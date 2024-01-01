Aytu BioPharma Details Agenda for Investor Day Scheduled for January 20, 2026 in New York City

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today provided additional details for its upcoming Investor Day, scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time in New York City. The Investor Day will be both in-person and available to view via webcast.

In-Person Information

Convene Conference Center

530 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Advance registration is required for in-person attendance. Please contact Aytu’s Investor Relations at aytu@lythampartners.com to register.

Webcast Information

The event will be webcast and accessible live and archived on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations. The event can also be accessed directly at https://app.webinar.net/Qo7DrDvVzq8.

Agenda

The Investor Day will primarily focus on EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (“EXXUA”), the first and only 5HT1a agonist approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) which was launched last month.

The event will include presentations from Key Opinion Leaders (“KOLs”) in the field of psychiatry and Aytu’s senior management team regarding the EXXUA opportunity, and will include live Q&A sessions.

KOLs scheduled to present include:

Stephen M. Stahl, MD, PhD, DSc (Hon) will review the 5-HT1A receptor and its clinical importance in major depressive disorder.

Anita Clayton, MD will discuss unmet treatment needs and their implications for antidepressant treatment selection in major depressive disorder.

Christoph Correll, MD will go into further detail on EXXUA’s clinical trial data, including efficacy and safety.

Members of Aytu’s management team scheduled to present include:

Josh Disbrow , Chief Executive Officer

Gerwin Westfield , PhD, Senior Vice President, Scientific Affairs

Ryan Selhorn , Chief Financial Officer

Greg Pyszczymuka, Chief Commercial Officer

About Stephen M. Stahl, MD, PhD, DSc (Hon)

Dr. Stahl is an internationally renowned physician-scientist, educator, and author with deep expertise in psychiatry, psychopharmacology, and neuroscience. He received his B.S. and M.D. from Northwestern University and his Ph.D. in pharmacology and physiology from the University of Chicago, and completed clinical training in internal medicine, neurology, and psychiatry at top U.S. institutions. Dr. Stahl has held faculty appointments at Stanford University, UCLA, the Institute of Psychiatry London, and currently serves as Distinguished Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the University of California, Riverside, as well as Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego. He is also an Honorary Visiting Senior Fellow at the University of Cambridge and Senior Academic Advisor for the California Department of State Hospitals. He is a prolific contributor to medical science with hundreds of articles, textbooks, and scientific presentations, most famously Stahl’s Essential Psychopharmacology and Stahl’s Essential Psychopharmacology Prescriber’s Guide, which are widely used in clinical education worldwide. Dr. Stahl has received numerous honors for his contributions to psychiatric education, including the Lundbeck Foundation Award in Education, multiple book awards from the British Medical Association, and the David A. Mrazek Memorial Award, and his alma mater honors top psychiatry students with the Stephen M. Stahl Award. His career blends clinical leadership, academic scholarship, and teaching, and he continues to influence the field through editorial roles (including Editor-in-Chief of CNS Spectrums), global lectures, and contributions to psychiatric nomenclature and education.

About Anita H. Clayton, MD

Dr. Clayton is a leading American psychiatrist, clinician, and researcher specializing in women’s mental health, sexual dysfunction, and mood disorders. She serves as Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences and the David C. Wilson Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, with a secondary appointment as Professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Clayton earned her M.D. from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed her psychiatry residency and fellowship at UVA, after which she served as a physician in the U.S. Navy before joining the UVA faculty in 1990. Her research focuses on psychopharmacology, mood disorders associated with reproductive life events, sexual dysfunction related to psychiatric illness and treatment, and female sexual disorders. She has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers, developed validated clinical assessment tools, and co-edited Women’s Mental Health: A Comprehensive Textbook. Dr. Clayton has held leadership roles in professional organizations, including past presidency of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health and leadership positions with the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology. She is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a recognized expert on women’s mental and sexual health.

About Christoph U. Correll, MD

Dr. Correll is a highly influential German-born psychiatrist, clinician, and researcher recognized internationally for his work in psychopharmacology, severe mental illness, and child and adolescent psychiatry. He currently serves as Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at The Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York and Professor and Chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany. Dr. Correll completed his medical studies at the Free University of Berlin and Dundee University Medical School in Scotland, followed by residencies and fellowship training in psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry in New York. He is board-certified in both general and child/adolescent psychiatry and has worked in academic and clinical settings in both the United States and Germany since 1997. A prolific scholar, Dr. Correll has authored or co-authored hundreds of scientific articles on topics such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, mood disorders, and the psychopharmacological management of severe psychiatric conditions. His work spans clinical trials, epidemiology, meta-analyses, and evaluation of psychotropic medications, and he has been listed annually since 2014 as one of the most influential scientific minds and top 1% cited scientists in psychiatry. Dr. Correll’s research also addresses the interface of physical health and mental health, comparative effectiveness of psychiatric treatments, and early identification and treatment strategies across the life span. He has received numerous national and international awards for his scientific contributions and is widely regarded as a global expert in psychopharmacology and severe mental illness.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company’s medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About EXXUA

EXXUA is a novel oral selective serotonin 5HT1a receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. EXXUA is also being developed for other psychiatric disorders.

INDICATIONS and IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for EXXUA

INDICATIONS

EXXUA is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Antidepressants increased the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in pediatric and young adult patients in short-term studies. Closely monitor all antidepressant-treated patients for clinical worsening and emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

EXXUA is not approved for use in pediatric patients.

Do not take EXXUA if you:

are allergic to EXXUA or any of the ingredients in EXXUA.

have a prolonged QTc interval greater than 450 msec or congenital long QT syndrome.

are taking medicines known as strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you are taking one of these medicines.

have severe liver problems.

are taking, or have stopped taking within the last 14 days, a medicine called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), including the antibiotic linezolid or intravenous methylene blue. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist if you are not sure if you take an MAOI, including the antibiotic linezolid or intravenous methylene blue.

Do not start taking an MAOI for at least 14 days after you have stopped treatment with EXXUA.

EXXUA may cause serious side effects, including:

Changes in the electrical activity of your heart called QT prolongation. QT prolongation can cause irregular heartbeats that can be life-threatening. Your healthcare provider will check the electrical activity of your heart with a test called an electrocardiogram (ECG) and will also do blood tests to check your levels of body salts (electrolytes) before and during treatment with EXXUA. Your healthcare provider may check your electrolytes more often during treatment if you have heart failure, a slow heart rate, abnormal levels of electrolytes in your blood, or if you take other medications that can prolong the QT interval of your heartbeat.

A potentially life-threatening problem called serotonin syndrome can happen when EXXUA is taken with certain other medicines.

Manic episodes may happen in people with bipolar disorder who take EXXUA.

Please read FULL PRESCRIBING INFORMATION for EXXUA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “could,” “expect,” “suggest,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks are described in “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10 K and in the other reports and documents it files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

