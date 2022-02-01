Baz Luhrmann’s 8-Time Academy Award-Nominated “Elvis” Returns to Theaters Nationwide for Special Limited Engagement

Don’t Miss a Chance to Experience It Again on the Big Screen!

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of garnering eight Academy Award nominations today, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Elvis,” from director/producer/writer Baz Luhrmann, will return to the big screen for a limited engagement in select locations nationwide this Friday, January 27, 2023. “Elvis” brought in more than $287 million at the global box office in its initial theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing non-franchise film of 2022 and the second-highest grossing musical biopic of all time, as well as Luhrmann’s highest performing film domestically and his second highest worldwide. The announcement of the return engagement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Elvis” received Academy Award nominations for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Lead Role, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound.

Goldstein stated, “Since its release in June, it has remained clear that Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ has real staying power with audiences of all ages, much like Elvis Presley’s own enduring popularity. We congratulate Baz, Austin and everyone involved in making ‘Elvis’ on their much-deserved nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In light of this exciting news, we felt that fans of the film would appreciate another chance to celebrate this incredible cinematic achievement again by seeing it on the big screen.”

Fans across North America who are eager to see the film in theaters can check their local listings; “Elvis” is also available to stream on HBO Max, alongside the 30-minute special “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen,” which delves into the making of the movie.

In addition to its eight Oscar nominations, the film’s star Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and has been nominated for a SAG Award; “Elvis” has received nine BAFTA Award nods, a wide array of Guild nominations including PGA, two Grammy Award nominations, and was included on 22 Top Films of the Year lists, including AFI’s Top Ten Films of the Year.

“Elvis” is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Oscar nominee Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

Spanning over 30 years, ELVIS explores Presley the artist and the man—through love, loss, his unprecedented rise to fame and the complex dynamic with manager Colonel Tom Parker—set against the backdrop of America’s evolving cultural landscape and the timeless music he gave the world.

Starring alongside Butler and Hanks, award-winning theater actress Helen Thomson plays Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh portrays Elvis’s father, Vernon, and Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla.

Luhrmann directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film’s Oscar-nominated producers are Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced.

The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Mandy Walker, Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin, Oscar-nominated production designer Karen Murphy, Oscar-nominated editors Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), music supervisor Anton Monsted and composer/executive music producer Elliott Wheeler.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production, A Baz Luhrmann Film, “Elvis” is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

