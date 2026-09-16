iQ Biosciences and Bioz Celebrate a Longstanding Partnership Advancing Cellular Product Discovery

Bioz, Inc. , the scientific marketing platform that transforms peer-reviewed research into evidence-rich product experiences, is proud to celebrate its longstanding partnership with iQ Biosciences , a trusted provider of quality biospecimens, intelligent in vitro bioservices, and dependable bioconjugation solutions for drug discovery and preclinical research.

For several years, iQ Biosciences has leveraged Bioz Badges across its cellular product webpages to give researchers immediate access to peer-reviewed scientific evidence supporting its products. The partnership helps scientists understand how iQ Biosciences products have been used in published research and evaluate their relevance to specific experimental applications.

Choosing primary cells and biospecimens requires more than reviewing basic product specifications. Researchers must consider factors such as species, donor characteristics, cell type, viability, purity, and compatibility with the intended assay or therapeutic-development workflow. Access to real-world publication data adds important scientific context by showing how specific products have performed in relevant research settings.

With Bioz Badges, researchers can explore citations, article excerpts, Bioz Star Ratings, and links to peer-reviewed studies without interrupting the product-evaluation process or conducting a separate literature search. This creates a more efficient path from identifying a cellular product to understanding its published applications and making a confident selection.

“Researchers selecting primary cells and other biospecimens need confidence that the materials they choose are appropriate for their intended applications,” said James Lee , Director of Business Development at iQ Biosciences. “Bioz makes the published research featuring our products easier for researchers to access and evaluate, helping them make more informed product selections while getting greater value from our growing publication record. “

The Bioz-powered citation experience is continuously updated as new peer-reviewed research becomes available. This ensures that researchers evaluating iQ Biosciences products can access current scientific evidence while reducing the manual effort required to identify and publish new citations across a growing product portfolio.

“iQ Biosciences has been a valued Bioz partner for many years, consistently demonstrating a commitment to making scientific evidence more accessible to researchers,” said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. “Their continued use of Bioz Badges shows how publication-backed validation can become an integral part of the digital product experience.”

As the partnership continues, Bioz and iQ Biosciences remain focused on creating a more evidence-driven research experience, one that helps scientists move efficiently from product discovery to publication-backed evaluation and confident experimental decisions.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About iQ Biosciences

iQ Biosciences (iQ) is a specialized preclinical research partner helping drug developers generate meaningful data and make confident decisions throughout development. Since 2014, iQ has combined deep immunology expertise with a collaborative, agile approach to support research organizations across a range of therapeutic areas. iQ’s integrated, scientist-led model brings together three core capabilities: high-quality cellular products, in vitro bioservices, and custom bioconjugation.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire