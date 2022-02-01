ASA Vault App Now Live in Apple App and Google Play Stores

Patent-approved collaborative banking app allows consumers to securely connect to fintechs, gain deep visibility into holistic financial picture

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASA is an embedded fintech solution that connects financial institutions with customer-facing fintechs in a secure, compliant and easy to implement marketplace. The company today announced that its consumer-facing app, ASA Vault, is available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores and the issuance of its patent protecting this new open banking technology.

The app allows customers to connect with fintechs without sharing any private or sensitive information, allowing them to try out the newest technology in a safe, risk-free way. ASA has introduced a new version of open banking in which fintechs are contractually prohibited from competing with banks and credit unions. The institutions can leverage this version of embedded fintech to maintain relevance and prominence in their customers’ and members’ lives.

“ASA is transforming the way institutions and fintechs work together, all with the end goal of helping consumers and businesses improve their financial empowerment,” said Lisa Gold Schier, chief strategy officer of ASA. “By decreasing the regulatory risk and the cumbersome one-to-one integrations traditionally associated with bank-fintech partnerships, we are unlocking industry wide innovation with the first ever exponential growth platform for banking.”

The ASA Vault App includes an asset tracker that centralizes and aggregates all relevant accounts, assets, debt and identity data into a single location. The tracker provides account holders with a comprehensive view of their finances, tracks historical transactions and provides insights into how their net worth has changed over time. Such functionality drives stronger and more frequent engagement with partner banks and credit unions.

“The ASA Vault app helps banks and credit unions better understand their customers and ultimately win more business, all while empowering account holders with deep visibility into their holistic financial picture,” said Landon Glenn, CEO and founder of ASA. “With ASA, banks and credit unions can securely extend their brand into everything their customers and members do in ecommerce. This makes them the hub of financial adoption, maintaining account holder relationships and providing financial empowerment through individualized choice.”

