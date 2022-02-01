Audio Systems Design and Integration Team at Advanced Systems Group Includes Seasoned Dolby Atmos Pro’s

Advanced Systems Group, a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has announced the expansion of the audio system design and integration team, including new members in Los Angeles and Nashville. The expanded team will serve recording studios, audio post-production, and screening rooms in Southern California and other markets. Led by ASG Audio Team Director Tom Menrath and Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins, the group now also includes recent hires Studio Design Head Tim Lawrence and Studio Designer David Arnold.

This news follows ASG’s recent acquisition of SoCal powerhouse Audio Intervisual Design (AID) and Audinate’s announcement of ASG as the first official Dante Connect systems integrator.

Hopkins, Lawrence and Arnold have extensive experience working together. Recent ASG projects include designing and integrating ADR suites, pre-mix and mix facilities for several marquee entertainment facilities, with more in the pipeline. The team is factory-trained and certified in Dolby Atmos immersive technology. The team also previously designed and built the first privately owned Dolby Atmos theatrical stage in Los Angeles.

“With Tim, David, and Gadget joining the previously expanded AID team, along with the very successful systems integration group at ASG, we are now at the highest level of audio system design and integration in the company’s history,” said Menrath. “These are some of the most qualified Dolby Atmos professionals in our field. I’m confident we’re building a team that is at the forefront of audio and specifically immersive audio design.”

“This is an ASG team in every sense of the word,” said ASG President Dave Van Hoy. “I couldn’t be happier they’re a part of ASG. We are positioning ourselves as one of the top audio design firms. Each of our disciplines is capable of best-in-class work.” ASG is known as one of the nation’s largest integrators, providing full-service systems design, integration, cloud production, and managed services.

For more info contact Tom Menrath: tom@asgllc.comAbout Advanced Systems Group: ASG enables creativity through better technology. From acquisition and post-production to delivery, on-premises or in the cloud, ASG ensures client success through tailored solutions that create optimal outcomes. One of the largest media and entertainment technology and operations suppliers in N. America, ASG provides engineering services, physical and cloud consulting, design and system integration, training, and support. ASG’s managed services deliver customized operations for all phases of media production. www.asgllc.com

