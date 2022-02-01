Available at B&H Photo: Sony Announces FE 24-50mm F2.8 G Lens, YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H

Sony is adding a new mid-range zoom option to its full-frame E-mount system: the FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G Lens. This shorter range allows the lens to be lightweight, compact, and fast with a constant f/2.8 aperture.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–ND B&H is pleased to announce the Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G Lens. This compact and lightweight standard zoom offers a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture while maintaining a versatile and effective range of focal lengths suitable for everyday use.

Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G Lens



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1812335-REG/sony_fe_24_50mm_f_2_8_g.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/2.8

Fast, Lightweight Mid-Range Zoom

Aperture De-Click and Lock Switches

Aspherical and ED Elements

Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

As part of Sony’s G series of lenses, this full-frame offering is equipped with many of the brand’s latest optical technologies. The lens features extra-low dispersion and aspherical glass elements to combat many common aberrations as well as an 11-blade aperture for smooth bokeh. The lens can also achieve a 1:3 magnification ratio for close-up imaging.

Physically, the lens is designed for intuitive, tactile operation. There is a large focusing ring along with a physical aperture ring that can be de-clicked via a switch for smooth exposure changes during video. The lens also has a customizable focus hold button on the side. The FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G lens is designed to last with a moisture- and dust-resistant construction and a fluorine coating on the front element.

The Sony FE 24-50m f/2.8 G is an intriguing new addition to Sony’s mid-range zoom lineup and offers a very compelling option for everyday carry thanks to its fast aperture and compact design.

Learn more with B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sony-adds-compact-24-50mm-f28-g-lens-to-full-frame-lineup

YouTube First Look Video – Sony FE 24-50m f/2.8 G Lens



https://youtu.be/QPntOfud06M

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/