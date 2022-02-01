Applied Information Integrates School Zone Safety Beacons, Emergency Vehicles and Other Traffic Control Devices into Waze to Improve Roadway Safety

The Waze for Cities program enables local transportation agencies with Applied Information technology to provide additional free, automatic safety alerts

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation technology, announced today that its Internet of Things (IoT) connected traffic control devices and emergency vehicles can now display alerts on the Waze app providing drivers, first responders and vulnerable road users with an additional layer of safety.

Working within the existing Waze notification system, Applied Information enabled school beacons, emergency vehicles at the scene of an incident, and malfunctioning traffic signals automatically post alerts and warnings on the Waze map without human intervention.

“Leveraging our TravelSafely technology to provide Waze users with this important safety information is another tool transportation agencies have at their disposal to make their communities safer,” said Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information President. “These notifications will help Wazers be more aware of vulnerable road users, first responders working along the highways and of malfunctioning traffic signals ahead.”

The school beacon notification uses the Waze hazard alert to let Wazers know that an active school zone is ahead. Slowing down in school zones makes it safer for parents, students and educators during arrival and departure times.

Emergency vehicles on the scene of an incident along a roadway alert Wazers of the presence of an accident and first responders ahead. This is designed to slow vehicles driving past the emergency personnel and prevent secondary crashes in the backup.

The traffic signal notifications indicate that a particular signal is malfunctioning. Wazers can avoid the signal, know to look for flashing lights or treat it as a four-way stop if the lights are out.

The Waze for Cities program enables Waze and government agencies to share data. Agencies can sign up for the program at https://www.waze.com/wazeforcities. The Applied Information data sharing program is free to local transportation agencies with properly equipped infrastructure and vehicles.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely® smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

(Editor’s Note: Images and videos to support this news release may be found here: https://appinfoinc.com/applied-information-integrates-waze)

