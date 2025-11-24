Announcing the 2025-26 St. John’s Consumer Choice Award Winners

ST. JOHN’S, NL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025-26 award recipients in the St. John’s region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025-26 St. John’s Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ST. JOHN’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Aesthetic Attraction Studio
ESTHETICS/BEAUTY SUPPLIER
www.aestheticattractionstudio.com

AIMS Limited
FORKLIFT SALES & SERVICE
www.aimsltd.ca

Ascend Health Physiotherapy
PHYSIOTHERAPY CLINIC
www.ascendhealthnl.com

Avalon Karate
MARTIAL ARTS
www.avalonkarate.com

Bogart’s Jewellers
JEWELLER
www.bogartsjewellers.com

Budget Blinds
WINDOW TREATMENT
www.budgetblinds.com/stjohn.s

Collision Clinic Ltd
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP
www.collisionclinic.com

Crown Cabinets & Fireplaces
FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE
www.crowncf.ca

Custom Cabinets
KITCHEN DESIGNERS & DISTRIBUTORS
www.customcabinets.ca

CWP Paving
PAVING CONTRACTORS
www.cwppaving.com

Donovan Homes
CUSTOM HOME BUILDER
www.donovanhomes.com

Eastern Audio Ltd.
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.easternaudio.com

Eastern Siding & Window World
SIDING
www.easternsiding.ca

Fusion Dance Studio
SCHOOL – DANCE
www.fusiondance.ca

King’s Photography & More
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.kingsphoto.ca

Landells Clinic Of Cosmetic Dermatology
COSMETIC PROCEDURES
www.landellsclinic.ca

Lens and Lasik
LASER VISON CORRECTION
www.lenslasik.com

Lighthouse Property Management
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.newgroundgroup.ca

Mark Norman – Better Mortgage Solutions
MORTGAGES
www.mark-norman.ca

Millennium Express
COURIER SERVICES
www.millenniumexpress.ca

Miller Equipment Ltd
DEMOLITION & EXCAVATION CONTRACTOR
www.millerequipmentlimited.com

MNP Ltd
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/mount-pearlst-johns

Musically Inclined
SCHOOL – MUSIC
www.musicallyinclinedonline.com

Nanoshop Repair and Sales
COMPUTER/CELLPHONE SERVICE AND REPAIR
www.nanoshop.ca

Power Conditioning Inc
PERSONAL TRAINER
www.powerconditioninginc.com

Red Seal Roofing Ltd.
ROOFING
www.redsealroofing.ca

Rock Reflections – NL 360 Photo Booth Co
PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS
www.rockreflections.ca

Rock Safety Industrial Ltd.
UNIFORM SUPPLIER
www.rocksafetyindsurtail.com

Ryco Financial Inc
FINANCIAL PLANNING
www.ryco.ca

S&S Supply Ltd/Crosstown Rentals
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
www.sssupplyltd.com

SBG Electrical
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
www.sbgelectrical.com

Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
www.serenityhomecare.net

Smith’s Furniture & Appliances
HOME APPLIANCE SALES AND SERVICE & FURNITURE RETAILER
www.smithsfurniture.com

Snow & Mow
SNOW REMOVAL
www.snowandmow.org

Steers Insurance
INSURANCE – HOME AND AUTO
www.steersinsurance.com

The Carpet Factory
FLOORING
www.carpetfactorysuperstore.com

Tutors Unlimited
TUTORS
www.tutorsu.ca/local

Wade Abbott Dentistry & Associates
DENTIST
www.wadeabbottdentistry.ca

YYT Safe Dryer Vents Incorporated
DUCT CLEANING
www.yytsafedryervents.com

Learn more about 2025-26 St. John’s Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

