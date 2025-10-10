Announcing the 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 3 hours ago

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Kelowna region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners.

KELOWNA AWARD RECIPIENTS

A1 Foot Care & Wellness
FOOT CLINIC
www.a1footcare.com

Bamboo Chopsticks
RESTAURANTS – VIETNAMESE
www.bamboochopsticks.ca

Career City College
SCHOOL – CAREER & BUSINESS
www.careercitycollege.ca

Dwell Property Management
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.dwellproperty.ca

Hero Security Company Ltd.
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.herosecurity.com

Novation Architecture Ltd.
ARCHITECTURE FIRM
www.novationarchitecture.com

Odette’s Skin Care & Wellness
COSMETIC PROCEDURES
www.odettesskincare.com

Serenity Aesthetics
LASER HAIR REMOVAL & DERMATOLOGY
www.serenityaestheticsskincare.com

Solos Energy
SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
www.solosenergy.ca

Vantage Real Estate
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE
www.vantagewestrealty.com

Vitanova Landscape
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS
www.vitanovalandscape.com

Wise Cracks
WATERPROOFING & FOUNDATION REPAIR
www.wisecracks.com/location/kelowna-penticton-okanagan/

Learn more about 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

