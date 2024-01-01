Audiomack Pro Launches to Artists Worldwide, Unveils Song Pulse

Following a high-demand beta period, Audiomack has officially launched Audiomack Pro with several new analytics features. It is now available to all artists on the platform.

Audiomack Pro is a premium monthly subscription that gives creators expanded control over how they grow their audiences and careers. Members receive advanced fan insights, expedited verification, priority customer support, immediate access to monetization, Audiomack Boost savings, and the new Song Pulse feature.

Song Pulse opens a window into listener engagement at a granular level not available on any other DSP, uncovering what moves fans most in a track. Together, Song Pulse and Pro’s advanced fan insights will help artists identify what resonates, expand their music’s reach, and turn engagement into revenue.

Alongside the Pro launch, Audiomack continues to expand Audiomack Connect, its direct-to-fan messaging feature within the free Audiomack Creator App. The app also supports unlimited uploads, provides detailed audience and performance insights, and includes Promote, which automatically turns Audiomack milestones into shareable promotional assets.

Hundreds of thousands of messages have already been exchanged through Connect, with an average of more than seven replies per message, helping artists build deeper relationships with their audience and engage fans directly.

These features solve a systemic flaw in the streaming era: the “platform gap.” Artists build community on social media but host their music elsewhere, forcing fans to jump between apps. Audiomack brings discovery, listening, audience development, and direct fan engagement into a single ecosystem.

“We’re drawing the shortest possible line between artists and fans,” said David Ponte, co-founder and CMO of Audiomack. “The fewer barriers between artists and fans, the better it is for everyone. We’re focused on helping artists build audiences and get their music heard around the world.”

What Artists Get with Audiomack Pro

Song Pulse — Song Pulse gives artists an unprecedented look at when listeners engage with their songs. It turns streaming data into actionable insights, helping artists identify the moments that resonate most and use them to create videos for TikTok, Reels, Shorts, and other promotional content.

Song Pulse gives artists an unprecedented look at when listeners engage with their songs. It turns streaming data into actionable insights, helping artists identify the moments that resonate most and use them to create videos for TikTok, Reels, Shorts, and other promotional content. Advanced Analytics — Along with Song Pulse, Pro gives artists real-time play counts and expanded audience and engagement metrics, helping them turn performance data into audience growth.

Along with Song Pulse, Pro gives artists real-time play counts and expanded audience and engagement metrics, helping them turn performance data into audience growth. Priority Customer Support — Pro members receive expedited assistance from Audiomack’s support team.

Pro members receive expedited assistance from Audiomack’s support team. Verified Check + Motion Avatar — Pro members unlock Audiomack’s signature orange verification badge, helping their profiles stand out across the platform. They can also use animated GIFs as avatars, adding motion and personality to their presence.

Pro members unlock Audiomack’s signature orange verification badge, helping their profiles stand out across the platform. They can also use animated GIFs as avatars, adding motion and personality to their presence. Instant Monetization — Pro members receive immediate access to the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), bypassing standard eligibility thresholds so they can begin earning revenue from eligible content right away.

Pro members receive immediate access to the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), bypassing standard eligibility thresholds so they can begin earning revenue from eligible content right away. Audiomack Boost Bump — Audiomack Boost helps artists reach new listeners by promoting tracks to users most likely to engage. Pro members receive a 20% increase in listener reach, plus Boost’s location targeting to improve discovery.



About Audiomack

Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that connects artists with fans. With over 60 million monthly users, the service enables artists to upload unlimited music for free. Its curated catalog includes songs from all three major labels and more than 400 independent labels. Tools like Connect, Boost, and Audiomod help artists engage their audience and build community. Audiomack is home to over 1 million active creators and ranks among the top music apps in more than 75 countries.

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