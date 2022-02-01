Applebee’s® $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips Return for Biggest Date Night of the Year this Valentine’s Day

Cheers to 2023 with Applebee’s $6 Mucho Cocktails™ – Tipsy Cupid and Date Night Daiquiri

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s is kicking the year off and toasting to love with the return of its $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips. Starting today, and with plenty of time to plan for Valentine’s Day, these Mucho Cocktails are the perfect excuse for getting your BFFs and loved ones together for a night out.





Celebrate date night, Galentine’s Day, or a night out with friends at your local Applebee’s with the Tipsy Cupid – a Vodka Lemonade featuring a match made in heaven with Tito’s Handmade Vodka with strawberry, premium lemon sour, and lemonade garnished with gummi red lips. Or, experience love at first sip with the Date Night Daiquiri – a frozen, swirled Strawberry Mango Daiquiri made with Bacardi Superior, sure to sweep guests off their feet.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in their signature Mucho glass. Plus, for guests who prefer to host “Date Night” at home, guests can enjoy these $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

“We know our guests love heading to their local Applebee’s for date night with friends and their S.O.’s,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Flirty, fun and flavorful, our Smoocho Mucho Sips are the perfect premium cocktail for the ultimate night out!”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

