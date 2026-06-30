Architecting the Future of HR Tech: The Rise of Anusha Atluri in Oracle Cloud Innovation

From her early roots in HR analytics to leading one of the largest Oracle ERP digital transformation initiatives in the enterprise space, Anusha Atluri has emerged as a quiet yet commanding force in cloud technology. With over a decade of experience at the intersection of HR, technology, and integration architecture, Anusha’s ascent in the Oracle ecosystem is a testament to technical depth, strategic foresight, and relentless execution.

Anusha’s journey began with foundational roles in HR systems support, but she quickly outgrew traditional boundaries. Her passion for solving complex data and workflow problems led her to Oracle HCM Cloud, where she began mastering intricate data conversions using HDL and FBDI, building BI and OTBI reports, and configuring seamless integrations across systems like ADP, ERI, and ServiceNow. Armed with certifications ranging from ITIL and Scrum to multiple Oracle Implementation Specialties, she soon transitioned from an HRIS analyst to a full-spectrum Solution Architect.

Her leadership came into full view during her tenure at Acosta, where she led a 15+ member team through a sweeping digital transformation from Oracle EBS to Fusion Cloud. “Anusha doesn’t just build systems,” noted a senior stakeholder at Acosta, “she builds trust across business and technology units.” She engineered high-volume OIC integrations that automated inbound/outbound data flows from 3PLs and finance systems, ensuring compliance, performance, and business continuity.

Prior to Acosta, Anusha spent over three years at Caesars Entertainment, where she spearheaded critical compensation and payroll implementations across Core HR, ORC, Taleo, and absence management modules. Her signature approach-combining technical mastery with agile delivery-enabled her to bridge on-premises EBS platforms to cloud-native architectures using REST, SOAP, SFTP, and BI templates. Her work was pivotal during Caesars’ high-volume onboarding events like the World Poker Series, where she seamlessly loaded thousands of records involving personnel, licensing, and rewards data into Oracle HCM.

Anusha’s innovation also stems from her ability to think beyond out-of-the-box features. At XDuce Corporation, she designed custom applications using Oracle JCS and VBCS to synchronize high-velocity transactions across multiple databases, often working with non-flexible vendor systems. Her deep understanding of compensation structures, approval workflows, and OTBI modeling helped global HR teams make better data-driven decisions.

Today, Anusha continues to shape the enterprise tech landscape-this time with a sharper lens on strategic integrations, governance, and scalable architectures. She has proven that mastering Oracle Cloud is not just about certifications, but about embracing complexity and delivering with clarity. Whether she’s automating compensation structures, streamlining shipping confirmations, or designing error-handling mechanisms across SCM and HCM modules, Anusha leads with both heart and precision.

For organizations seeking transformative leadership in Oracle HCM Cloud, Anusha Atluri is more than a subject matter expert-she’s the architect of modern, human-centric, cloud-powered solutions.

Media Details

Name: Anusha Atluri

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anusha-atluri-a09986123/

County: United States

Email: anuatl54@gmail.com

SOURCE: Anusha Atluri

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire