7 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos To Play in Canada 2025

Crypto casinos are changing the game for online gambling in Canada. Instead of waiting days for payouts or dealing with banks, players can use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for faster, more private gameplay.

These casinos often come with lower fees, bigger bonuses, and a wider range of games. They’re especially appealing to Canadians looking for more freedom and flexibility when they play.

Still, not every crypto casino is worth chipping in. If you’re curious about where to start or which platforms deserve your time in 2025, this guide has you covered with the top 7 picks, including Jackbit , Ignition , Super Slots , Wild Casino , Everygame.eu , XBet , and MyBookie .

Best Crypto Casinos in Canada 2025 – Latest Bonuses & Rating

Casino Name Crypto Welcome Bonus Rating Jackbit 100 wager‑free spins on Book of Dead + 30% rakeback; no wagering on wins 5.0/5 Ignition 150% match up to $1,500 (casino + poker) for crypto deposits; 25× wagering 4.9/5 Wild Casino 250 free spins 4.6/5 Super Slots 300 free spins 4.5/5 MyBookie 150% up to $750 4.4/5 Everygame.eu Up to $100 on first deposit 4.3/5 XBet 200% up to $500 bonus for crypto deposits; 40× wagering. 4.0/5

Key Takeaway on Crypto Casino

Before diving in, here are your key takeaways about crypto casinos in 2025:

Faster payouts: Crypto transactions are processed in minutes, giving players quicker access to their winnings.

Anonymity and privacy: Most crypto casinos allow you to play without sharing personal banking details or going through KYC verification.

Bigger bonuses: Compared to traditional casinos, crypto platforms often offer more generous welcome packages and ongoing promotions.

Lower fees: Deposits and withdrawals with crypto usually come with zero or very low transaction costs.

Global access: Crypto casinos are often accessible from anywhere, making them popular with Canadian players seeking fewer restrictions.

Provably fair gaming: Many crypto casinos offer blockchain-based games where players can verify game fairness themselves.

Rapid growth: The number of crypto casinos and their player base continues to grow in 2025, driven by mobile-friendly platforms and improved user experience.

Best Canadian Bitcoin Casinos Reviewed

Let’s review the top Canadian crypto casinos in detail, discussing their bonuses, payouts, limits, licensing, and more. This will help you pick the one ideal for your needs and preferences.

#1. Jackbit : The Overall Best Crypto Casino in Canada with Fast Payout

Jackbit, launched in 2022, has quickly emerged as one of the leading crypto casinos for Canadian players 2025. Holding a Curacao eGaming licence, it delivers on key fronts: privacy, speed, and variety.

Privacy is a standout. With a “no‑KYC” policy for most transactions, Canadians can register using just an email and crypto wallet, while still enjoying compliance standards from Curacao regulation.

Fast payouts get rave reviews. Many users report withdrawals completing within 10-15 minutes via Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT, making Jackbit one of the fastest payout crypto casinos around.

The game library is immense: over 6,600 titles from 85-91 top providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt and BGaming. Players can enjoy slots, live dealer tables, instant wins, and a sportsbook covering over 140 sports, including NHL and esports.

Its bonuses are especially crypto-friendly: newcomers get 100 free spins on Book of Dead with no wagering requirements, plus 30% rakeback . Regular perks include weekly tournaments, VIP rakeback clubs, and Drops & Wins campaigns with huge prize pools.

For Canadian crypto gamblers, Jackbit offers flexible banking: over 16 supported cryptocurrencies, minimum deposits around $10 CAD (ETH equivalent), and weekly withdrawal caps up to ~$25k or higher for VIPs.

While 2FA is not available and higher withdrawals may trigger KYC checks, solid SSL encryption, provably fair games, and 24/7 multilingual support help build player trust.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Instant crypto withdrawals (typically under 10 minutes) KYC may be required for larger withdrawals despite “no‑KYC” marketing Massive library of over 6,600 games with top providers No phone support; few players report delays or inconsistent support quality Crypto-friendly bonus: 100 wager‑free spins + 30% rakeback welcome offer Supports 16+ cryptocurrencies, with fee‑free transactions and low min deposit Sportsbook features: eSports, competitive odds, tournaments and VIP rakeback program

#2. Ignition : Best for Anonymous Gambling & Poker Players

Ignition Casino, founded in 2016 and licensed in Curacao, remains a solid choice for Canadian players seeking crypto casino and poker experiences in 2025. Its flagship welcome offer provides a 300% match bonus up to $3,000 for crypto deposits, split evenly between casino play and poker earnings.

A 25× wagering requirement applies, notably lower than industry norms, and slots contribute 100% while most table games offer partial credit toward playthrough.

Crypto banking supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Deposits as low as $20 (or equivalent) are processed within 5-15 minutes with no extra fees. Weekly withdrawal limits reach approximately $180,500, and average withdrawal time for crypto is around 24 hours, substantially faster than fiat methods like cashier checks.

However, player feedback offers a more nuanced picture. Many Reddit users report fast and seamless Bitcoin withdrawals and crypto deposits, though some encountered delays, especially with Ethereum.

A few reported account holds or bans over mismatched ID information or using previously used wallet addresses. Bonus terms sometimes lock funds until wagering is fully completed, and forfeiting the bonus may be necessary to access funds quickly.

Ignition bitcoin casino stands out for its strong poker room , hosting large weekly tournaments and consistent promos via its loyalty programme. The platform is mobile-friendly with 24/7 live chat support, though some complaints exist regarding response times, especially around verification.

Canadian players will appreciate the crypto-specific boost, reasonable wagering terms, and broad game selection, though those wanting instant crypto access may occasionally face hiccups. It remains a reputable and flexible choice, especially for poker enthusiasts.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons 300% crypto welcome bonus up to $3,000 with only 25× wagering requirement Bonus wagering terms can lock your funds Fast crypto banking: deposits within 5-15 min, withdrawals around 1-24 hours; no fees Some deposit issues reported with Ethereum Supports multiple crypto options: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH; low $20 minimum deposits Strong poker offering: $1,500 poker bonus, big weekly freerolls, loyalty tiers Mobile-ready platform, 24/7 live chat, good user interface

#3. Wild Casino : One of the Best Site with 650+ Casino Games & 250 Free Spins

Wild Casino, operating under a Panama Gaming Commission licence since 2017, being listed as #1 Canadian crypto casino site in 2025. Its dedicated crypto welcome package delivers 250 free spins on first deposit .

The casino supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more, and allows mobile-optimized gameplay directly in the browser without any app install. Its library includes over 650 casino games , powered by Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, and other providers, featuring slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer options.

Crypto deposits typically process instantly, and withdrawals generally take 24 hours or less , with high per-transaction limits (reported up to $100,000) and no fees. That said, Reddit feedback is mixed: while many users confirm smooth payouts under 24 hours using Bitcoin, others mention delays, slow KYC verification, and even withheld bonus funds if terms were misunderstood.

Complaints also describe long 7-day waiting periods or unclear terms when using bonus funds. Wild Casino’s interface is clean and mobile-friendly, offering intuitive navigation across devices. While game selection isn’t as large as some global giants, it remains enough for most Canadian crypto players.

Most promotions and VIP perks are standard, although they lack the depth found at larger crypto casino sites. For crypto bettors valuing generous bonuses and browser-based mobile play, Wild Casino delivers, but you should read promo terms carefully.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Up to 250 free spins on first deposit for new players No dedicated VIP programme Multiple cryptocurrencies accepted (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.), low minimum deposit threshold Communities have flagged issues with bonus freeze or “fake bonus” credit Mobile‑optimised browser platform Fast withdrawals, often processed within 24 hours. Live dealer, table and slot games powered by respected providers

#4. Super Slots : #1 Crypto-Friendly Casino Site with 300 Free Spins & 570 Titles

Super Slots, launched in 2020 and licensed by the Panama Gaming Commission, has become a well-known name for players in Canada and beyond by 2025. As a crypto casino, it supports 15-18 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Chainlink, USD Coin, and Tether and accepts fiat payment methods too.

The casino offers a welcome package of 300 free spins on the first deposit. Bonus terms are more demanding than at some rivals, though slot-only wagering helps meet requirements efficiently.

Game selection exceeds 570 titles , including slots, table games, video poker, scratch cards, and live dealer tables powered by providers like Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Visionary iGaming. Betting limits on live tables start low, e.g., roulette from $0.10/bet, blackjack around $1/hand, making it accessible for casual players.

The mobile friendly crypto casino is well based on iOS and Android, and banking flows, including crypto deposits and support, are fully functional from mobile devices.

Crypto payouts are fast, typically same day or within 24-48 hours, with no withdrawal fees and high limits (up to $100,000 per transaction ).

On the trust side, player feedback is mixed. Trustpilot shows some complaints of withheld large winnings and slow resolution, though the casino often responds publicly. The lack of a VIP program and higher wagering T&Cs are also noted drawbacks.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Generous crypto bonus of 300 free spins (maximum win allowed: $100) High wagering requirement (48×) and 10× max cash‑out cap can limit bonus value Withdrawals process within 1 to 24 h, up to $100,000 limit per txn No traditional VIP or loyalty program Wide crypto and multiple payment options Games library includes 570+ titles, live dealers, slots, scratch cards and low-table limits for casual play. Fully mobile-optimised browser site, runs well on Android & iOS.

#5. MyBookie Casino : Hybrid Casino site for Crypto Gaming & Sports betting

MyBookie, operating since 2014 under Curacao jurisdiction, offers a hybrid casino and sportsbook platform that accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, Tether, and others.

Canadian players enjoy low minimum crypto deposits (around $20) and high deposit limits up to $10,000 for major coins like BTC, LTC, and BCH. Crypto deposits typically arrive in under 10 minutes, credit to MyBookie’s practice of prompting credit after just 1-2 network confirmations.

Withdrawals via Bitcoin are processed within 24-48 hours after internal review, with a minimum payout of around CAD $100 and ongoing limits ($5,000 per transaction), and no fees.

Wire transfers are slower and incur charges if used. KYC verification is required before any withdrawal and is handled at the time of withdrawal, though it can result in delays and account freezes if documents are flagged.

MyBookie offers a 150% crypto welcome bonus up to $750 and occasionally a lower-tier 10% bonus up to $200, both with wagering ranging from 10× to 40× depending on promotion type.

The Canadian crypto casino site provides thousands of casino games powered by providers like Betsoft and Vivo Gaming. Support is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and a toll‑free phone line, with agents responding quickly and help docs provided.

However, community reports, particularly on Reddit, highlight frequent issues with large withdrawals, sudden account closures, or frozen accounts after big wins, even when users say they’ve complied with TOS. These complaints raise serious concerns about reliability for high‑value bettors.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Supports many cryptos (BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, SOL, ADA, SHIB); low deposit threshold ~$20 Withdrawal delays due to KYC Fast crypto deposits (≈8 minutes) and no fees Limited bonus options Crypto payouts within 24-48 h, no withdrawal fee, limits up to ~$5,000 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone; generally quick responses Curacao‑licensed; slots, sportsbook, poker, and casino games available.

#6. Everygame.eu : Best Crypto Payout Option with 220 Slot Titles and Up to $100 Welcome Bonus

Everygame.eu (formerly Intertops) is a long-established Curacao-licensed platform with roots dating back to 1996. Even in 2025, it remains a viable option for Canadians using crypto, although with some trade‑offs.

It supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin for both deposits and withdrawals, with reasonable minimums starting at $25 and cashout limits capped at around $2,500 per week. Crypto payouts typically arrive within 24-48 hours if documentation is complete, though withdrawal amount caps and frequency limits apply.

Everygame.eu offers a smaller casino library, roughly 200‑ to 220‑slot titles from RTG/SpinLogic, plus about 11 progressive jackpot games and a handful of live‑dealer tables from Visionary iGaming.

Video poker and specialty games are present but limited. Games can’t be tried in demo mode, meaning real‑money stakes are required from the start.

Promotional offerings include a modest crypto welcome bonus, up to $100 , as well as multiple crypto casino and sportsbook reload deals for new and existing users. That said, players report frequent KYC delays: identity verification can take several days or more, and there are numerous reports of accounts closed or payouts blocked despite prolonged compliance.

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email with generally quick responses, though no phone support is offered. Responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits and self‑exclusion, are provided.

Overall, Everygame.eu delivers a legacy experience with trusted banking and reliable support, but limited games, low withdrawal limits, and strict KYC practices may hinder its appeal for fast‑moving crypto gamblers.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Trusted legacy brand established in 1996, licensed under Curacao Withdrawal limits are low, max $2,500 weekly Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin; no deposit fees up to $2,500 KYC process is lengthy Multiple reload promotions and separate sportsbook/poker offers Mobile‑optimised browser site with intuitive interface and quick‑response live chat support. Offers progressive jackpots with multi‑million prize pools

#7. Xbet : Best Crypto Gambling For Sportsbook & Betting

XBet, licensed under Curacao eGaming since 2014, blends casino gaming with a sportsbook experience that supports crypto payments, making it one of the best crypto casino in Canada. Canadians can deposit using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, and more with a minimum crypto deposit of around $20.

Most crypto transactions are credited within a few minutes, though on‑chain confirmation processes may take up to 30 minutes depending on network conditions.

The casino side offers a 200% crypto welcome bonus up to $500 with a 40× wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of $50 (promo code XBC200). Skrill crypto reloads include weekend-only bonuses offering 100% up to $1,000 twice per weekend .

Also, 40× rollover applies. Crypto-allied promotions include a 100% up to $200 crypto bonus (1× rollover), and a weekly 5% Pure Crypto Re-Up rebate for active crypto users who deposit regularly.

Players looking to withdraw via Bitcoin can request payouts between $25 and $5,000, usually processed within 24-48 hours after internal review. Bank wire is also available but slower (5-7 business days) and fees may apply. Only crypto withdrawals are fee-free and preferred for speed.

XBet delivers a mobile-compatible browser experience with no app requirement. Users enjoy a clean interface with fast navigation and 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, and email. However, bonus wagering requirements are high, and some limitations apply when withdrawing.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Supports a wide range of cryptos (BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, ADA, SOL, etc.); crypto deposit min ≈ $20 High wagering requirement (40×) Instant-ish crypto deposits with fast blockchain confirmation Withdrawal cap via Bitcoin is $5,000 Crypto welcome bonus: 100% up to $200 with only 1× rollover + weekly crypto rebate Weekend reload bonus: 100% up to $1,000 (twice/weekend) Mobile‑optimised layout and 24/7 support via chat, phone, and email

How We Selected The Best Crypto Casino Canada?

To cut through the noise and help Canadian players find top-notch crypto casinos, we took a close look at dozens of platforms. Our goal was to highlight the ones that actually deliver, be it through security, bonuses, or smooth user experience.

Here’s what we focused on during our review process:

Canadian Accessibility: We only included crypto casinos that are available to players in Canada and accept CAD or popular cryptocurrencies.

Crypto-Friendly Bonuses: Platforms offering strong welcome bonuses and regular promotions for Bitcoin or altcoin users stood out.

Licensing & Security: We checked for proper licensing and strong security features like SSL encryption, cold storage, and two-factor authentication.

Game Selection: Casinos with a wide variety of slots, live dealers, and provably fair games got extra points.

Fast & Fair Payouts: We tested withdrawal speeds and looked for sites with transparent terms and reasonable cashout limits.

Reputation & Reviews: We factored in what real players are saying, alongside expert opinions and ratings from trusted sources.

User Experience: Easy navigation, mobile compatibility, and responsive customer support helped certain platforms rise above the rest.

Why Play at a Bitcoin Casino?

Playing at a Bitcoin casino offers several advantages that traditional online casinos just can’t match. For starters, Bitcoin transactions are typically faster and cheaper. You don’t have to wait days for your withdrawal to land. Most crypto payouts process within minutes or hours.

Many Canadian players also appreciate the added privacy. Bitcoin casinos often don’t require the same level of identity verification, which makes the process smoother and less invasive. Another major perk is the bonuses.

Crypto casinos are known for offering larger welcome packages, free spins, and regular promotions to Bitcoin users, simply because their operating costs are lower.

Security is another big reason to consider playing with Bitcoin. Transactions are encrypted, and many platforms now support provably fair games, where results are verifiable and tamper-proof thanks to blockchain technology.

These Canadian crypto casinos are also more inclusive, often accepting players from countries that face restrictions on traditional gambling platforms. Plus, as crypto adoption continues to grow in 2025, more casinos are improving their user experience, making it easier than ever to buy crypto, deposit, and start playing.

With better odds, faster service, and more freedom, it’s no surprise that Bitcoin casinos are becoming the go-to choice for Canadian players looking for something better.

Crypto Gambling Sites vs. Regular Gambling Sites

Online gambling has evolved significantly in the past few years, especially with the rise of cryptocurrencies. While traditional gambling sites still dominate the market, crypto gambling platforms are quickly catching up. For Canadian players, both types have their own pros and cons, but the differences between them are getting harder to ignore.

Below, we break down the key factors that separate crypto casinos from their traditional counterparts.

Transaction Speed: Crypto gambling sites typically process deposits and withdrawals much faster than traditional sites. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins can be sent and received within minutes, while fiat-based platforms may take several days, especially for withdrawals involving banks.

Privacy and Anonymity: Crypto casinos often allow you to sign up with just an email and crypto wallet, without going through lengthy KYC procedures. Traditional sites, especially those regulated in Canada or offshore, usually require full ID verification before you can withdraw.

Bonuses and Promotions: Bitcoin casinos are known for offering higher-value welcome bonuses, cashback offers, and ongoing promotions. This is mainly because they have fewer overhead costs and can afford to give more back to players.

Fees and Costs: Crypto transactions usually come with lower fees compared to credit cards, e-wallets, or bank transfers used on traditional platforms. Some crypto casinos even cover the network fees entirely.

Game Fairness: Many crypto casinos feature “provably fair” games, a blockchain-based system that allows players to verify game results. While traditional sites use RNGs (random number generators), players can’t always verify the outcomes themselves.

Availability and Access: Crypto casinos often cater to a global audience, making them accessible even in regions with restrictions. In contrast, some regular gambling sites limit access based on jurisdiction, payment options, or currency restrictions.

User Experience:

Traditional sites usually have more polished platforms with apps and long-standing customer support systems. However, many newer crypto casinos are catching up fast with mobile-optimised websites and 24/7 live chat.

Legal and Regulatory Landscape: Regular casinos often hold licences from major gambling regulators like the MGA or UKGC. While some crypto casinos are licensed, others operate under less stringent jurisdictions, or even anonymously, which may concern cautious players.

Feature Crypto Gambling Sites Traditional Gambling Sites Speed of Transactions Near-instant deposits and withdrawals Deposits fast; withdrawals may take days Privacy Minimal KYC, high anonymity Full KYC required Bonuses Higher-value crypto-focused bonuses Modest offers, often with stricter terms Fees Low or no fees for transactions Transaction fees apply (banks, cards, etc.) Fairness Provably fair games, blockchain-backed RNG-based, not user-verifiable Global Access Accessible worldwide, fewer geo-restrictions Often restricted by country or province User Interface Improving rapidly, modern UI/UX Mature, well-developed platforms Licensing Some licensed, some unregulated Usually licensed by known authorities

Ultimately, choosing between a crypto and a traditional gambling site comes down to what matters most to you: speed, privacy, bonus value, or regulatory assurance. Canadian players in 2025 are leaning toward crypto platforms for the freedom and flexibility they offer.

Available Games at Crypto Casinos

In 2025, crypto casinos in Canada offer a wide selection of games that rival, and often surpass, those found at traditional online casinos. Players can expect to find all the classics, including video slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, and a growing library of live dealer options.

Many of these games are developed by top-tier providers such as Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and BGaming, which ensures smooth gameplay and high-quality visuals. One unique feature of crypto casinos is the availability of provably fair games.

These include custom-built dice, crash, and plinko games where players can verify the fairness of each round using blockchain technology. Slots remain the most popular category, with thousands of titles featuring bonus buys, progressive jackpots, and crypto-exclusive themes.

Table games are also well represented, often with multiple versions of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette tailored for different playing styles and risk levels. Live dealer sections continue to grow, offering a real-time casino feel with dealers streaming directly from studios.

Some platforms even support betting on esports and virtual sports using crypto. Crypto casinos give Canadian players a dynamic and diverse gaming experience that’s both modern and reliable.

Deposits & Withdrawals at Canadian Crypto Casino Sites

Deposits and withdrawals at crypto casino sites are designed to be quick, simple, and user-friendly. Most platforms accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT), and sometimes even Solana or Cardano.

To deposit, players usually just need to send funds from their crypto wallet to the address provided by the casino. Deposits are typically processed within a few minutes, depending on the network speed of the chosen coin.

Withdrawals are also fast. Most Canadian crypto casinos process them within an hour, though some might take up to 12 hours during peak times or if additional verification is required. As for limits, the minimum deposit amount is usually quite low, often around $10 to $20 CAD in crypto equivalent.

Withdrawal limits tend to be more flexible compared to traditional sites, with many casinos allowing daily cashouts of up to 5 BTC or more. However, new players might face slightly lower limits until their account is verified or they reach VIP status.

Overall, crypto casinos give Canadian players faster access to their funds, lower barriers to entry, and fewer hassles compared to fiat-based gambling platforms.

How to Play at a Canadian Crypto Casino?

Playing at a Canadian crypto casino is straightforward, even if you’re new to cryptocurrency. The first step is choosing a reliable platform that accepts Canadian players and offers crypto deposits.

Once you’ve picked a site, create an account. Most casinos only ask for a username, email address, and password. After registering, head to the cashier or wallet section and select your preferred cryptocurrency. You’ll be given a deposit address (a string of letters and numbers) or a QR code. Copy that address into your crypto wallet and send the amount you wish to deposit.

Once the transaction is confirmed, usually within a few minutes, your funds will appear in your casino balance. From there, you can browse available games like slots, blackjack, or live dealer tables. Many casinos also offer provably fair games unique to crypto gambling. When you’re ready to cash out, go to the withdrawal section, enter your wallet address, and request your payout.

Most withdrawals are processed in under an hour. Make sure to check minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts before playing, as they vary by site and coin. Overall, playing at a Canadian crypto casino is fast, simple, and gives you far more control over your gambling experience.

Conclusion: The Best Crypto Casino Canada

Choosing the best crypto casino in Canada comes down to your preferences, whether you value fast payouts, generous bonuses, or a seamless mobile experience.

Jackbit is great for all-around balance, while Ignition and Wild Casino offer high-value crypto promos. New players should always check bonus terms, KYC policies, and supported coins before committing. With so many strong contenders, Canadian crypto users now have more secure and rewarding options than ever to enjoy real-money gaming with digital currencies.

FAQs: Canadian Bitcoin Casinos

Are Crypto Casinos Safe?

Crypto casinos can be safe when you choose platforms with solid licensing, strong encryption (SSL/TLS), two‑factor authentication, and cold‑storage wallets. Many offer provably fair games where results can be verified on blockchain.

However, some operate offshore with limited oversight, increasing fraud risk. Users are advised to stick with reputable operators licensed in trusted jurisdictions like Curaçao or Malta, read reviews, and avoid unverified or poorly rated sites.

Are crypto casinos legal in Canada?

Yes, Canadians can legally play at crypto casinos, though no federal ban exists. The legality depends on provincial regulations. Provinces like Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta run their own licensed platforms, which usually don’t accept Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, offshore crypto casinos fall into a legal grey area and are not banned federally, but also aren’t licensed domestically. Players should confirm provincial rules and use licensed offshore sites cautiously.

https://ncfacanada.org/how-does-cryptocurrency-affect-casino-laws-in-canada/

Do I get taxed on crypto gambling in Canada?

Casual gambling winnings, including those from Canadian crypto casinos, are generally tax‑free in Canada and considered windfalls. They don’t need to be reported if you’re not a professional gambler.

However, if you convert your crypto winnings into fiat and realize gains, the Canada Revenue Agency treats that as a capital gain, so that portion may be taxable. Also, spending crypto to place bets might trigger capital gains or losses depending on how the value has changed.

