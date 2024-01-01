AWRE and WIN Reality Partner to Deliver Automated AI Swing Analysis for Baseball and Softball

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AWRE Sports and WIN Reality today announced a strategic partnership to bring automated, AI-powered swing biomechanics analysis to baseball and softball coaches and players across high school, college, and professional levels.





With this integration, every swing captured on the AWRE platform will now be automatically analyzed by WIN Reality’s SwingAI technology—delivering actionable mechanical insights with no extra recording, uploads, or workflow changes.

This partnership brings together AWRE’s industry leading video capture and analytics platform with WIN Reality’s advanced AI swing analysis technology, delivering two major benefits for AWRE users:

Maddux + SwingAI: AWRE’s new natural language assistant, Maddux, now taps directly into SwingAI biomechanics data. Coaches and players can ask targeted performance questions like: “Whose swing score is trending down over the past 3 months?” or “How has Jesse’s hip-shoulder separation changed this season?” Maddux instantly responds with data-driven, biomechanically backed answers—making it easier for coaches to spot trends, track development, and tailor training plans. SwingAI Mobile App Access: In addition to Maddux insights, every AWRE-recorded swing will also sync to the SwingAI mobile app, giving users access to 3D swing visualizations, AI-generated coaching cues, progress tracking tools and personalized training plans. This allows both coaches and players to dive deeper into individual swing mechanics, compare swings over time, and receive personalized drill recommendations based on real swing data. “Maddux is designed to make complex data accessible and actionable for coaches at every level,” said Chris Clark, CEO of AWRE Sports. “By integrating SwingAI biomechanic data, we’re giving coaches and players a way to ask natural language questions and instantly get meaningful answers, backed by real swing data, all without changing their existing AWRE workflows.” “This partnership gives coaches and players swing intelligence at scale, across every game, practice, and rep,” said Chris O’Dowd, CEO of WIN Reality. “By combining AWRE’s video capture tools with SwingAI’s biomechanics analysis, we’re making high-level swing feedback easier to access and apply than ever before.”

The AWRE x SwingAI integration will be available to AWRE users coming in the fall. Learn more and get set up with early beta access at www.winreality.com/awre-maddux-swingai.

About AWRE Sports

AWRE Sports is a leading provider of multi-angle video capture and data visualization tools for baseball and softball teams at the high school, college, and professional levels. AWRE’s platform helps coaches and players analyze performance and drive player development with ease.

About WIN Reality

WIN Reality is a leader in virtual reality and AI-driven baseball and softball training solutions. Their products—including TrainVR and SwingAI—help players and coaches accelerate skill development through real-time feedback, biomechanics analysis, and scalable training tools.

