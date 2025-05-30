Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) (“Avant” or the “Company“), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, held its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders“) on May 30, 2025 (the “Meeting“).

1,752,490 of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares, representing 16.19% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 22, 2025 (the “Circular“) were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successor is duly elected or appointed. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

2. Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor (“Auditor”) of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Company’s Board of Directors.

3. The Company’s deferred share unit plan was approved.

4. The amendments to the Company’s deferred share unit plan were approved.

5. The Company’s long term incentive plan was approved.

6. The amendments to the Company’s long term incentive plan were approved.

7. The repricing of certain warrants and convertible debentures originally issued by the Company on July 26, 2024 pursuant to a private placement was approved.

The results on all matters voted at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products based on unique and exceptional cultivars.

Avant offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Avant’s consumer brands, including BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™, flowr™ and Treehugger™, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. Avant’s products are distributed globally to Australia, Israel and Germany, with its flagship brand BLK MKT™ currently being sold in Israel. Additionally, Avant’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, serves qualified patients nationwide through its GreenTec Medical portal and trusted medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX (TSX:AVNT) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BU0). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Avant operates in strategic locations including British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

For more information about Avant, including access to investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding the Meeting; filing and mailing of the Circular; and the proposed Repricing Amendments. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: risk related to the ability to obtain additional financing; limited operating history; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated February 28, 2025, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

