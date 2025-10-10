Announcing the 2025 Nanaimo Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Nanaimo region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Nanaimo Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NANAIMO AWARD RECIPIENTS

Aarsen Gutters Corp

EAVESTROUGHS

www.aarsengutters.ca Comsense Kitchen Cabinets

KITCHEN & BATHROOM RENOVATOR

www.comsensekitchencabinets.com Home Instead

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

www.homeinstead.ca/home-care/can/bc/nanaimo Hong Kong House Restaurant

RESTAURANTS – CHINESE

www.hongkonghouserestaurant.com MNP Ltd

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/nanaimo ServiceXcel

HVAC CONTRACTOR

www.servicexcel.ca Southpaw Homes

HOME BUILDERS

www.southpawhomes.ca Top Trade Insulation & Attic

INSULATION CONTRACTOR

www.ttia.ca

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

