Backpage.com Sex Trafficking Victims May Be Eligible for Compensation Through DOJ’s $200M Remission Fund

Thousands of victims may now file petitions for financial relief through the Department of Justice’s remission process.

Survivors of sex trafficking through Backpage.com may be eligible for compensation from a newly created $200 million Department of Justice (DOJ) victim fund, the largest federal program of its kind.

The Backpage Remission Program covers individuals trafficked through ads posted on Backpage.com between January 1, 2004 and April 6, 2018. Petitions must be submitted to the DOJ by February 2, 2026. Full details are available at InjuryClaims.com/r/backpage-com-sex-trafficking-lawsuit .

Key Facts

2004-2018 : Eligible trafficking period

$200M+ : Assets seized and allocated to survivors

70%+ : Backpage linked to most online sex trafficking cases investigated before its 2018 seizure

Deadline : February 2, 2026

Free to file: Survivors pay nothing to submit a claim

Covered losses may include medical expenses, lost income, trauma-related treatment, and other documented financial harms. Additional information is available on the Backpage compensation guide.

Filing Process

The DOJ petition process is free of charge, but requires evidence of trafficking and supporting records. InjuryClaims.com, a Florida Bar-registered Qualifying Provider, is working exclusively with John J. Driscoll and The Driscoll Firm, LLC to help survivors gather documentation and submit petitions correctly and on time.

More details on how to prepare claims can be found at InjuryClaims.com/r/backpage-com-sex-trafficking-lawsuit .

