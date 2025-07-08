Amazon Prime Day 2025: TerraMaster Offers Up to 25% Off on Various Storage Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TerraMaster, a global leader in innovative storage solutions, is thrilled to announce exclusive Prime Day 2025 deals in July, offering up to 25% off on its full range of NAS and DAS devices.

Hot Product Recommendations

New Product Highlights (10% OFF)

F4 SSD: A compact, quiet 4-bay all-flash NAS, supporting high-speed M.2 NVMe SSD storage, offering 5GbE transfer speeds, AI-driven photo backup and categorization, and powerful 4K streaming capabilities. Paired with the TNAS Mobile App, it’s ideal for home multimedia centers and backups.

D4 SSD: Designed for media creators, supports USB 4 with up to 40Gbps bandwidth. In RAID 0 mode, it achieves read/write speeds of up to 3257MB/s, perfect for 4K/8K video editing and cross-platform applications. The exclusive TDAS App enables easy one-click backup of phone photos and videos.

For Home and Individual Users

F4-212 (25% OFF): A 4-bay high-capacity NAS offering up to 120TB of storage, ideal for centralized home storage and backups.

F4-423 (20% OFF): A 4-bay NAS powered by an Intel N5105 quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, dual 2.5GbE ports (aggregated up to 5Gbps), support for multiple RAID and TRAID configurations, dual M.2 NVMe cache, and the new TOS 6 system.

For Small & Medium Businesses and Developers

F4-424 Pro (20% OFF): This 4-bay NAS features an 8-core Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, delivering transfer speeds up to 283MB/s.

F4-424 Max (25% OFF): A high-end 4-bay NAS with an Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, dual 10GbE ports, and support for 4K video decoding and multi-protocol file services.

For Creative and Media Professionals

F8 SSD (25% OFF): An 8-bay all-flash NAS equipped with an Intel quad-core processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 10GbE port. Designed for creative and media professionals requiring high-performance storage.

D4-320 (20% OFF): A 4-bay DAS supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2, offering read/write speeds up to 1030MB/s. Perfect for 4K video editing, photography, and creative professionals.

D8 Hybrid (20% OFF): An 8-bay hybrid storage DAS with USB 3.2 Gen 2. Combines high capacity and high-speed performance, ideal for small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

