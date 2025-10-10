Announcing the 2025 Nanaimo Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 3 hours ago

NANAIMO, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Nanaimo region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Nanaimo Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NANAIMO AWARD RECIPIENTS

Aarsen Gutters Corp
EAVESTROUGHS
www.aarsengutters.ca

Comsense Kitchen Cabinets
KITCHEN & BATHROOM RENOVATOR
www.comsensekitchencabinets.com

Home Instead
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
www.homeinstead.ca/home-care/can/bc/nanaimo

Hong Kong House Restaurant
RESTAURANTS – CHINESE
www.hongkonghouserestaurant.com

MNP Ltd
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/nanaimo

ServiceXcel
HVAC CONTRACTOR
www.servicexcel.ca

Southpaw Homes
HOME BUILDERS
www.southpawhomes.ca

Top Trade Insulation & Attic
INSULATION CONTRACTOR
www.ttia.ca

Learn more about 2025 Nanaimo Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

