ANV’s Media and Entertainment Liability Policy Now Offered on an Admitted Basis

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ANV Global Services, Inc., a leading specialty risks Managing General Underwriter (MGU), announced its Media and Entertainment Liability Coverage in the United States is to be issued on an admitted basis through AmTrust-affiliated insurance companies. The state-of-the-art comprehensive policy covers professional liability exposures, including robust cyber coverage with first- and third-party enhancements through a single carrier.

ANV’s Media and Entertainment Liability coverage is only offered to wholesale brokers, with limits up to $5 million available. Target risks include publishers, advertisers, influencers, broadcasters, satellite distribution, film producers, websites, live streaming, social news aggregators, bloggers, YouTube channels and virtual reality, as well as one-of-a-kind risks.

The broad range of coverage includes Duty to Defend, Personal Injury Torts, Copyright & Trademark, Contextual E&O, Declaratory Judgment Actions, Fair Use, Merchandising, as well as Subpoena Defense and Mitigation Expense.

The program is led by Mary Schust, a media liability thought leader and senior executive who joined ANV in 2023. Schust’s career spans more than three decades, most recently with CapSpecialty. Previously she rose to Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer at AXIS Insurance, recognized in the industry for underwriting, managing, and marketing E&O insurance products.

“Media liability exposures continue to be a major concern for both traditional media and non-traditional businesses,” said Jim Pittinger, President of ANV. “Our product has been well received by our brokers and the Media industry.”

According to Schust, “This policy is the product of many years of E&O experience and best practices in our industry. I am delighted that we now provide an admitted offering on a primary basis in addition to our existing excess capabilities in the U.S. It is the most current and comprehensive media liability offering available.”

ANV’s U.S. Media team is based in Kansas City, MO and Morristown, NJ.

In addition to liability coverage, the ANV product highlights Cyber coverage developed specifically for media companies, as well as Professional & Technology Services that cover ancillary services performed by media entities.

For more information, visit ANV’s website at www.anv.eu.com or contact Mary Schust at 312.715.3016.

About ANV Global Services, Inc.

ANV Global Services Inc. (ANV) is part of ANV Global Services Ltd., a specialty Managing General Underwriter (MGU) focused on professional lines in Europe and the United States with offices in London, Morristown and Barcelona. ANV is owned by AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. https://anv.eu.com/

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., (AmTrust) a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers’ compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

Contacts

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.



Chaya Cooperberg



EVP, Chief People and Communications Officer



Chaya.Cooperberg@amtrustgroup.com

(646) 458-3332