Bacula Systems Introduces Sovereign Recovery for AI and HPC Environments

Company shows that true digital sovereignty requires sovereign backup and recovery capabilities, not simply sovereign infrastructure.

As artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital transformation initiatives generate unprecedented volumes of critical data, Bacula Systems today introduced at ISC 26 High Performance Computing conference the concept of Sovereign Recovery, a framework designed to help organizations maintain control of their data, infrastructure, and recovery capabilities in an increasingly complex security and regulatory environment.

While governments and enterprises continue investing in sovereign clouds, sovereign infrastructure, and sovereign AI initiatives, Bacula Systems believes an equally important question remains largely overlooked:

What system will organizations actually recover from during a cyberattack, operational failure, supply-chain disruption, or geopolitical crisis?

According to Bacula Systems, true digital sovereignty ultimately depends on the ability to recover critical systems independently, securely, and under the organization’s own control.

“Many discussions around sovereignty focus on where data is stored,” said Rob Morrison, Co-CEO at Bacula Systems. “But in a real-world crisis, the system you can recover from is the system you truly control. Without sovereign backup and recovery capability, there can be no guarantee of sovereign data.” Increasingly, procurement, compliance, and security teams are asking who controls backup data, where it resides, and whether recovery operations can be performed independently of third-party providers.

Bacula’s Sovereign Recovery framework is based on several core principles:

Control over where backup data resides

Independent and verifiable recovery capabilities

Transparency of software components and dependencies

Freedom to deploy according to organizational, security, and jurisdictional requirements

Long-term operational resilience and independence

Info-Tech Research Group’s March 2026 research, Strengthen Your Organization’s Data Sovereignty, found that many public-sector and regulated organizations lack full visibility into vendor control of encryption keys, cross-border data transfers, software dependencies, and exposure to extraterritorial legal claims.

Unlike many cloud-centric approaches, Bacula does not take custody of customer backup data. Organizations retain direct control over deployment, storage location, recovery policies, and infrastructure design.

Bacula Enterprise’s open-source-based architecture, cloud-agnostic deployment model, extensive support for air-gapped recovery strategies, and broad tape and offline-storage capabilities further support this approach and enables organizations to implement data protection strategies that align with sovereignty, security, and compliance objectives.

This approach has proven particularly relevant within government, defense, research, HPC, and other highly security-sensitive environments where operational independence and resilience are essential requirements.

“The conversation is changing,” Morrison added. “Organizations are looking beyond performance and scalability. They increasingly want assurance that they retain control over how critical data is protected, recovered, and governed. We believe Sovereign Recovery will become an increasingly important element of digital sovereignty strategies worldwide.”

Visitors attending ISC26 in Hamburg are invited to meet with Bacula Systems to discuss how Sovereign Recovery principles can help strengthen the resilience, security, and operational independence of AI and HPC environments.

About Bacula Systems

Bacula Systems provides enterprise backup, recovery, and data protection solutions for organizations requiring exceptionally high levels of security, scalability, flexibility, and operational control. Bacula Enterprise is trusted by government agencies, defense organizations, research institutions, high-performance computing environments, and enterprises worldwide to protect mission-critical data across complex IT infrastructures.

Media Contact

Rob Morrison, co-CEO

marketing@baculasystems.com

+41 21 641 6080

SOURCE: Bacula Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire