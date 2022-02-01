Arrcus successfully validates interoperability for 5G transport networks in EANTC tests, empowering next-generation use cases

Achieves interoperability in front haul and backhaul, end-to-end network slicing, traffic engineering, policing and packet network synchronization

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the networking software company and a leader in core-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the successful completion of EANTC’s Interoperability Test 2023, which demonstrated the seamless interoperability of its open and disaggregated Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) architecture with vendors such as Arista, Cisco, Huawei, Juniper and Nokia in a transport network. EANTC is an internationally recognized test center. The testing was conducted in partnership with open hardware provider UfiSpace earlier this year at EANTC’s lab in Berlin.

The interoperability test cases that Arrcus participated in included:

Ethernet VPN (EVPN) and IP VPN including support for Carrier Ethernet services providing E-LAN services

Integrated Routing and Bridging (IRB) functions enabling EVPN extension between subnets

EVPN MAC Mobility and Proxy mac-ip with SR-MPLS

SR-MPLS BGP Global IPv4/IPv6 services and VPN services and traffic steering

SR-MPLS BGP-LU and Anycast SID support

SRv6 BGP Global IPv4/IPv6 and VPN services

SRv6 and MPLS service interworking and resiliency with TI-LFA over SRv6 with full SID and uSID

SRv6 Flex Algo and traffic steering with SR policies

“As enterprises and service providers continue to deploy and manage increasingly complex networks, interoperability becomes a key factor in ensuring seamless and efficient operation,” said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “At Arrcus, we recognize the critical importance of interoperability for customers, and we are committed to delivering open and standards-based solutions that enable our customers to build and operate networks meeting data-intensive and latency-sensitive demands of applications for 5G, Web 3.0, and other innovative technologies.”

“Interoperability is critical to the transition from legacy networks to SDN, as customer demand for service flexibility continues to grow in cloud access and mobile networks,” said Vincent Ho, the CEO of UfiSpace. “An open and disaggregated architecture provides service providers with more options to implement new technologies and services.”

As part of this round of interoperability tests involving numerous vendors, EANTC evaluated hundreds of test case combinations. The results will be showcased live during the MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress in Paris, where Arrcus is a silver sponsor and will be showcasing its latest innovative demos in booth 409. Additionally, Keyur Patel, Arrcus founder and CTO, will be speaking about RPKI Policy without Route Refresh on Thursday morning at 9:30 am.

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership.

