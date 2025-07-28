Announcing the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners
TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Toronto Central region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners.
TORONTO CENTRAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
|
Abrams Towing
|
Acme Lock & Key
|
Affordable Burials & Cremations
|
AMB Driving School
|
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools North York
|
AutoLoans.ca
|
BeHot Yoga Toronto
|
Bochner Eye Institute
|
Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping
|
Condor Security Inc.
|
Del Grande Homes
|
Drain King Plumbers Toronto
|
E.W. Smith Roofing
|
Elite Martial Arts
|
Excelsior Integrative Massage Therapy and Wellness
|
Eyes On Sheppard Clinic
|
FCP Dermatology
|
Fingerprinter
|
Friendly Truck Driving School
|
Gala Travel
|
Gardenzilla Lawn & Garden
|
Genesis Land Surveying Inc.
|
Heart Payroll
|
Heaven Can Wait First Aid
|
Hinton Access Solutions
|
Hometurf Lawn Care
|
HouseMaster Home Inspections Serving Toronto
|
Imperium Barbershop
|
Kings Gate Luxury Homes
|
KVM Limousine Services
|
Leaside Orthodontic Centre
|
Master Mechanic
|
Maydone Appliance Repair
|
Notarizers
|
Odd Job Handyman Services
|
Ontario Business Central Inc
|
Pestend Pest Control
|
Polaron Solartech Corp
|
Priority Plumbing
|
Pure Rejuvenation Anti Aging & Laser Clinic
|
Real Estate Lawyer Toronto – LD Law LLP
|
Riders Plus Insurance
|
Rosedale Wellness Centre
|
Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty
|
Safetech Alarm Systems
|
Scottify Productions
|
Singers Edge & Toronto Arts Academy
|
StyleBite Staging
|
Sure Hair Transplants
|
Teachers On Call
|
Tesla Electric
|
The Parking Lot Guys Inc.
|
Tony & Sons Cranes
|
Toronto Comfort Zone
|
Undo It
|
Walkrite Foot Clinic
|
Woodfield Canada Inc – Toronto
|
WOW 1 DAY PAINTING
|
WRAPS IN 6IX
Learn more about 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire