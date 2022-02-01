Applied Information and JSF Technologies Partner to Deliver Sustainable Connected Vehicle Safety Solutions for Pedestrians and School Zones

Initial deployment of 500 Solar-powered School Zone Safety Beacons for The Greater Toronto Area, Canada

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today a partnership with JSF Technologies Inc., to provide sustainable, Internet of Things (IoT) safety solutions for vulnerable road users (VRU).

Initial products are solar-powered school zone safety beacons and mid-block crossing beacons. School zone safety beacons notify drivers to slow down when students are arriving and leaving school. Mid-block crossing beacons warn motorists that a pedestrian is crossing the road.

Both products are solar-powered and are IoT connected to provide traffic engineers with the ability to monitor and control the devices. The IoT enabled devices also communicate with connected vehicles in the vicinity providing an extra layer of safety for VRUs.

The first large-scale deployment of school beacons is in Toronto where more than 500 school zone safety beacons are deployed with more to come in 2023 and 2024.

“Our partnership with Applied Information represents a cohesive approach in meeting the growing demand for intelligent transportation infrastructure,” said Phil Eastman, General Manager of JSF Technologies Inc. “We look forward to collaborative innovation and development with Applied Information to achieve mutual goals for a sustainable and safer future.”

“Our partnership with JSF Technologies, represents the future of the industry – sustainable and connected,” said Peter Ashley, Vice-President of Business Development for Applied Information, Inc. “We look forward to a successful partnership by providing proven, safety enhancements for communities across North America.”

About JSF Technologies –

JSF Technologies, is an industry leading manufacturer and supplier of renewable and energy-efficient intelligent signaling devices and illumination systems for the global transportation industry. For the past 20-years, JSF Technologies has designed cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions that make roadways safer for vehicle and pedestrian traffic and have earned a reputation for delivering quality, cost effective, energy-efficient solutions to cities and communities around the world.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information’s core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information’s products are deployed in more than 1,000 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

