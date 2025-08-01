Battery X Metals Advances 2025 Critical Metals Exploration Strategy, Initiates NI 43-101 Report for Y Lithium Project, and Strengthens Financial Position

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)(“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, its wholly-owned subsidiary, YY Resources Inc. (“YY Resources“) has completed a high-resolution LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and orthophoto survey program (the “LiDAR Survey“) at its Y Lithium Project (the “Y Lithium Project“) located in northern Saskatchewan, near Bailey Lake. An assessment report (the “Assessment Report“) has been submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources, and the Company has engaged an arm’s-length geological consulting firm (the “Geological Consulting Firm“) to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101“) technical report on the Y Lithium Project.

Battery X Metals’ Comprehensive 360° Strategy Across the Battery Metals Value Chain

As previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated February 24, 2025, Battery X Metals is advancing a comprehensive 360° strategy across the battery metals sector. This strategy encompasses the exploration of prospective battery metal properties; the development of proprietary recovery technologies pursued through a prior research collaboration with a globally ranked top 20 university to recover battery-grade materials from end-of-life batteries;1 and the development and future commercialization of patent-pending software and hardware technology for the extension of remaining useful lifespan of electric vehicle batteries.

The Company’s strategic exploration initiatives during the 2025 season are intended to focus its efforts and reinforce its commitment to innovation across the battery metals value chain.

The Y Lithium Project is located in a remote and underexplored region near Bailey Lake, approximately 160 kilometers northeast of Stony Rapids and 10 kilometers south of the Saskatchewan/Northwest Territories border. The project comprises four mineral claims across two distinct blocks, covering a total area of approximately 5,856 hectares. It forms a core part of Battery X Metals’ 2025 exploration strategy targeting high-potential lithium-bearing projects in North America. Notably, the Bailey Lake lithium occurrence is situated approximately 10 kilometers east of the Y Lithium Project’s central claim area.

To support the evaluation and advancement of the Y Lithium Project’s critical battery metal potential, YY Resources has engaged the Geological Consulting Firm to commission a NI 43-101 technical report. The NI 43-101 technical report is expected to provide a formal geological assessment of the property and serve as the foundation for future exploration planning, technical disclosure, and potential development. The estimated cost of the report is approximately $7,000, plus applicable taxes, and may be subject to additional fees related to travel, further revisions, or supplementary technical analysis, as required.

The completion of the LiDAR Survey represents a key milestone in the Company’s 2025 exploration program. The total cost of the survey was $56,400 plus applicable taxes, which has been fully paid.

Notably, the LiDAR Survey qualifies for a 1.5x exploration expenditure credit under Saskatchewan’s mineral exploration incentive program. As a result, YY Resources is able to apply a total of $116,348 in assessment credits on the Y-Lithium Project, effectively reducing its annual exploration expenditures and improving capital efficiency. This allows for a strategic reallocation of resources toward potential future exploration efforts and additional technical initiatives, such as the NI 43-101 technical report.

Interpretation and Recommendations of the LiDAR Survey

The Y Lithium Project is a district-scale property with the potential to host hard rock lithium mineralization. It is situated within the Ennadai Greenstone Belt, which begins in the project area and extends northeast into the Northwest Territories. The recent discovery of spodumene-bearing boulders at Bailey Lake underscores the lithium prospectivity of this underexplored region.

The LiDAR Survey is expected to play a critical role in identifying glacial features, potential outcrop, and boulder trains across the property. When integrated with available government data, the survey is expected to support the delineation of lithological contacts and structural corridors to be targeted in future exploration programs. Additionally, orthophotos generated from the LiDAR Survey are expected to highlight boulder trains and other high-potential features to potentially support a focused Phase I mapping and sampling program.

YY Resources may proceed with a multi-phase exploration approach in the future. If advanced, future exploration work is anticipated to include data compilation and desktop analysis, such as the review of historical till and sediment sampling, geophysical surveys, regional mapping, and glacial ice flow directions. These inputs would be intended to support YY Resources’ ongoing efforts to refine exploration targeting and unlock value at the Y Lithium Project.

Belanger Project

The Company also announces that, further to its news releases dated November 29, 2024, in which it disclosed the execution of an addendum agreement (the “Belanger Addendum Agreement“) with the optionor of the Belanger Project, Bounty Gold Corp. (“Bounty Gold“), an arm’s-length third party, to acquire a 100% interest in the Belanger Project, it has made the final payment of $5,500 (the “Final Payment“) to Bounty Gold on July 2, 2025. This brings the total cash consideration paid under the Belanger Addendum Agreement to $18,000.

With the completion of the Final Payment, the Company has satisfied all payment obligations under the Belanger Addendum Agreement and has earned a 100% interest in the Belanger Project, subject to a 3% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (the “NSR“). The Company retains the right to purchase the first 1% of the NSR for $750,000 and the remaining 2% for $2,000,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production.

The Belanger Project, located in Ontario’s Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt near Red Lake, spans 109 unpatented mining claims across Belanger, Bowerman, Knott, and Mitchell townships. Situated within the Uchi Subprovince of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield, the property lies in a geologically favorable region.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated July 18, 2025, it has settled outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $544,425.18 (the “Debt Settlement“) owing to certain creditors of the Company, satisfied through the following issuances:

$446,603.75 in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,860,844 units of the Company (each, a “Debt Settlement Unit“) at a deemed price of $0.24 per Debt Settlement Unit. Each Debt Settlement Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Debt Share“) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a “Debt Settlement Warrant“). Each Debt Settlement Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a “Debt Settlement Warrant Share“) at an exercise price of $0.315 per Debt Settlement Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from August 1, 2025.

$97,821.43 in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 407,587 Debt Shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per Debt Share.

The securities issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 2, 2025.

The Debt Settlements with Massimo Bellini Bressi, Martino Ciambrelli, John Campbell and Howard Blank (together, the “Insider Settlements“) are “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The Insider Settlements are exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company’s common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the Insider Settlements will not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. As the material change report disclosing the Insider Settlements is being filed less than 21 days before the transaction, there is a requirement under MI 61‐101 to explain why the shorter period was reasonable or necessary in the circumstances. In the view of the Company, it is necessary to immediately close the Insider Settlements and therefore, such shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances to improve the Company’s financial position.

None of the securities acquired in the Debt Settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting and an independent Qualified Person, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting activities on its projects.

1 The initial research and collaboration agreement concluded on June 30, 2025. the Company is evaluating a new agreement with the globally ranked top 20 university to continue and expand its prior development work.

