Applebee’s® Rings in the New Year with the Return of its All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s is ringing in the New Year with the return of its fan-favorite All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets & Double Crunch Shrimp, each with endless classic fries! For a limited time, guests will be able to choose from a variety of delicious, savory All You Can Eat favorites for only $14.99.*





Revel in this endless meal and enjoy abundant value by choosing from three different craveable options for a limited time only! Guests can mix and match in any way they please, such as starting with Boneless Wings, refilling with Double Crunch Shrimp, followed by Riblets. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of flavors at a great price when they dine in at their local Applebee’s, with three delicious options to choose from:

All You Can Eat Boneless Wings : Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo and Honey Pepper. Served with signature coleslaw, endless classic fries and Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

: Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo and Honey Pepper. Served with signature coleslaw, endless classic fries and Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. All You Can Eat Riblets : Expertly cut from the most tender pork for delicious bone-in flavor, our riblets are slow cooked and come dripping in either Honey BBQ or sweet Asian Chile sauce. Served with signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

: Expertly cut from the most tender pork for delicious bone-in flavor, our riblets are slow cooked and come dripping in either Honey BBQ or sweet Asian Chile sauce. Served with signature coleslaw and endless classic fries. All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp: Crispy battered Double Crunch Shrimp are fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

“There’s no better place to celebrate the New Year than at Applebee’s – especially with our All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp paired with our delicious endless classic fries,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Whether starting with Riblets or Double Crunch Shrimp, followed by Boneless Wings on repeat, you can’t go wrong with this endless deal!”

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a Free Appetizer!**

*Dine-in only; no to-go orders. For a limited time. Price and participation varies. No substitutions. Excludes Cheetos flavors. Offer valid per person, per order.

**By signing up for Club Applebee’s you agree to the Terms and conditions. Please review our Privacy Policy for more information. You must be 13 years or older to join/participate. For first time Club Applebee’s® subscribers only. Free Appetizer with purchase of $15 or more.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:



Instagram: @applebees



Twitter: @applebees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

Contacts

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]