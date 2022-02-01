An Open Letter to Mednow Investors

Mednow Co-Founder and CEO Ali Reyhany shares key financial results and indicators, recaps accomplishments and adds context on the macroeconomic climate and its impact

Dear Shareholders, Partners, and Friends,

We appreciate your continued trust and support in Mednow as we bring pharmacy into the digital age and improve the pharmacy experience for all Canadians. Our focus remains on delivering real value to the Canadian pharmacy customer and executing on this opportunity. We expect to continue to fuel our growth and provide value for shareholders.

Mednow’s goal is nothing short of becoming a Canadian household name. We believe that the pharmacy customer deserves the same convenience and technology upgrades other industries have enjoyed. We have made great strides in our 18 months as a public company, supported by our accomplishments. We enter into this next growth phase for Mednow more confident than ever. 123

It’s important to understand the long-term potential of the national digital pharmacy distribution network that has been established by Mednow:

Strong Financial Performance: Mednow beats guidance and achieves record Q3 2022 financial results with 225% Q/Q revenue growth and 4,800% Y/Y revenue growth

Mednow beats guidance and achieves record Q3 2022 financial results with 225% Q/Q revenue growth and 4,800% Y/Y revenue growth Pharmacy Licenses : 9 Provincially licensed pharmacies make Mednow one of the few national virtual pharmacies in Canada. State-of-the-art distribution infrastructure allows for fast, free prescription delivery across Canada and same-day prescription delivery in major Canadian cities and surrounding areas.

: 9 Provincially licensed pharmacies make Mednow one of the few national virtual pharmacies in Canada. State-of-the-art distribution infrastructure allows for fast, free prescription delivery across Canada and same-day prescription delivery in major Canadian cities and surrounding areas. Invested in tech : Investing in an area the pharmacy industry desperately needs, Mednow recruited more top talent to bring our in-house technology team to 12 employees. This is the team that built and continues to improve the stable, scalable, secure and proprietary Mednow customer relationship management (CRM) and patient app. The Mednow app makes it easy to manage prescriptions and provides patients with instant access to pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and non-prescription product shopping. Built for a virtual pharmacy environment, the app also coordinates delivery and allows Mednow’s cloud-based contact center to manage relationships with patients, payors and prescribers.



: Investing in an area the pharmacy industry desperately needs, Mednow recruited more top talent to bring our in-house technology team to 12 employees. This is the team that built and continues to improve the stable, scalable, secure and proprietary Mednow customer relationship management (CRM) and patient app. Launched Mednow Virtual Care : In keeping with our pharmacy-centred healthcare approach, Mednow Virtual Care connects patients with pharmacists, doctors and nurse practitioners who diagnose virtually and prescribe medications responsibly.

: In keeping with our pharmacy-centred healthcare approach, Mednow Virtual Care connects patients with pharmacists, doctors and nurse practitioners who diagnose virtually and prescribe medications responsibly. Acquired Medvisit : Canada’s largest and most established doctor home visit organization, serving the Greater Toronto Area with “house call” doctor care.

: Canada’s largest and most established doctor home visit organization, serving the Greater Toronto Area with “house call” doctor care. Specialty pharmacy acquisitions : Established a comprehensive specialty pharmacy preferred provider network offering to address this high-growth drug category. With high barriers to entry, there are few competitors, and with Mednow’s “pharmacy of the future” infrastructure, we believe we have a major competitive advantage.

: Established a comprehensive specialty pharmacy preferred provider network offering to address this high-growth drug category. With high barriers to entry, there are few competitors, and with Mednow’s “pharmacy of the future” infrastructure, we believe we have a major competitive advantage. Provider collaboration: By solving administrative challenges and offering clear clinical and educational value to mutual patients, Mednow is positioned as the ideal pharmacy partner for medical clinics and virtual medicine providers.

By solving administrative challenges and offering clear clinical and educational value to mutual patients, Mednow is positioned as the ideal pharmacy partner for medical clinics and virtual medicine providers. Mednow for Business (MFB) : Partnering as the digital pharmacy solution for benefits providers and other organizations offers mutual benefits and allows Mednow to add patients at scale. MFB has secured several partnerships and continues to have discussions with other potential partners.

: Partnering as the digital pharmacy solution for benefits providers and other organizations offers mutual benefits and allows Mednow to add patients at scale. MFB has secured several partnerships and continues to have discussions with other potential partners. Established product-market fit : I am most proud of how this team turns patients into fans. With over 300 reviews, Mednow has earned and maintains an exceptionally rare 5-star rating on Google. The Google reviews show that we are solving real problems and changing what Canadians expect from their pharmacy. Customer service is our focus, and in a market as price-regulated as pharmacy, personal customer relationships make the difference.

: I am most proud of how this team turns patients into fans. With over 300 reviews, Mednow has earned and maintains an exceptionally rare 5-star rating on Google. The Google reviews show that we are solving real problems and changing what Canadians expect from their pharmacy. Customer service is our focus, and in a market as price-regulated as pharmacy, personal customer relationships make the difference. Honors and accolades: We have scaled the Mednow team to 60 employees and received honours from Great Places to Work in the categories of Healthcare, Technology, Startups, and for Women.

The macroeconomic climate has created uncertainty for many businesses. We have seen valuations severely decreased over the past 12 months. Some important factors to consider:

Pharmacies in Canada have proven to be recession and pandemic proof.

With the Canadian healthcare system in crisis we believe there is a need for healthcare innovation and an opportunity for healthcare innovators.

We believe pharmacy digitization in Canada is inevitable. With Canada being three to five years behind the US in this regard, we look to US pharmacy digitization as the benchmark.

The management team is proven in the pharmacy sector; our co-founders built and operate Care Pharmacies, one of the largest independent and pharmacist-owned group of pharmacies in Canada with annual revenues of over C$200M.

Considering all factors, we believe that Mednow is deeply undervalued.

The foundation has been built for Mednow to take charge in the pharmacy space. Mednow went public to access capital and to scale rapidly. We have deployed that capital wisely in infrastructure, the team, the technology platform and key strategic acquisitions.

The best is yet to come from Mednow. I invite you to download the Mednow app (Apple | Android | web browser) or call us (1-855-MEDNOW-1) to see for yourself and take advantage of the great services we have to offer.

Sincerely,

Ali Reyhany

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labelled with the date and time of the next dose.

