Features:
-
Over 200+ games, including slots, table games, and live dealers
-
Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for deposits and withdrawals
-
Crypto withdrawals processed within 24 hours, fee-free
-
250% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) for new crypto players
-
Mobile-optimized with a clean, easy-to-navigate interface
-
Regular promotions and VIP rewards for loyal players
-
Offers both traditional casino games and exclusive crypto games
Overview:
Wild Casino launched under a Curaçao license and has quickly established itself as a leading crypto betting platform for US players. Offering a wide variety of games, including slots, table games, and live dealers, Wild Casino caters to players who want fast, secure crypto transactions. The casino supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, providing quick deposits and withdrawals, typically processed within 24 hours with no fees.
In addition to a broad range of games, Wild Casino offers a generous 250% welcome bonus for new crypto users (up to $1,000), along with reload bonuses and free spins for returning players. The crypto betting platform’s mobile-optimized site ensures a smooth experience across all devices, and it supports a variety of banking methods, making it easy for both crypto and fiat players to access.
Wild Casino also features a VIP program, offering exclusive rewards like personalized bonuses and cashback for loyal players. While the platform is solid for everyday gaming, some high-rollers have reported withdrawal limits on certain payment methods, particularly for large payouts.
Pros:
-
Wide selection of over 200 games, including live dealers and slots
-
Fast, fee-free crypto withdrawals processed within 24 hours
-
Generous 250% welcome bonus and regular promotions
-
Mobile-optimized interface with smooth navigation across devices
-
VIP rewards program with personalized bonuses and cashback
Cons:
-
Reports of withdrawal caps for higher-volume players
-
Lacks advanced features like bet builders or deep player props for casino games
#5. Super Slots: Trusted Crypto Betting with Generous Bonuses
Key Features:
-
Long-established brand with a reputation for reliability
-
Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for deposits and withdrawals
-
Fast crypto payouts, typically processed within 24 hours
-
Covers a wide range of slots, table games, and live dealers
-
Mobile-optimized with easy navigation
-
Generous welcome bonus and regular reload bonuses
-
VIP rewards program with personalized bonuses
Overview:
Super Slots is a well-known crypto betting website that has earned a strong reputation for its fast and secure crypto transactions. It supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, ensuring smooth deposits and withdrawals for crypto users. The platform is mobile-optimized, offering a user-friendly interface across all devices.
Super Slots offers a wide selection of games, including popular slots, table games, and live dealer options. In addition to its variety of games, Super Slots provides generous bonuses, including a welcome bonus for new crypto players, reload bonuses, and free spins. The casino also features a VIP program, offering exclusive rewards like cashback, personalized bonuses, and more.
Crypto withdrawals are processed quickly, typically within 24 hours, making it a great bitcoin betting option for players who want fast access to their winnings. While it provides great flexibility with banking options, Super Slots’ overall value is strengthened by its frequent promotions and consistent gaming experience.
Pros:
-
Reliable and well-established brand in the online gaming industry
-
Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for fast crypto withdrawals
-
Extensive selection of slots, table games, and live dealer options
-
Generous welcome bonus and ongoing promotions
-
Mobile-optimized platform with smooth navigation
Cons:
-
Some players report high wagering requirements for bonuses
-
Withdrawal caps may apply on large payouts, especially for crypto transactions
Comparison Of Top Bitcoin Betting Sites
Site Name
Sports Options
Crypto Support
Withdrawal Time
30+ sports & major esports titles (CS2, LoL, Dota 2, Valorant, more)
|
BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, and more
|
Instant
Virtual sports only (soccer, racing, camel races, etc.)
|
BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, BSV
|
Under 1 hour
Offers 30+ sports, including major leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB), esports, and niche events like MMA, boxing, and golf.
|
Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for deposits and withdrawals.
|
Within 24hours
sportsbook, including football, basketball, and more.
|
Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for fast and secure deposits and withdrawals.
|
Within 24hrs
Super Slots doesn’t offer a full sportsbook, but players can enjoy a variety of casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealers.
|
Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for transactions.
|
Within 24hrs
At its core, betting with crypto isn’t that different from regular online sports betting, just smoother. Instead of funding your account with a credit card or e-wallet, you use Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. Most sites give you a wallet address when you click “deposit.” You send the coins, and the funds usually show up in your account within minutes.
From there, it works the same way. Pick your game, place your bet, and wait for the result. If you win, your balance updates, and when you’re ready to cash out, you just send the funds back to your crypto wallet. No banks, middlemen, or procedural delays.
Some sites even let you play without creating a full account. Just connect your wallet and you’re good to go. It’s simple, quick, and gives you way more control over your money than traditional sportsbooks ever did.
Bitcoin Betting Vs. Traditional Betting
Traditional sportsbooks come with a lot of baggage: slow payouts, strict signups, and frustrating limits based on where you live. Bitcoin betting strips most of that away.
Here’s how the two stack up:
Feature
Bitcoin Betting
Traditional Betting
Payout Speed
|
Minutes to a few hours
|
Often 2-5 business days
Privacy
|
No KYC or minimal ID required
|
Full identity checks
Deposit Options
|
Crypto wallets only
|
Credit/debit cards, bank transfers
Geo-Restrictions
|
Fewer limitations
|
Often restricted by region
Fees
|
Usually, low network fees
|
High bank or platform fees
Account Setup
|
Often anonymous or very quick
|
Full registration needed
Using crypto for sports betting has its perks, but it’s not without a few downsides. It’s faster, more flexible, and offers more freedom, but there are some things to watch out for. Here’s a quick breakdown:
Pros
-
Faster payouts – Winnings often hit your wallet within minutes
-
More privacy – Minimal or no ID checks on many sites
-
Fewer restrictions – Easier access across different countries
-
Lower fees – No bank cuts or payment processor charges
-
Bigger bonuses – Many platforms offer better deals for crypto users
-
Higher limits – Great for high-stakes bettors
Cons
-
Price volatility – Crypto values can shift while your funds sit in your account
-
Learning curve – New users may find wallets and transactions confusing at first
-
Irreversible payments – Mistakes are harder to undo compared to traditional methods
-
Shady operators – Some sites aren’t regulated or trustworthy
-
No chargebacks – Once you send crypto, there’s no going back
How To Find The Best Crypto Betting Platform in 2025?
With so many crypto sportsbooks out there, picking the right one can be tricky. Some look solid at first but end up being slow, unlicensed, or just a headache to deal with. To save yourself the frustration, here’s what to look for when choosing a Bitcoin betting site that’s actually worth your time:
Reputation & Trustworthiness
Start with the basics: does the site have a clean track record? Look for platforms that have been around for a while and have decent user reviews. Sites known for fast payouts and fair odds are way more reliable than flashy newcomers.
Licensing & Security
Even in crypto betting, licensing still matters. It shows the platform operates under some level of oversight. Look for SSL encryption, two-factor login, and proper handling of user funds. A site that skimps on security isn’t one to trust.
Fast & Reliable Payments
One of the biggest perks of crypto is speed, so slow payouts defeat the point. Stick with sites that process deposits and withdrawals quickly. It also helps if they support more than just Bitcoin.
User Experience
A clunky site can ruin the whole experience. You want a platform that’s smooth, responsive, and works just as well on mobile. Clean design, fast loading, and easy navigation all make a big difference.
Betting Markets & Odds
The better platforms cover everything from major leagues to niche events. Look for solid odds, flexible betting options, and extras like early cashouts or custom bet builders.
Bonuses & Promotions
Crypto sites often offer bigger bonuses, but always read the terms and conditions before claiming. Focus on promos with low rollover requirements and simple terms. Some platforms also offer ongoing perks for crypto users.
Customer Support
Good support isn’t optional. Someone should be there when you need help, whether through live chat or quick email replies. Test it out before depositing. It’s a small step that can save big headaches.
Popular Sports/Games To Bet On
Crypto betting sites offer a huge range of sports, but some get way more action than others. Soccer (football) is easily the biggest globally, with bettors jumping in on everything from the Premier League to World Cup qualifiers.
American football also draws heavy traffic, especially during the NFL season and the Super Bowl. Basketball, both NBA and international, comes with tons of props, live bets, and player markets that crypto bettors love for fast action.
Tennis and MMA are also top picks, especially for in-play betting, where odds shift quickly and payouts can hit just as fast. On the digital side, esports is booming. Games like CS:GO, League of Legends, and Dota 2 have massive fan bases and fast-paced markets that fit perfectly with crypto’s speed.
Beyond that, you’ll find markets for cricket, baseball, golf, motorsports, and even non-sport events like elections or award shows. The top sites give you a deep lineup with solid odds across the board.
Bitcoin Sports Betting Bonuses
Bonuses are a big part of what makes Bitcoin betting sites so appealing. Since crypto platforms don’t deal with traditional payment limits or red tape, they often offer bigger and more flexible promos. Here are the main types you’ll come across:
-
Welcome Bonuses: These are usually the biggest offers you’ll see. Most sites will match your first deposit, sometimes by 100% or more, up to a certain amount in BTC or another coin. It’s a solid way to start with extra funds, but make sure to check the rollover terms.
-
Reload Bonuses: Once you’re past the welcome stage, reload bonuses keep things going. These are match offers on your next deposits and are great for regular players who want more value every time they top up.
-
Odds Boosts & Profit Boosts: Some sites give you better odds or a percentage boost on certain bets, especially for big events. It’s a nice way to squeeze more out of bets you were going to place anyway.
-
Risk-Free Bets: You’ll occasionally find promos where your first bet is “insured”. If it loses, you get the stake back as bonus funds or free bets. It’s a low-risk way to try out a new sportsbook.
-
Free Bets & Loyalty Rewards: Free bets are sometimes handed out through promos, contests, or loyalty programs. Long-term users can also earn perks like cashback, VIP rewards, or even higher withdrawal limits depending on how much they play.
How To Bet On Sports With Bitcoin?
Getting started with Bitcoin sports betting is pretty straightforward, even if you’re new to crypto. First, choose a trusted crypto sportsbook, make sure it supports Bitcoin, and has a good track record.
Once you’ve signed up, head to the deposit section. The site will give you a Bitcoin wallet address or a QR code. Copy it, then send your BTC from your personal wallet or exchange account.
Once the deposit hits your betting balance (usually within minutes), you’re ready to go. Browse the available sports, pick your bet, enter the amount, and confirm. It works just like any regular sportsbook, but with faster transactions and more privacy.
When it’s time to cash out, go to the withdrawal page, enter your wallet address, and request the payout. Bitcoin withdrawals are usually processed much quicker than fiat, often same-day, depending on the site. That’s it. Place your bets, watch the game, and enjoy fast, secure payouts.
Best Crypto Betting Sites: Conclusion
Bettors want fast payouts, more privacy, and platforms that don’t slow them down with red tape or outdated systems. That’s where crypto sportsbooks shine.
Sites like Jackbit and Ignition have raised the bar with cleaner interfaces, stronger odds, and smoother crypto features built directly into the betting experience.
Best Crypto Betting Sites: FAQs
Is crypto sports betting legal?
It depends on where you live. Federally, in the United States, crypto betting is legal as long as the transactions involved do not violate any state laws. Most sites operating in the country, though, are licensed offshore and serve users internationally.
Is Bitcoin sports betting safe?
Yes, if you use a trusted site with strong encryption, fair odds, and fast payouts. Stick with licensed platforms and always enable security features like two-factor authentication to protect your account.
Can you bet on sports with Bitcoin?
Absolutely. Many sportsbooks now accept Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals, making it easy to place bets on everything from football and basketball to esports and tennis.
What is the best crypto betting site?
Jackbit and Ignition are two of the top options right now. They offer fast crypto payouts, solid odds, and a wide range of sports and esports markets.
How does Bitcoin betting work?
You deposit Bitcoin into your betting account, place your bets just like on any other sportsbook, and withdraw your winnings back to your crypto wallet, usually within minutes or hours.
Where can you buy crypto for online sports betting?
You can buy crypto on exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, or Kraken. After purchasing, transfer it to your personal wallet or directly to the betting site’s deposit address.
What is the best Bitcoin wallet for online betting?
Non-custodial wallets like Trust Wallet or hardware wallets like Ledger are popular for security. For speed, browser-based wallets or mobile apps with QR support are very convenient.
What is the most trusted crypto betting site?
Jackbit has a long-standing reputation for reliability and fast crypto payouts. Ignition is another trusted option, especially for esports and quick live betting action.
How do you deposit crypto on a Bitcoin sportsbook website?
Head to the cashier or wallet section, choose your coin, and copy the site’s deposit address. Then, send crypto from your wallet or exchange. Funds typically arrive within minutes.
What sports can I bet on with Bitcoin?
Almost everything. Most crypto sportsbooks offer betting on soccer, football, basketball, tennis, MMA, and even esports like CS:GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends.
What is the minimum deposit for Bitcoin betting sites?
It varies by site but usually ranges from $10 to $20 in BTC. Some platforms may allow even smaller amounts depending on current network fees.
Can I bet on live sports using Bitcoin?
Yes. Many crypto betting offer live or in-play betting where you can place wagers as the game unfolds, with odds updating in real time.
What are the best bonuses available for Bitcoin betting?
Look for risk-free first bets, crypto deposit matches (like 75%-200%), free bets, and VIP rakeback programs. Jackbit offer some of the strongest promotions right now.
