Armenia’s .AM Domain Comes On-Chain via WebUnited: Live Reveal and Workshop at ICANN 83 in Prague

WebUnited will host two exclusive Web3 workshops during ICANN 83 in Prague. Tailored for registrars, registries, and digital identity innovators, the sessions will take place on June 10 and June 11 from 16:00 to 18:00 CEST at the Grand Hotel Prague Towers, 24th Floor, followed by drinks, canapés, and skyline networking.

In a landmark moment for the global domain name industry, Armenia Domains has announced that the country’s .am ccTLD is now being mirrored on-chain in collaboration with WebUnited, signaling a major step toward DNS and blockchain integration.

“Bringing .am on-chain is more than a technical upgrade – it’s a strategic move to keep ccTLDs future-ready,” said Nick Cervantes, CEO of ArmeniaDomains.com. “We’re proud to be among the first to enable blockchain functionality through DNS infrastructure, and we believe this is just the beginning.”

Workshop Agenda: DNS Domains Meet Web3 Utility

WebUnited’s mission is simple: enable registrars to add Web3 functionality to any DNS domain name, without disrupting existing systems. These sessions will demonstrate how domains can now:

• Function as human-readable crypto wallet addresses

• Act as a Web3 identity anchor

• Help registrars unlock new revenue streams and retain users in a rapidly evolving ecosystem

Live Demo Highlights:

• Step-by-step domain mirroring on-chain

• Connecting crypto wallets to domain names

• Viewing mirrored domains in MetaMask

No prior Web3 experience needed. The format is designed to be light, hands-on, and interactive, with experts available for more in-depth technical questions.

Featured Panel: Real Voices, Real Insights

Each session will include a 30-minute panel discussion with industry experts, including:

• Nick Cervantes, CEO of ArmeniaDomains.com, shares how the .am ccTLD is moving on-chain

• Daniel Greenberg, CEO of Lexsynergy, on how registrars are preparing brands for Web3

• Gherardo Varani, Head of Business Development at Freename, on adoption trends across Web3 users

• Moderated by Kathy Nielsen, domain expert and industry advisor

“WebUnited isn’t just building tools – it’s building bridges between two powerful worlds,” said Lars Jensen, CEO of WebUnited. “We’re helping registrars future-proof their offering and stay relevant in the age of blockchain, without needing to start from scratch.”

Networking Reception

After each workshop, guests are invited to unwind with drinks, canapés, and conversations overlooking the Prague skyline – all from the stunning 24th floor of the Grand Hotel Prague Towers.

Seats are limited – register early to secure your spot.

