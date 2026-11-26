NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Better Business Advice has featured CapCut in its 2026 review of AI tools for creating video ads, examining the platform’s options for producing promotional videos, social media advertisements, and marketing creatives. The coverage examines AI video generation alongside image editing, music creation, and conventional timeline editing, giving businesses a practical view of how campaign materials can be developed.

Best AI Tools for Creating Video Ads

Seedance 2.0 – an AI video generator that creates videos from text prompts and reference images, with synchronized audio and visuals

Why Are Businesses Using AI for Video Advertising?

Short-form video advertising requires multiple creative versions for different audiences, placements, and product messages. A single campaign may need vertical social clips, alternate opening scenes, product demonstrations, and accompanying sound. Preparing those materials through conventional filming and editing can require separate production sessions and lengthy revisions.

AI tools offer another way to prepare initial concepts and adjust visual assets. Their usefulness depends not simply on generating footage, but on whether marketers can revise the material, maintain consistent branding, and prepare files for specific publishing channels.

How Does CapCut Help Create Promotional Videos?

CapCut’s Seedance 2.0 AI video generator can turn written prompts and reference images into draft video clips for product showcases, social posts, and concept scenes. This can help a marketing team examine several storytelling ideas before committing to a finished advertisement. The model also supports audio and video synchronization, while CapCut’s editing environment provides options for refining footage after generation.

Advertisers can use the resulting clips as a working draft rather than a finished ad. Editing remains useful for captions, text overlays, product information, pacing, and a call to action. This distinction is important when promotional material must follow a brand’s messaging requirements.

What Other AI Tools Can Support Marketing Creatives?

Several tools in CapCut’s creative ecosystem address the visual planning and asset preparation stages:

Seedream : Produces concept images, product scenes, and mood boards from prompts, allowing teams to review visual directions before assembling video footage.

: Produces concept images, product scenes, and mood boards from prompts, allowing teams to review visual directions before assembling video footage. GPT Image 2 : Supports AI image creation and editing for promotional graphics, product mockups, and digital advertisements.

: Supports AI image creation and editing for promotional graphics, product mockups, and digital advertisements. AI Image Extender : Adds surrounding image content to help fit existing visuals into different layouts and aspect ratios.

: Adds surrounding image content to help fit existing visuals into different layouts and aspect ratios. Remove Background From Text Image: Isolates lettering from an image for reuse in titles, promotional graphics, and video overlays.

These functions can support campaigns that begin with product photography, rough sketches, or written creative briefs. They may also reduce the need to recreate a visual asset each time an advertisement uses another format.

How Can Sound and Visual Effects Improve Ad Production?

CapCut’s Seedmusic tool generates draft music from written descriptions of mood, tempo, and instrumentation. For marketers, this offers a way to explore audio directions while preparing a promotional clip. Licensing and commercial-use terms should still be reviewed before publishing any generated music.

The Photo to 3D tool offers another option for early creative work by producing depth-based assets from flat images. These can be useful when teams want to inspect dimensional product concepts or experiment with visual presentations before creating final campaign graphics.

What Matters When Preparing Video Ads for Publication?

Preparing video ads for publication involves adapting creative materials to different platforms, audiences, and campaign objectives. CapCut’s editing tools allow marketers to refine captions, transitions, audio, and video pacing while adjusting formats for social media feeds and digital advertising placements. These options help teams prepare polished promotional content while maintaining consistency across campaign materials.

The Better Business Advice feature presents CapCut as one option for handling several stages of digital ad production, from concept drafts to edited video. For businesses producing promotional content regularly, the practical question is how effectively these tools fit into existing approval, editing, and publishing processes.

A more detailed review is available at the Better Business Advice website.

About CapCut

CapCut is an AI-powered photo and video editing platform designed to make high-quality video creation accessible across devices. The platform supports creators, businesses, and everyday users with tools for video editing, AI video generation, captions, templates, audio, and visual editing. CapCut is available across mobile, web, desktop, and iPad experiences, helping users create, edit, and prepare video content for social media, marketing, education, and personal projects.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

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SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com