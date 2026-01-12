Aible Helps Retailers Navigate Volatility And Boost Business Outcomes with AI Agents That Explain What’s Changing & Why Across the Business

In constantly changing market and labor conditions, retailers are struggling to understand ever changing patterns of customer behavior, inventory costs and supply, and labor access. Human analysts simply can’t keep up because even if they look at a chart a minute, they can only evaluate less than 500 patterns a day. Aible’s automated analysis agents look at millions of patterns across billions of sales transactions to highlight the key actionable insights.

Retailers concerned about data security or the unpredictable cost of generative AI, can use Aible AI agents to perform what’s changed and why analytics on NVIDIA DGX Spark desktop supercomputers, air-gapped for security, at a guaranteed annual cost, as the models run locally on the device.

Aible will be featured in Supermicro’s booth at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show in New York, Jan 11-13, 2026. Aible will demonstrate how retailers can immediately benefit from the latest retail blueprints from NVIDIA as well as all the NVIDIA software and hardware innovation seamlessly incorporated in the Aible end-to-end agentic solution.

Aible , the leading company that delivers AI agents for business users at enterprise scale, today announced expanded adoption of its AI agents by retailers in order to boost value by automatically understanding what’s changing in their business. Retailers are increasingly relying on Aible’s AI agents to explain performance across shifts in pricing, promotions, tariffs, inventory, locations, and supply chain, without manual analysis, dashboards, or predefined questions. By automatically and continuously analyzing millions of variables across retail data, Aible empowers business teams to leverage AI and perform at an otherwise humanly impossible pace, driving faster, more confident actions in an environment defined by constant change.

Transformative For Retailers Under Pressure: Automatically Explaining “What’s Changed” in Retail and Supply Chain

Retailers are increasingly applying Aible AI agents to supply chain and daily operations, where small changes can quickly ripple into revenue and margin impact. In the current dynamic market conditions especially, retailers need to quickly understand how their business has changed today. Aible’s “What’s changed and Why” capability automatically evaluates millions of variable combinations to detect shifts in customer behavior (e.g. average purchase amount) and population (e.g. number of purchases) to explain why KPIs are changing. These shifts can be used to inform agents so that they can dynamically adjust to changing conditions.

Aible AI agents automatically detect, explain, quantify, and prioritize the most important changes affecting the business, clarifying what changed, why it changed, and how much it matters and present the explanation in clear, plain language. This ability to automatically explain change at enterprise scale and speed, while maintaining incredibly low total cost of ownership, is a key differentiator for Aible and is proving transformative for retailers under pressure to execute faster and protect value.

See Aible Retail AI Agents at the Supermicro Booth, Live at NRF 2026

At NRF 2026, Aible will be showcasing real-world retail AI solutions and demonstrating how retailers can rapidly prototype AI agents on NVIDIA DGX Spark to solve high-impact challenges across merchandising, supply chain, pricing, and operations. As part of the Supermicro’s booth, retailers and attendees can stop by to see live demos tailored to real business scenarios-showing how AI agents connect directly to their enterprise data to explain what’s changing and drive measurable outcomes. Aible will also demonstrate how they are incorporating the latest NVIDIA Retail Blueprints that are being released at the event. To schedule a meeting with the Aible, NVIDIA, and Supermicro team, click here .

Aible AI Agents Featured Jointly with NVIDIA at Leading Industry Events

Aible on NVIDIA DGX Spark was recently featured in the NVIDIA booth at multiple industry events, demonstrating how end-to-end AI agents for business users can operate at enterprise scale with high performance and security. In collaboration with NVIDIA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the AI agent packaged solution showcased the power of automated AI agents at the recently held AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas and HPE Discover in Barcelona. Read the full announcement here .

Across the two events, NVIDIA showcased Aible running on DGX Spark to highlight how enterprises, including retailers, can rapidly analyze large volumes of data, explain what’s changing across the business, and accelerate decision-making in environments where speed and control are critical. These demonstrations underscored the ability of Aible AI agents to operate in local and air-gapped environments while delivering fast, actionable insights powered by NVIDIA’s enterprise AI infrastructure.

About Aible

Aible is redefining how enterprises drive measurable business impact with specialized AI agents that are created and coached by business users at scale. CVS Health, Baptist Health, State of Nebraska, Verizon and others use AI agents from Aible to deliver measurable results across business areas including customer acquisition and retention, call center optimization, inventory or supply chain management, product development, and risk mitigation in days – not months. The agentic AI platform is the fastest way for business users to automatically look across millions of patterns to surface enterprise insights with cutting-edge augmented analytics and GenAI. Uniquely, Aible gives business users full control of the AI agents by enabling them to provide feedback on the reasoning steps to drive higher accuracy, faster business alignment, and continuously improve performance across 1000s of enterprise use cases. Entirely implemented within the security of the enterprise’s own cloud or at the edge, the end-to-end serverless AI platform is up to 200X more cost efficient. Learn more at www.aible.com.

