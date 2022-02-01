Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors

Featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the powerful A14 Bionic chip, advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life.1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio™ features an incredible typing experience, a click-anywhere trackpad, and a versatile two-piece design. With iPadOS® 16 and support for Apple Pencil® (1st generation),2 iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive. The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

New All-Screen Design in Four Vibrant Finishes

The new iPad features an all-screen design in four gorgeous finishes — blue, pink, yellow, and silver. The stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display extends to the edges, so users have even more screen area for apps, games, and having fun on iPad — all in nearly the same size as the previous generation. The new Liquid Retina display provides a beautiful visual experience with 2360×1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone® technology. Touch ID® moves to the top button of iPad, making it seamless to unlock, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay®.

A14 Bionic Brings More Performance to iPad

The powerful A14 Bionic chip comes to iPad, delivering a 20 percent increase in CPU and 10 percent improvement in graphics over the previous generation.This makes the new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet,3 and for users looking to upgrade from a device like iPad (7th generation), they will see up to 3x improvement in overall performance with the new iPad. Advanced machine learning functions are powered by a 16-core Neural Engine in A14 Bionic — offering double the number of cores of A13 — boosting machine learning capabilities by up to 80 percent. For everyday tasks like working on a school project, editing a high-resolution video, or playing a graphics-intensive game, A14 Bionic brings remarkable performance and efficiency.

Advanced Cameras and Audio

For the first time on any iPad, the front-facing camera is now located along the landscape edge. Whether users are on a FaceTime® call or recording a video for social media, they will always be looking right toward the camera. The landscape Ultra Wide front camera with a 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view supports Center Stage™, which automatically pans and zooms to keep users in view as they move around. The upgraded 12MP Wide back camera on iPad delivers high-resolution photos and detailed 4K video with support for 240-fps slo-mo.

Dual microphones are designed to work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera being used and minimizing distracting background noise. New landscape stereo speakers, combined with the larger display on iPad, offer a great video-viewing experience.

Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and USB-C for Faster Connectivity

Users can do even more on iPad with faster wireless connectivity on the go. With new support for Wi-Fi 6, connections are 30 percent faster on the new iPad than the 802.11ac Wi-Fi supported on the previous generation.Cellular models with 5G allow iPad to reach peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps in ideal conditions,4 providing users seamless access to files, communication with friends, and streaming content from wherever they are. Combined with continued support for Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards, and eSIM with on-device activation, iPad offers amazing flexibility when it comes to connectivity. The USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories and faster charge times when used with higher power charging adapters.

Accessories

Accessories extend the versatility of iPad and open up even more possibilities for creativity and productivity. The new Magic Keyboard Folio, designed for the new iPad, delivers an incredible typing experience with full-size keys, 1 mm of travel, and responsive feel. For the first time, iPad will have a keyboard with a large trackpad and support for a click-anywhere experience and Multi-Touch™ gestures, which makes scrolling, swiping, pinching, and moving the cursor even more seamless. The new 14-key function row allows for easy access to shortcuts and everyday tasks, like adjusting the volume or display brightness. The highly configurable and versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back cover that attaches magnetically to iPad. The keyboard magnetically attaches to the Smart Connector® on the edge of iPad, which provides power and data. This means the keyboard never needs to be charged or paired, and users can easily fold the keyboard behind iPad or detach it entirely. The back cover has an adjustable stand for even more flexibility when playing games, watching video, and more.

iPadOS 16 Brings Powerful New Features

iPadOS 16 introduces new productivity and collaboration features, so users can get even more done on iPad.

New features in Messages allow users to edit or unsend recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. 5 There are also new collaboration features in Messages that make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless.

There are also new collaboration features in Messages that make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless. Freeform™, a powerful new productivity app built into iPadOS with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil, gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place. 6

iCloud® Shared Photo Library allows users to share photos seamlessly and automatically among up to six family members.

Safari® adds shared Tab Groups to browse the web with others, and the browsing experience gets even more secure with passkeys.

In Mail, users can now schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox. 7

The Weather app comes to iPad, designed to take full advantage of the stunning display with beautiful animations, and with just a tap, users can see the most important weather information.

Live Text™ uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in images across the system, and the feature now comes to video, making text completely interactive in paused video frames. Visual Look Up now allows users to lift the subject from an image or isolate a subject by removing the background with just a tap.

iPad and the Environment

The new iPad models are designed to minimize their impact on the environment and include — a first for iPad — 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. The new iPad is also the first iPad to feature recycled copper, with 100 percent recycled copper in the foil of the main logic board. It also features recycled aluminum, tin, and rare earth elements. All iPad models meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency and are mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, and 97 percent of the packaging is fiber based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

The new iPad is available to order starting today, October 18, at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in 28 countries and regions, including the US , with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of $449 (US), and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $599 (US). The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99 (US).

For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for $9 (US).

The new Magic Keyboard Folio designed for the new iPad is available for $249 (US) and comes in white.

The new Smart Folio® designed for the new iPad is available for $79 (US) in white, sky, watermelon, and lemonade.

iPad (9th generation) will remain in the iPad lineup. Wi-Fi models of iPad (9th generation) are available with a starting price of $329 (US), and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $459 (US), in silver and space gray finishes.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of $419 (US), the new Magic Keyboard Folio is available for $229 (US), and Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for $89 (US). For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

iPadOS 16, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, is available beginning Monday, October 24, and ships for free with the new iPad. iPadOS 16 will be available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini® (5th generation and later), iPad Air® (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro® models.

Customers can trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one. When their device has been received and verified, Apple will credit the value to their payment method.

Engrave iPad with a meaningful mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers, all for free, available only at apple.com/store or in the Apple Store app.

Apple provides customers with a number of services in-store and online. From personalized support and advice from Apple Specialists to convenient delivery and pickup options, Apple ensures the best way to buy Apple products is from Apple Store locations and apple.com/store.

1. Battery life varies by use and configuration.



2. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation). For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately.



3. Testing was conducted by Apple in September 2022 using preproduction iPad (10th generation) systems with the Apple A14 Bionic chip, as well as production MediaTek MT8768N-based Android tablet systems with the latest version of Android 11 available at the time of testing. Best-selling systems are based on publicly available sales data over the last 12 months. Systems were tested with common tasks in commercial applications and select industry-standard benchmarks. Performance depends on device settings, usage, environment, and many other factors. Performance tests are conducted using specific systems and reflect the approximate performance of iPad.



4. 5G wireless plan and coverage is required. Speeds will vary. Check with carriers for details.



5. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it and can unsend a message for up to 2 minutes after sending it. Users can make up to five edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.



6. Freeform will be available in an update to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS® later this year.



7. Users can cancel delivery of an email for up to 30 seconds after sending.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPad, Liquid Retina, Magic Keyboard Folio, iPadOS, Apple Pencil, True Tone, Touch ID, Apple Pay, FaceTime, Center Stage, Multi-Touch, Smart Connector, Freeform, iCloud, Safari, Live Text, Apple Store, Smart Folio, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and macOS are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Catherine Franklin



Apple



[email protected]

Tara Courtney



Apple



[email protected]