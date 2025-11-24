Accurate Appoints David Miller as Senior Vice President of Sales

Seasoned enterprise software leader to accelerate global growth, strengthening Accurate’s position as the trusted partner for the world’s largest employers

Accurate, the global leader in background screening and workforce compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of David Miller as Senior Vice President of Sales. Miller will lead Accurate’s global sales organization and report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Dan Shoemaker.

Miller brings more than 25 years of high-impact enterprise software sales experience to Accurate, having held leadership roles at Oracle, Dayforce, Workday, Jive Software and Hyperion. Known for building high-performing sales organizations, Miller has repeatedly scaled revenue for several of the world’s most recognized technology brands. At Dayforce, he created and led the company’s Large Enterprise segment, growing it from inception to nearly $100 million in new annual recurring revenue (ARR) in just two and a half years. Most recently, at Oracle, he led teams responsible for winning $18 million in ARR from the world’s largest employers in fiscal year 2025.

“At Accurate, we bring the expertise and tools required to meet the demands of the world’s largest employers without sacrificing the commitment and speed they deserve from a true partner,” said Chief Revenue Officer Dan Shoemaker. “David brings not only extensive experience partnering with global and complex enterprise clients to solve myriad challenges, but also building and scaling strong client and market-focused growth teams.”

Accurate is at a critical phase of rapid development in its over 25-year history. With a 98.5% client retention rate, more than 60 million annual searches across more than 240 countries and territories and a global team of over 2,000 employees supporting customers across six continents, the organization continues to grow alongside the world’s largest employers. Today, more than 16,000 companies worldwide trust Accurate to power their most critical hires.

“It’s a pivotal time to join Accurate as the company continues to expand across the global hiring landscape,” said Miller. “Accurate’s unique blend of world-class expertise and a partnership-first approach delivers real value to the world’s largest employers. I’m eager to build on this strong foundation and lead a team that brings both competitive energy and a collaborative spirit to everything we do.”

To learn more about Accurate, visit accurate.com.

About Accurate

Accurate provides background screening solutions and support for companies of all sizes, including some of the world’s largest employers. With over 25 years of experience and operations in more than 240 countries and territories, Accurate helps organizations hire quickly and seamlessly.

Built for global scale, Accurate’s platform manages complex screening needs while remaining easy to use for both employers and candidates. The company also brings deep expertise across key industries, with dedicated teams in sectors such as healthcare, retail, transportation, and insurance.

As a committed partner, Accurate operates with the drive, knowledge, and speed to keep its customers ahead of the curve and help them make seamless first impressions. For more information, visit www.accurate.com.

Media Contacts:

mPR for Accurate

Melissa Penn

melissa@mpublicrelations.com

Accurate

Media@Accurate.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire