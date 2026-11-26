Teams can now create, send, and manage surveys, including long and complex ones, without leaving the AI assistant they already work in.

SurveySparrow today announced SurveySparrow MCP, a server that lets business teams build, roll out, and update surveys, NPS programs, and feedback forms from inside Claude and ChatGPT, then turn responses into insights in the same conversation.

As more everyday work moves into AI assistants, SurveySparrow is meeting teams where that work now happens. The assistant becomes the interface, while SurveySparrow remains the system of record and orchestration behind it: the durable home for surveys and response data, and the engine that creates, sends, and manages them.

From a prompt to a live survey

Users describe what they need in plain language, and SurveySparrow MCP turns it into a complete survey or form. They can preview the draft, refine it with follow-up instructions, and distribute it via weblink, email, SMS, or WhatsApp , all from the same chat. Surveys that normally take hours of manual setup, such as long, multi-section research studies, can be drafted and adjusted through conversation. Users can also ask Claude or ChatGPT to distribute these surveys via weblink, email, SMS or WhatsApp.

Insights, on request

When responses arrive, users can ask for live response counts, summaries, sentiment trends and recurring themes, without opening a dashboard or exporting a report. SurveySparrow MCP can also work alongside other connectors a team already uses, so multi-step workflows, from drafting a survey to sharing the results, run in one place.

Closing the feedback loop faster

Feedback programs often lose their value to delay. By the time a survey is built, sent, analyzed, and shared, the moment to act has frequently passed, and each step means another tool, another login, and another handoff. SurveySparrow MCP collapses that loop into a single conversation, and it puts feedback within reach of people who would never have opened a dashboard to find it.

Charlie Liang, Chief Marketing Officer at SurveySparrow, says: “People are already doing their work in Claude and ChatGPT, so feedback should be available there too. With SurveySparrow MCP, anyone on a team can build a survey, send it, and see what customers are saying without switching tools. SurveySparrow stays the reliable home for the data underneath.”

Getting started

SurveySparrow MCP is available to try today in Claude and ChatGPT, but support for other AI assistants is in progress. SurveySparrow processes data in line with its security and privacy practices, described here.

SurveySparrow MCP is the latest addition to the company’s AI capabilities, alongside embedded co-pilots, advanced text analytics, AI-optimized distribution, data enrichment, and conversational agents.

About SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is an AI-powered experience management platform that turns feedback into clear answers. It uses conversational AI agents to gather richer, honest responses across surveys, market research, reviews, support tickets, and social conversations. Its advanced text analytics help teams move from raw data to clear action, surfacing patterns, sentiment shifts, and root causes. With a global footprint spanning 149 countries and support in more than 130 languages, SurveySparrow serves over 4,000 customers worldwide.

Media contact

Rahul Jose

marketing@surveysparrow.com

SOURCE: SurveySparrow Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire