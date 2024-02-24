Artemis and Boldyn Networks Showcase 700 Mbps Mobile Network in Times Square

Artemis pCell delivers 700 Mbps to 128 phones in just 20 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum









Both Times Square street-level and subway station showcased

Proof of concept achieves over 10 times data rate of fastest 5G technology in same spectrum

Proved rapid-install neutral hosting at a fraction of cost of conventional 5G infrastructure

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Artemis Networks (Artemis) partnered with Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) in a Times Square proof of concept for pCell. The test delivered 700 Mbps in just 20 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum to 128 unmodified phones simultaneously—that is over 10 times the data capacity of the fastest 5G technology in the same amount of spectrum. The Artemis pCell vRAN consists of 6 cell-free radiohead sites connected through 10 km of fiber to 3 1U servers in a Boldyn edge data center. It took Boldyn less than 1 hour to install each Artemis radiohead site, including connectivity to Boldyn’s NYC fiber backbone network.

Alongside Times Square, Boldyn also showcased an Artemis pCell proof of concept in a subway station, one of the busiest in New York. Additionally, Boldyn has previously tested Artemis pCell in a 27,000-seat stadium, achieving over 1 Gbps in just 20 MHz.

“Boldyn Networks is bringing together a strengthened portfolio of advanced technology assets and capabilities to reimagine the connected future of the NYC metro area,” said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn’s US business. “Testing new technology such as Artemis pCell in high-density urban, subway and venue settings helps us realize that vision and our commitment to the area.”

Smartphone demand for mobile data in high-density urban, subway and venue settings continues to grow as 4K video streaming, videoconferencing, and livestreaming become commonplace. Also, new head-wearables give a glimpse of a future that will require fast, consistent, low-latency data for thousands of densely-packed users at once. Artemis pCell delivers consistent, ultra-fast data rates at low latency to any density of users, seamlessly compatible with existing 4G and 5G devices.

“Artemis is delighted to partner with Boldyn to showcase pCell testing in dense urban settings like Times Square, both at street level and in the subway,” said Steve Perlman, Artemis CEO. “Smartphone users today expect 4K streaming to always work, even in the highest-density scenarios, and as streaming head-wearables like Ray-Ban®|Meta® smart glasses and Apple® Vision Pro™ AR headsets increasingly become mainstream, mobile data demand will skyrocket. The Times Square proof of concept confirms that pCell delivers on both today’s and tomorrow’s dense urban mobile needs, and all at a fraction of the conventional cost of 5G infrastructure.”

See the Artemis Times Square Proof of Concept videos and case study here: https://artemis.com/urban

Boldyn Networks will be attending Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

About Artemis

Artemis Networks (www.artemis.com) is the creator of pCell technology. Artemis was founded by technology pioneer Steve Perlman in the early 2000s and has been incubated for over a decade by his Rearden Companies incubator (www.rearden.com). Over 150 academic papers have been written about pCell technology and pCell is backed by over 350 issued and allowed patents worldwide.

Find out more about Artemis pCell Multi-Gigabit LTE/5G Networks at https://artemis.com. Follow Artemis on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Boldyn

Boldyn Networks is one of the world’s largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of six* companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities and nextgeneration networks, Boldyn Networks enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs, and global operations span the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy and Hong Kong. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

*Including BAI Communications in the Northern Hemisphere, Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi Networks.



www.boldyn.com LinkedIn: Boldyn Networks

