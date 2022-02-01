Aperia Launches Halo Drive™ to Simplify Tire Pressure Management for Drivers and Fleets

New Mobile App Enables Drivers to Quickly Perform Pre-Trip Tire Inspections and Receive Tire Health Updates on Any Mobile Device

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aperia Technologies Inc., a leading supplier of tire management technologies that improve the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles, announced today the launch of Halo Drive, the industry’s first automated pre-trip tire inspection tool to deliver comprehensive tire health insights to drivers.





Halo Drive is explicitly geared to drivers of Halo Connect-equipped trucks. The tool enables pre-trip tire inspections to be completed in seconds and logs the date, time, and tire health when completed. It allows two-way communication so necessary tire service can be scheduled conveniently and economically instead of on the side of the road.

“Halo Drive rounds out the Halo Connect experience by engaging drivers and simplifying pre-trip tire inspections – possibly the least enjoyed but most critical aspect of downtime avoidance,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia Technologies. “Halo Drive can be customized to alert drivers to critical tire issues that occur in route so service can be scheduled and downtime avoided.”

Aperia Technologies launched the Halo Connect tire management platform three years ago to deliver actionable tire health insights to fleet managers through proprietary algorithms built on over 50 billion miles. The system remains the only tool that assesses tire health, categorizes issues by severity, and provides estimated safe drive time on each tire before service must be performed. Halo Drive ensures these insights are delivered to both drivers and fleet managers to streamline fleet-wide tire management.

Halo Drive is a first-of-its-kind mobile app focused exclusively on tire pressure management for fleet drivers and includes the following features:

Driver Features

Ability to complete pre-trip tire inspections in under a minute from any mobile device.

Real-time tire health alerts are delivered to drivers.

Driver notification of hardware issues that would require a manual pre-trip inspection.

Fleet Manager Features

Ability to filter the information sent to the driver, to show them only what is necessary.

Review the pre-trip inspection history by vehicle in the Halo Connect web portal.

Tell your drivers how you would like them to respond to time alerts directly in the Halo Drive app.

The new app is available for iOS and Android. For more information about the Halo Connect Driver App, visit https://aperiatech.com/product/halo-connect/.

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies makes transportation more efficient, safer, and better for the environment. The company’s comprehensive suite of tire management solutions, including Halo Connect® and the Halo Tire Inflator®, improve fuel economy and road safety while reducing tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Aperia offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly line-up of tire management solutions available to commercial fleets worldwide with nearly a million tires under management. For more information, visit www.aperiatech.com.

