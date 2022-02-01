Bay Area Theatre Week Returns to Increase Performing Arts Accessibility

TodayTix and Theatre Bay Area partner to offer specially priced tickets starting at just $20 to over 50 productions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bay Area Theatre Week, a performing arts celebration spotlighting dynamic musicals, award-winning plays, and theatrical events happening in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and surrounding areas, makes its return May 17 through June 4. With over 50 shows participating and tickets starting at just $20, the TodayTix initiative ensures new and returning audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at exceptional prices to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts.

“The performing arts are vital to our communities, and theatre brings people together to create unforgettable experiences, and helps us explore the human condition in unique and meaningful ways,” said Tracy Geltman, General Manager of presenting company TodayTix, the digital gateway to cultural experiences. “The Bay Area has a longstanding history as a cultural center. Theatre Week, which offers affordable tickets ranging from musicals to comedies, provides a platform for new and established audiences to enjoy local performances and live interactions that foster communal joy.”

Despite having a rich history of theatre in the Bay Area, a recent survey by TodayTix showed only 23% of Bay Area respondents attended a theatre performance in the last 12 months, with 34% citing it’s too expensive. Through strategic performance arts partnerships, Bay Area Theatre Week aims to democratize access to the arts and bring new audiences to these types of performances.

When purchasing tickets to live events in the Bay Area, 72% of survey participants referenced ease of checkout as a significant consideration for online and app orders, and 73% cited commute time as a key variable in their planning. Bay Area Theatre Week touches upon these issues, lowering barriers to entry with easily accessible tickets on the TodayTix app and ensuring audiences from all surrounding geographic areas have unprecedented access to shows at compelling prices.

Participating shows and performing arts organizations include Les Misérables (Broadway San Francisco), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Oakland Theater Project), Spring Awakening in Concert (Ray of Light Theatre), Cruel Intentions (Ray of Light Theatre), Young Frankenstein (San Jose Playhouse), Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical (American Conservatory Theatre), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Woodminster Summer Musicals), Disney’s Aladdin (Broadway San Francisco), The Book of Mormon (Broadway San Francisco), Becoming Robin Hood (Berkeley Playhouse), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Broadway San Francisco and Broadway San Jose), The Wizard of Oz (American Conservatory Theatre), Let The Right One In (Berkeley Rep), Out of Character (Berkeley Rep), Dear San Francisco (Club Fugazi), Chinglish (San Francisco Playhouse), A Chorus Line (San Francisco Playhouse), Thanks for Playing! The Game Show Show (San Jose Playhouse), and much more.

The theatre and community initiative is additionally supported by participating partner Theatre Bay Area — whose membership includes more than 170 local theatre organizations across the Bay Area.

“We are so lucky the Bay Area has such a rich and diverse theatrical landscape that boasts an abundance of theatre productions throughout the year, including experimental, cutting edge shows to dazzling stage productions,” said Sean Fenton, Executive Director at Theatre Bay Area. “Theatre companies have faced unprecedented challenges and slow financial recovery since 2020, which is why we must support our arts community now more than ever, and there’s no better way to show your support than attending a performance.”

For the full list of productions and to purchase tickets starting 5/17 visit todaytix.com.

About Theatre Week

Since 2016, TodayTix Group brands have hosted Theatre Week events in the US and the UK to generate interest in the performing arts, cultivate new audiences, and fill venues. These events give audiences the opportunity to experience high-caliber shows at affordable prices to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts.

About TodayTix

TodayTix is the digital gateway to cultural experiences. TodayTix works with thousands of venues in cities across the globe to provide millions of theatregoers access to theatre and culture’s best. Via its highly-rated app, TodayTix not only offers tickets at exceptional prices, but also has signature access programs, Lottery and Rush, to provide access to the hardest-to-find tickets to the hottest shows. Through industry-leading technology, innovative product design, unparalleled inventory, and frictionless experiences, TodayTix is offering theatregoers a ticketing experience unlike any other. TodayTix was designed to ensure people across the globe have frictionless access to the best theatre and culture have to offer. In other words, to find a seat for everyone. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

About Theatre Bay Area

Theatre Bay Area (TBA) is one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in North America. TBA serves hundreds of theatre artists and companies across the greater San Francisco Bay Area, providing professional development resources and direct funding.

Theatre Bay Area is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite, strengthen, promote, and advance the theatre community in the San Francisco Bay Area, working on behalf of the conviction that the performing arts are an essential public good, critical to a healthy and truly democratic society, and invaluable as a source of personal enrichment and growth. Visit TheatreBayArea.org for more information.

