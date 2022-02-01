Belgard® Brings Augmented Reality Innovation, Product Modularity to Hardscape North America

Outdoor Living Company Features Product Innovation and Solutions within the Oldcastle APG Ecosystem

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, will feature new product innovations and solutions at Hardscape North America, taking place October 19 – 21, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.

As a key highlight, Belgard will present its augmented reality (AR) feature of Belgard Rooms. The new functionality delivers templated outdoor design plans for contractors and consumers alike that can be virtually dropped into an outdoor space for a real-time, realistic render. In addition, Belgard shares its continued focus on modularity, aiming to make outdoor living design simpler and more efficient for contractors.

“Belgard Rooms received raving feedback at last year’s HNA, so we’re looking forward to showcasing our latest innovation for Belgard Rooms – augmented reality – which launched earlier this year,” says Joe Raboine, Director of Residential Hardscapes, Belgard. “Anyone can pick up a mobile device and scan a QR code to pull up a realistic representation of how the design will look in their own space and even walk through it. This technology is helping contractors sell more and streamline communication with their clients, which supports Belgard’s constant goal of delivering solutions that drive simplicity and efficiency for our contractors.”

Belgard’s focus on modularity contributes to its emphasis on efficiency for its products. The company will feature a variety of new modular pavers and systems that work off nominal sizes, allowing contractors to play more with shape, size and texture within the design while simplifying installation. Belgard previewed modular design last year as the next iteration of hardscape product design and has only strengthened its focus on this strategy after receiving positive feedback from the industry.

The booth will feature three distinct Rooms – an outdoor kitchen, a living room with a fire pit and a patio with a pergola and plunge pool. Attendees can scan QR codes in each Belgard Room to reveal a full augmented reality design of the exact space. In addition, contractors can view a breakdown of new products featured in each room, as well as details on how to create these projects.

Belgard will feature new products throughout the booth:

Artisan Collection – introducing in 2023 to add bold textures, shapes and colors for the ability to create unique designs while simplifying the design and installation process

Empire™ – a new style that offers an art deco aesthetic and can be used to create interesting patterns

Brooklyn™ – a new paver option in the modular category that offers a warm, weathered appearance and texture

Origins™ – 3-piece system with a natural slate texture, compatible with other Origins pavers and Dimensions™ paver line

Dimensions – 3-piece system with a smooth, contemporary texture, compatible with other Dimensions pavers and Origins paver line

Artforms™ – the industry’s first complete modular concrete panel system, which can be used for a variety of applications such as barbecues, benches and planters

Elements™ Collection – a collection of stainless appliances and fixtures, including cooking, storage, bar and sink accessory features that make outdoor living areas feel complete

The outdoor Rooms are completed with Oldcastle APG sister brands, including MoistureShield™, Barrette® Outdoor Living and PebbleTec™. Booth attendees will preview how the Oldcastle APG ecosystem brings outdoor living to life, offering more ways for contractors to own the backyard with complementary products and brands that work together seamlessly.

Belgard also hosts product demonstrations in its outdoor booth, including Artforms and porcelain paver installations. Raboine will host an education session covering outdoor living industry trends, as well as a special HNA Edition of the company’s podcast, Inside Out with Belgard, with industry experts sharing their opinion on the new trends and innovations from this year’s show.

Press will hear from Belgard leadership during a press conference on Wednesday, October 19, at 2 p.m. at Booth #20040. During this time, Belgard experts will share upcoming trends in hardscaping and feature the latest product styles and program initiatives for contractors.

