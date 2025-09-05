Airalo, the world’s first eSIM marketplace, today announced the launch of two evergreen discount codes designed to make global connectivity more accessible and affordable for travelers worldwide. The new codes TVC15 and TVC10 provide substantial savings on eSIM data plans across more than 200 countries and regions.

Code TVC15 offers 15% off a first-time purchase on Airalo.

Code TVC10 offers 10% off for existing customers orders.

Both codes have no expiration date and are valid for use indefinitely.

These evergreen codes address a significant pain point for modern travelers: the high cost and complexity of obtaining reliable internet access abroad. As international travel continues to grow, these discounts provide a practical solution for travelers seeking affordable connectivity without the hassle of physical SIM cards or expensive roaming fees.

eSIM technology represents a breakthrough in mobile connectivity, allowing users to download digital data plans instantly without requiring a physical SIM card. This technology eliminates the need to hunt for local SIM vendors upon arrival in foreign countries, providing immediate internet access the moment travelers land.

The newly launched discount codes make this innovative technology even more accessible. Whether traveling for business or leisure, these codes help users maintain reliable connectivity while significantly reducing their data expenses.

What this means for travelers

As international travel rebounds, eSIMs are the fastest, simplest way to stay connected without swapping physical SIM cards. The new Airalo codes aimed at helping travelers, frequent flyers, and remote workers immediately lower their data costs when buying regional or country-specific eSIM plans.

What is Airalo?

For those new to the future of mobile connectivity, Airalo is the world’s first and largest eSIM marketplace. In simple terms, it’s a platform that allows you to buy affordable, digital data plans for over 200 countries and regions directly from your phone.

An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card that eliminates the need for a physical plastic SIM. Instead of visiting a store abroad, you can simply download a data plan, install it with a few taps, and connect to a local network the moment you arrive at your destination. Airalo provides the bridge between your device and these local networks, offering a vast selection of plans from various providers all in one convenient app and website.

The eSIM Compatibility Quick-Check: Your 60-Second Guide

Before you get excited about saving with our discount codes, let’s make sure your phone is ready. This isn’t complicated-here’s your fast, simple guide to see if your device supports eSIM technology.

Most modern smartphones from the last 3-4 years are eSIM-compatible. Here’s how to check for sure:

For iPhone Users:

Go to Settings. Tap Cellular or Mobile Data. Look for Add Cellular Plan or Add eSIM. If you see this option, your iPhone supports eSIM.

For Android Users:

Go to Settings. Tap Network & Internet or Connections. Look for SIMs or SIM manager. See if there’s an option for Add Mobile Plan or Download a SIM. If so, your Android device supports eSIM.

The Most Important Step: Unlock Your Phone!

An eSIM will NOT work if your phone is locked to your carrier.

How to check: Contact your mobile provider and simply ask, “Is my phone unlocked for international use?” They’ll tell you yes or no. If it’s locked, they can usually unlock it for you.

Still Unsure? Use This Tool:

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, visit Airalo’s eSIM Compatibility Checker on their website. Just select your phone model, and it will give you a definitive answer.

How to claim discount on Airalo

Open the Airalo app or visit Airalo.com Choose the destination or regional eSIM you need Add to cart and go to checkout Enter TVC15 (first order) or TVC10 (returning user) in the promo code box Confirm the discount and complete secure checkout

Key Benefits of Using an Airalo eSIM

Upgrading to an Airalo eSIM is the smart choice for modern travel. It’s designed to eliminate the two biggest pain points: high cost and hassle. Here’s how it helps you:

1. Avoid Expensive Roaming Fees

This is the number one benefit. eSIM plans are typically significantly cheaper than carrier roaming packages. You get local data rates without the fear of a shocking bill when you return home.

2. Get Connected Instantly

Purchase and install a digital data plan before you travel, enabling connectivity immediately upon arrival. No more searching for airport Wi-Fi or a local SIM vendor.

3. Keep Your Original Number

Use the eSIM for data while your regular SIM card stays active for calls and texts. This is crucial for receiving two-factor authentication codes and staying reachable on your main number.

4. Enjoy Flexible Options

Choose from a wide range of local, regional, or global data plans based on your specific itinerary, ensuring you only pay for what you need.

Regular Pricing vs Discounted Pricing Table

Find the perfect plan for your trip and see exactly how much you’ll save with our exclusive discount codes. All prices are in USD and discounts are applied automatically at checkout.

Important Notes:

Prices shown are examples and may vary by specific plan and data package

All plans include 4G/5G connectivity where available

Discounts apply to plan price only (excluding taxes if applicable)

Only one promo code can be used per order

Device compatibility and network availability vary by country

Maximize Your Airalo Savings

Use TVC15 first: Get 15% off your largest purchase (e.g., a multi-country regional plan).

Choose regional plans: One regional eSIM (e.g., Europe) is cheaper than multiple local plans.

Stack discounts: Use TVC10 (10% off) on every future purchase-pair it with sales for extra savings.

Pay smart: Use a travel rewards card to earn points on top of your discount.

Plan ahead: Buy before you travel to avoid overpaying for rushed plans.

Share codes: Friends and family can use TVC15 for their first order too.

Track data: Use the Airalo app to monitor usage and avoid buying more than you need.

Key Takeaways:

Pricing Model: Holafly often focuses on unlimited data plans at a higher price point. Airalo offers a variety of flexible, sized data packages (1GB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB, etc.), often at a lower entry cost, which can be more cost-effective if you don’t need unlimited data.

The Discount Advantage: This is where Airalo pulls ahead for long-term value. Holafly offers limited-time discounts, but Airalo’s permanent TVC15 and TVC10 codes guarantee savings on every purchase , making it the more economical choice over time.

Choice: The comparison shows that with Airalo, you have the option to save significantly by choosing a plan that fits your exact data needs and applying a perpetual discount.

The Authority / Social Proof Section with Data

It’s one thing for us to say Airalo is great and it’s another for the world to confirm it. Here’s why millions of savvy travelers and leading experts trust Airalo for their connectivity needs.

Trusted by Travelers Worldwide:

Over 5 million downloads and a 4.5+ star rating on the App Store and Google Play, based on hundreds of thousands of reviews.

Featured as a essential travel app in Forbes, CNET, Travel + Leisure, and The New York Times.

“Airalo has revolutionized the way we stay connected abroad. It’s the first app I download before any international trip.” – Tech Editor, CNET

Praise from Real Users:

“A game-changer for international travel. Setup was effortless, and the data was reliable across three European countries.” – Maria S. (App Store Review)

“As a digital nomad, this app is non-negotiable. It saves me hundreds compared to roaming and works perfectly every time.” – James L. (Google Play Review)

“I was skeptical at first, but now I recommend Airalo to all my friends. Used it in Japan and South Korea without a single issue.” – Sofia T. (Trustpilot Review)

Industry Recognition:

Winner of “Best Travel App” at the 2024 Webby Awards.

Recognized by Time Magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential Companies” in connectivity.

Partnered with leading global telecom providers in 190+ countries for reliable coverage.

Why This Matters for You:

When you choose Airalo, you’re not just trying a new product-you’re joining a global movement of travelers who value simplicity, reliability, and fairness in pricing.

Trust & Safety Note

The TVC15 and TVC10 codes are official launched by Airalo’s team for genuine traveler use to help reduce data costs.

Secure Checkout Process

All purchases are processed directly through Airalo’s secure, encrypted payment system. Your financial information is never shared with third parties, and all transactions adhere to strict security standards.

Transparent Terms & Conditions

• Device Compatibility: The discount codes apply only to the purchase price. Standard eSIM compatibility requirements (device unlock status, eSIM support) apply as listed on each plan’s page.

• Country Coverage: Plan availability varies by destination. Please verify coverage for your specific countries on Airalo’s website before purchasing.

• Fair Use: These codes are designed for personal use by individual travelers.

Reliable Support

Airalo provides 24/7 customer support through their help center and customer service team. If you have any issues with your eSIM setup or connectivity, their team is available to assist you.

Website: https://www.airalo.com

Help Center: https://airalo.com/help

Contact Airalo Support: https://support.airalo.com/

