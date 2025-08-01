Battery X Metals Completes Foundational Data Preparation and Advances to Processing Phase in AI-Powered Critical Battery Metals Exploration in Nevada, USA, Paving the Way for AI-Generated Targets and Field Validation

News Release Highlights:

Foundational data preparation phase completed for Battery X Discoveries’ AI-driven exploration initiative in Nevada. The project has now progressed into the data processing phase as part of the proposed strategic joint venture with TerraDX. Approximately 60 curated geological data points, sourced from both public and private datasets, are being processed using TerraDX’s proprietary AI model. Advanced feature engineering techniques are being applied to improve the model’s ability to identify high-probability mineral targets. This initiative is a key component of Battery X Metals’ broader 360 degree strategy across the battery metals value chain, which includes exploration, battery-grade material recovery, and EV battery lifespan extension through patent-pending software and hardware technologies.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated April 25, 2025, whereby it disclosed its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Discoveries Inc. (“Battery X Discoveries“) has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with TerraDX Discoveries Inc.(“TerraDX“) and MineMind Metals Inc. to establish a strategic joint venture framework for the collaborative exploration of battery metals in the state of Nevada through the application of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mineral targeting models, the foundational data preparation phase of the initiative has now been completed, and the project has progressed into the data processing phase.

As part of this transition, representative mineral deposit datasets have been curated and refined for use in training TerraDX’s proprietary AI targeting models. This foundational dataset supports the development of machine learning algorithms intended to identify high-probability target zones by recognizing patterns consistent with known mineralization.

Currently, approximately 60 primary data points obtained from publicly and privately available datasets are being processed, each representing a distinct and geologically relevant variable. Through advanced analytical techniques such as feature engineering, these inputs are explored and interpreted in multiple ways to extract deeper insights. This process is expected to enhance the model’s ability to detect complex geological relationships and contribute to improved targeting precision in future exploration phases.

TerraDX is a member of the NVIDIA (NVDA:NASDAQ) Inception program, which supports leading AI-focused startups through access to advanced computing infrastructure, technical expertise, and go-to-market support. This affiliation underscores TerraDX’s technological leadership and may further strengthen the proposed joint venture’s technological innovation profile.

This milestone sets the stage for the next phase of the initiative, which is expected to include the generation of AI-derived exploration targets and the development of preliminary field validation plans. The Company intends to provide a further update upon completion of this phase to report on the progress of the proposed strategic technology-driven partnership. At this stage, the anticipated costs associated with potential target acquisition and field activities remain undetermined and will be disclosed once further details are available.

Battery X Metals’ Comprehensive 360° Strategy Across the Battery Metals Value Chain

As previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated February 24, 2025, Battery X Metals is advancing a comprehensive 360° strategy across the battery metals sector. This strategy encompasses the exploration of prospective battery metal properties; the development of proprietary recovery technologies pursued through a prior research collaboration with a globally ranked top 20 university to recover battery-grade materials from end-of-life batteries;1 and the development and future commercialization of patent-pending software and hardware technology for the extension of the remaining useful lifespan of electric vehicle batteries.

This strategic mineral exploration initiative, powered by AI, is aligned with the Company’s broader vision of creating an integrated and technology-driven approach to value creation across the battery metals lifecycle.

1 The initial research and collaboration agreement concluded on June 30, 2025. the Company is evaluating a new agreement with the globally ranked top 20 university to continue and expand its prior development work.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX) (OTCQB:BATXF) (FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things, the Company’s objectives, strategies, and future plans with respect to AI-driven exploration, strategic partnerships, and the advancement of its 360° battery metals strategy. Specific forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the progression and outcomes of the AI-powered exploration initiative in Nevada; the continued collaboration with TerraDX and MineMind Metals Inc. under the proposed joint venture framework; the anticipated benefits and outputs of the AI data processing phase; the application of machine learning and feature engineering techniques to improve mineral target identification; the expected generation of AI-derived exploration targets; the potential development of field validation plans; the timing of future updates regarding exploration progress; and the Company’s broader plans to advance exploration, battery-grade material recovery, and EV battery lifespan extension technologies as part of its integrated battery metals strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that the Company believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, but are not limited to: the accuracy, availability, and interpretation of public and private geological datasets; the performance and effectiveness of TerraDX’s proprietary AI model; the outcome and usefulness of AI-generated targets; the timing, cost, and feasibility of field validation activities; delays in establishing or executing the joint venture; changes in strategic or budgetary priorities; environmental changes; and broader industry, regulatory, or macroeconomic developments. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire