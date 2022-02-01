Augmented-Reality Capabilities of Manifest Work-Instruction Platform Showcased at I/ITSEC Conference

AR-Based Platform Supporting Deskless Workers on Display in Magic Leap, 3D Media, Nokia Booths

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, Inc. will demonstrate its industry-leading augmented reality (AR)-based work-instruction platform, Manifest®, at the I/ITSEC 2022 conference in Orlando, November 28-December 1 in multiple booths. Manifest use cases in both the defense and commercial sectors will be featured at the conference.

Manifest demo locations in the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC):

Magic Leap : booth #157

: booth #157 Nokia Federal : booth #271

: booth #271 3D Media: booth #419

With Manifest, organizations enable their deskless employees to increase maintenance and repair efficiencies, complete complex tasks more accurately, and improve safety. Deskless staff use the Manifest platform to intuitively access digital manuals and guidance, equipment-specific maintenance and repair procedures, animated 3D models, step-by-step videos, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge.

Information is delivered right at the location of the equipment, resulting in faster training and flawless execution of critical procedures. When instances arise requiring more detailed instruction, workers can use the integrated remote assist capabilities of Manifest to chat and share video with the company’s operations center or even from OEMs when available.

“The real-world application of the Manifest platform by defense and commercial organizations continues to increase in the areas of training, inspection, and MRO,” explains Joe Clukey, VP of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Taqtile. “Support of headset manufacturers, telecommunications companies, and expert developers demonstrates the power and utility of our AR-based work-instruction solution.”

Magic Leap – booth #157

Defense and commercial applications of Manifest will be on display using the Magic Leap 2 headset. Key features of the Magic Leap 2 will be showcased, including Dynamic Dimming™ technology for crisp display of AR images in most any lighting condition, and the device’s wide, 70-degree field of view to create an extremely natural, immersive AR environment.

Nokia Federal – booth #271

As part of Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) application catalog and deployed on the Nokia MX Industrial Edge with Private Wireless, Manifest enriches the experience of deskless users by providing reliable real-time access to digital manuals and guidance, equipment-specific maintenance and repair procedures, animated 3D models, step-by-step videos, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge.

3D Media – booth #419

3D Media, specialists in VR and AR solutions for the enterprise, utilizes cutting-edge digital visualization, object recognition, analytic capture, and reporting to meet their clients’ challenges. At I/ITSEC, 3D Media will demonstrate the Manifest platform, as well as the new Manifest Maker authoring app, the easiest, most efficient way for organizations to create digital work instructions for their deskless employees.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

